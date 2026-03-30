I See That Surprise Sale, Shopbop—These Fashionable Spring and Summer Staples Are Temporarily Cheaper (Go!)

20% off!

Bobby Schuessler's avatar
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(Image credit: @smythsisters)

As the title states, Shopbop brightened the week with a surprise storewide sale! Now until April 3, you can take 20% off storewide with the code SPRING20. Yes, I'm going to reiterate—new spring and summer items are temporarily cheaper. So if you're looking to refresh your offering, this is the time.

And to give you a bit of inspiration, I scrolled through the sale to curate an edit of the chicest and most versatile pieces that I think will work seamlessly into a fashionable wardrobe. Below you'll find pieces I know you'll want to wear, like cool denim cuts, pretty elevated basics (hi, lace-trim skirt), on-trend shoes, and more.