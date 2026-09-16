If you've been looking to do a little closet refresh ahead of the new season, it's your lucky day. Retail behemoth Nordstrom just launched its huge Fall Savings Event, and the deals are too great to miss out on. Right now, a range of beautiful clothing, shoes, accessories, and more are 25% off through September 23. Since I don't believe in gatekeeping, I've curated a selection of the best fashion deals from Nordstrom's Fall Savings Event ahead.
Yes, you read that correctly. Score deep discounts on on-trend fall fashion from top brands like Reformation, Levi's, Open Edit, Mango, and so many others. In the mix, you can expect a slew of cute tops, great everyday denim finds, lightweight knits—among other great finds. Don't forget! The prices below factor in the discounted rate. Keep scrolling to find your new favorite wardrobe items to prepare for the months ahead.
Shop the Best Nordstrom Fall Fashion Deals
BP.
Crewneck Cotton Blend Cardigan
It's a classic for a reason.
BP.
Ruched Empire Waist Button Shirt
EDIKTED
Wilmer Short Sleeve Button-Up Top
Butter yellow isn't going anywhere.
EDIKTED
Lela Polka Dot Quarter Sleeve Shirt
This polka-dot top is just too cute.
G.H.BASS
Grace Penny Loafer
You can't go wrong with a solid pair of black loafers.
Good American
Long Sleeve Raglan T-Shirt
Add this to your basics rotation to switch things up.
EDIKTED
Layered Long Sleeve T-Shirt
The layered T-shirt look is a top trend for autumn and winter.
Levi's
501 '90s Straight Leg Jeans
Such a great pair of jeans.
Free People
Vienna Rib Button Front Cardigan
Chunky knit cardigans are a must-have as the temperatures dip.
Faherty
Stripe Sunwashed Organic Cotton Top
I'm adding this oversize tee to my cart.
Blondo
Serra Waterproof Bootie
These will go with so much.
Open Edit
Mock Neck Ruched Tank
Nordstrom
Collarless Sculpted Jacket
The cinched waist is *chef's kiss*.
All in Favor
Lace Hem Cap Sleeve Top
Open Edit
Lace Trim Satin Midi Skirt
I can't believe this skirt is only $60.
Open Edit
Ruched Side Top
Olive green and fall go hand in hand.
Electric Picks
Belle Necklace and Earring Set of 2
This is a great go-to jewelry set for those days you want to turn your brain off.
Open Edit
Satin Maxi Skirt
Love this deep, rich hue for the season.
MANGO
Funnel Neck Bomber Jacket
Funnel-neck jackets are having a huge moment.
rag & bone
Cam Ankle Straight Leg Jeans
Score high-end jeans for under $250!
Good American
Good Leg Mid Rise Flare Jeans
I'm partial to black denim.
Reformation
Francine Ruched Loafer
These Ref loafers are such a steal right now.
London Fog
Double Breasted Trench Raincoat
Free People
Meet in the Middle Half Slip Miniskirt
The layering options are endless.
This is your sign to finally try out some barrel-leg jeans.
Nordstrom
Asymmetric Gathered Tee
Love this asymmetric tee.
Blondo
Sofie Waterproof Knee High Platform Boot
Tall suede boots will get everyone around you talking—even your enemies.
MANGO
Fluid Long Sleeve Button-Up Shirt
I'm loving this gorgeous staple to wear alone or layered under some lightweight knits.
Wit & Wisdom
Sawyer Straight Leg Jeans
Reformation
Carolina Lace Trim Silk Midi Skirt
This skirt is guaranteed to sell out.
Calvin Klein
Sarra Slingback Pointed Toe Pump
I'm a sucker for a slingback.
Free People
We the Free La Lune Cotton Top
I can't believe this beauty is now under $100.
Open Edit
Icon Twill Hourglass Blazer