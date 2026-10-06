If you were to ask any fashion editor where to buy great quality knitwear right now, I'd hazard a guess that at least a handful would direct you towards Soft Goat. Some might even be a little over-enthusiastic about their recommendation (guilty), but as soon as you try it, you'll understand why. Much like a new podcast you're aching to discuss with someone, aTV show you're desperate for your friend to watch or a restaurant you can't believe your colleague hasn't been to yet, some things really are too good to gatekeep. This under-the-radar brand is one of them.
Soft Goat makes some of the best cashmere knits, jumpers, cardigans, coats and accessories around. True to its Scandinavian roots, the brand creates for a minimalist's dream aesthetic: fuss-free silhouettes and predominantly neutral colourways. Sure there's the odd pop of red in there, but would it really be a 2026 offering without one?
I asked Who What Wear UK's shopping editor Florrie Alexander for her take. As someone whose job is to know what's worth investing in, I was seated to hear her thoughts. "Last year I finally decided to invest in my knitwear and, after seeing so many fashion people wearing it, my first stop had to be Soft Goat," says Florrie. "The brushed cashmere selection was top of my wish list, bringing a tactile finish to my autumn and winter looks and honestly, I've never had so many people ask where my knitwear is from.
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"The cashmere finish is unbelievably cosy, and I spent the entire end of last year restyling mine over tank tops and long-sleeved tees, and switching between tailoring, denim and my favourite satin trousers. Next on my wish list is the chunky turtleneck; I just need to decide which of the rich shades to go for."
Adored by editors and It girls alike, you'll see Soft Goat's knitwear all over. From the chic streets of Paris to the most stylish knitwear enthusiasts in New York—of course via my stylish colleagues and friends in London—you'd be hard-pressed to find a more universally popular knitwear brand right now.
But what makes these knits such a go-to for those in the know? Because, let's be honest, they're certainly an investment. Well, quality is one of the brand's key tactics. The simple designs let the high-end cashmere and wool speak for themselves, with a tactile softness that feels genuinely luxurious and indulgent in a way so much of an ordinary wardrobe falls short—but that's not to say that the aesthetic is superfluous. Far from it, in fact.
These are designs that skip trends and have no interest in pandering to social media algorithms, which demand newness and aesthetic divisiveness. Rather, these pieces should be filed under "forever buys"—items you'll genuinely wear for a lifetime. The definition of timeless, Soft Goat knitwear utilises traditional accents, like crew or V-neck designs, presented in a colour palette of cream, grey, brown, black and navy, with the occasional splash of a pastel hue or a bold primary shade for those looking for something that's still classic but packs more of a punch.
Made to be thrown on with everything from tailored trousers and heeled pumps for the office as well as your leggings for a Sunday evening on the sofa, a Soft Goat knit is never off the clock. Keep scrolling to see our edit of the 23 best Soft Goat knits to buy right now and wear forever.
The 23 Best Soft Goat Knits for Autumn 2026
Soft Goat
Chunky Crewneck
I can't get enough of this monochrome look.
Soft Goat
Chunky V-Neck
This one also comes in black, but I'm still very much in my tomato-red era right now.
Soft Goat
Alpaca Crewneck
Cosy and cute, this top is giving balletcore in the chicest possible way.
Soft Goat
Alpaca V-Neck
Such a good workwear option that looks great with or without a shirt underneath.
Soft Goat
Chunky Hoodie
One way to really level up your hoodie repertoire.
Soft Goat
Oversized T-Shirt
I love the unusually slouchy silhouette of this short-sleeved knit.
Soft Goat
Marled Relaxed Fit Crewneck
The melange speckling makes this one of my favourites.
Soft Goat
Balaclava
Since I bought a knitted balaclava, it's become my go-to cold-weather accessory.
Soft Goat
Cashmere Top
This one works particularly well with high-waisted indigo denim.
Soft Goat
Boyfriend Turtleneck
Simple and timeless in the very least boring way.
Soft Goat
Brushed Fair Isle Crewneck
A Fair Isle knit is so classic, and this brushed cashmere is truly beautiful.
Soft Goat
Brushed Cardigan
It's rare to find something this chic that feels as cosy as a dressing gown.
Soft Goat
Brushed Short Sleeve
A super-fluffy short-sleeved knit is perfect for this transitional period.
Soft Goat
Double Breasted Coat
Great news: the coats are just as good as the jumpers.
Soft Goat
Argyle Cardigan
There's something so autumnal about an argyle knit.
Soft Goat
Girlfriend Turtleneck
Have you ever seen a more perfect shade of oxblood?
Soft Goat
Featherlight Turtleneck Singlet
A hard-working wardrobe staple to wear solo with a blazer during the transitional season, or beneath a cosy crew-neck knit when winter arrives.
Soft Goat
Short Jacket
Such an easy throw-on that works perfectly with just about any minimalist look.
Soft Goat
V-Neck Cardigan
The deep cuffs and loose fit enhance the relaxed feel.
Soft Goat
Brushed Bonnet
A super chic way to update your darker autumn-wardrobe staples.
Soft Goat
Knitted Scarf
The most stylish way to essentially wrap yourself in a blanket.
Soft Goat
Girlfriend Turtleneck
Like a boyfriend fit but with a slightly more cropped silhouette and elegant slits at the cuffs.
Soft Goat
Long Coat
This super elegant, versatile shawl collar and belt wrap make this the perfect layering coat.