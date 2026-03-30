As the title states, Shopbop brightened the week with a surprise storewide sale! Now until April 3, you can take 20% off storewide with the code SPRING20. Yes, I'm going to reiterate—new spring and summer items are temporarily cheaper. So if you're looking to refresh your offering, this is the time.
And to give you a bit of inspiration, I scrolled through the sale to curate an edit of the chicest and most versatile pieces that I think will work seamlessly into a fashionable wardrobe. Below you'll find pieces I know you'll want to wear, like cool denim cuts, pretty elevated basics (hi, lace-trim skirt), on-trend shoes, and more.
Leset tees have a cult following.
Levi's
Ribcage Full Length Jeans
Polo Ralph Lauren
Classic Sport Cap
I swear every fashionable person owns this hat.
Anine Bing
Beige Rickie Maxi Trench
Anine Bing makes the chicest outerwear.
Shopbop
Lioness Bella Midi Skirt
A lace-trim skirt is a must!
Schutz
Roslyn Jelly Wedges
Donni.
The Pop Simple Pants
You'll get a lot of wear out of these pants.
Tory Burch
Suede Hobo Bag
Astr the Label
Scottie Polo Sweater
Vince
Barcelona Jelly Flats
The viral Vince jelly flats are on sale!
This dreamy sweater is almost sold out.
Le Bop
Short Sleeve Cardigan
Citizens of Humanity
Brynn Drawstring Trousers
You'll want to live in these pants.
Mansur Gavriel
Mini-Mini Everyday Cabas
Agolde
Harper Jean: Mid Rise Relaxed Straight
Joe's Jeans
The Lou Lou Low Rise Wide Leg Jeans
Aeyde
Betty Nappa Leather Hazelnut Flats
This shape is so right now.
Rag & Bone
Victoria Stripe Shorts
Aligne
Sue-Ellen Sheer Knitted Top
Loeffler Randall
Landry Woven Flats
You'll get a lot of wear out of these flats.