A Little Birdie Told Me Nordstrom Is Having a Huge Fall Sale—These 33 Items Will Sell Out First

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If you've been looking to do a little closet refresh ahead of the new season, it's your lucky day. Retail behemoth Nordstrom just launched its huge Fall Savings Event, and the deals are too great to miss out on. Right now, a range of beautiful clothing, shoes, accessories, and more are 25% off through September 23. Since I don't believe in gatekeeping, I've curated a selection of the best fashion deals from Nordstrom's Fall Savings Event ahead.

Yes, you read that correctly. Score deep discounts on on-trend fall fashion from top brands like Reformation, Levi's, Open Edit, Mango, and so many others. In the mix, you can expect a slew of cute tops, great everyday denim finds, lightweight knits—among other great finds. Don't forget! The prices below factor in the discounted rate. Keep scrolling to find your new favorite wardrobe items to prepare for the months ahead.

Shop the Best Nordstrom Fall Fashion Deals

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Chinazor &quot;Chichi&quot; Offor
Chinazor "Chichi" Offor
Shopping Editor

Chinazor "Chichi" Offor is a Georgia-born, Los Angeles–based associate editor who relocated from Brooklyn, New York, and joined Who What Wear's West Coast office in 2022. At WWW, she utilizes her years of editorial experience to interview trending talent, explore trends, and curate shopping guides. Chichi previously worked at Refinery29, where she helped revolutionize the brand’s plus-size and inclusive fashion coverage. In her spare time, she’s keeping up with the latest movie releases, enjoying a relaxing day at the spa, or obsessing over her latest ADHD-fueled hyper fixation (e.g., Jesse McCartney's underrated career, the negative effects of bicoastal intellectual elitism, and Gen Z’s loneliness epidemic). You can find her online @thechichio on Instagram & TikTok.