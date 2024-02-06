Copenhagen Just Confirmed: These 7 Street Style Trends Will Reach Cult Status

Call me biased, but I believe that only a few elite cities in the world determine what's cool in every aspect of culture—fashion included. For some, that city happens to be New York. Others are rightfully infatuated with Paris. But another capital that is always low-key ahead of the curb is Copenhagen. As someone lucky enough to travel to all of them, I can tell you there's something particularly cool about Copenhagen. You could attribute it to the city's budding food scene or unique hotels, but for me, it all comes back to fashion. With an expanding creative scene that has some of the buzziest brands of the moment, the city is cementing itself as a fashion capital in its own right.

The style inspiration doesn't stop at the runway, as some of the best street style looks for the entirety of fashion month can be found on the Scandinavian style set. That might seem like a wild statement, but after scouring hundreds of street style images, I've got the receipts to prove it. Ahead, you'll see some of the best street style looks from Copenhagen Fashion Week for fall/winter 2024. I also figured it wouldn't hurt to call out the seven biggest fashion trends from this season (with shopping recommendations), especially considering that they'll likely be coming to a zip code near you. If these looks don't convince you that Copenhagen is a fashion capital, then the eventual adoption of these trends surely will.

1. All Things Furry

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

With Copenhagen being such a chilly city, it should come as no surprise that the fashion set would opt for furry outerwear. In part, that has to do with the fact that there's no better item to turn to when you're running around in ultra-cold temperatures to see the fall/winter collections. There are also so many different ways to wear faux fur at the moment that make adopting the trend even easier. Keep scrolling to see how the Scandi style set styled this trend.

Style notes: There's no better way to beat chilly temperatures than styling a faux-fur coat with leather trousers.

Shop the key piece:

Topshop Trench Coat With Faux Fur Trim in Khaki $199 SHOP NOW

Style notes: Just when you thought pinstripe suiting couldn't feel posher, this set comes with faux-fur trim.

Shop the key piece:

A.W.A.K.E. Mode Fitted Jacket With Asymmetric Collar in Grey Brown $995 SHOP NOW

Style notes: The great thing about faux-fur coats is that they make the outfit, so you don't have to do too much to look fabulous.

Shop the key piece:

Nasty Gal Premium Textured Long Pile Fur Coat $398 SHOP NOW

Style notes: Many members of the Scandi style set wore faux-fur coats made from leather or with colorful trim to make their winter staples more vibrant.

Shop the key piece:

Lioness Off Duty Jacket $129 SHOP NOW

2. Double Denim

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

One thing you have to love about Scandi fashion people? They're not afraid to take a few risks. Case in point: the widespread adoption of double denim. While some consider this trend dated, they proved that it could be cool again with some creative styling. Keep scrolling for proof.

Style notes: Clearly, the way to make double denim look dapper is by adding a leather trench, pointed pumps, and a '90s-inspired shoulder bag.

Shop the key piece:

Moon River Long Sleeve Stand Collar Chest Pockets Mid Length Jacket $132 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Style notes: Give double denim a softer feel with the addition of a floral brooch, tights, and ballet flats.

Shop the key piece:

Madewell Mid Rise Denim Maxi Skirt $98 SHOP NOW

Style notes: If you want to lean into the Y2K feel of the trend, try styling a skirt over your jeans along with a matching denim baguette.

Shop the key piece:

Louis Vuitton Monogram Denim Mini Pleaty Blue $2095 SHOP NOW

Style notes: Lean into the denim-on-denim vibe by opting for patchwork pieces paired together. It will make you feel like you're cool enough to live in Copenhagen.

Shop the key piece:

Urban Renewal Re/Creative Remade Levi's Patchwork Jean $159 SHOP NOW

3. Lovely Leather Gloves

It might seem obvious that we'd see the style set wearing leather gloves in the dead of winter, but believe me—it was far from cliché. I saw several CPHFW street style stars take this boring winter staple and turn it into a bold statement piece. Keep scrolling to see how they did it.

Style notes: If you need proof that leather gloves don't just have to be styled with outerwear, see above. A light blazer, a button-down, jeans, and boots can be winterized with the addition of leather gloves.

Shop the key piece:

The Row Simon Leather Gloves $1690 SHOP NOW

Style notes: Make leather gloves pop even more by pairing them with a matching leather bomber jacket, a printed dress, and oversize earrings.

Shop the key piece:

Nordstrom Cashmere Lined Leather Touchscreen Gloves $99 SHOP NOW

Style notes: One way the style set made this small accessory stand out is by affixing it to a belt layered over their outerwear. It was a subtle styling hack that made the staple stand out.

Shop the key piece:

Agnelle Long Leather Gloves $295 SHOP NOW

Style notes: Lastly, you can make this staple accessory stand out even further by opting for a pair of colorful leather gloves. Bonus points if you style them with a contrasting coat.

Shop the key piece:

Paula Rowan Aida Leather Gloves $207 SHOP NOW

4. Oversize Shades

Another accessory that had an outsized presence at Copenhagen Fashion Week? Oversize sunglasses. We always see this accessory play a part in the street style scene, but this season, the Scandi style set embraced frames that felt far larger than normal—so much so that I couldn't possibly exclude the trend from this roundup. Keep scrolling to see how big (excuse the pun) the trend was.

Style notes: I saw oversize sunglasses used as a way to add an extra dash of drama to statement outerwear.

Shop the key piece:

Celine Oversized Square Acetate Sunglasses $460 SHOP NOW

Style notes: In addition to traditional sunglasses, there was a great deal of semitransparent sunglasses and traditional opticalwear, all with oversize frames. They often were styled with neutral ensembles to make them stand out a bit more.

Shop the key piece:

Poppy Lissiman Jimbob Sunglasses in Flan Swirl $135 SHOP NOW

Style notes: There were a great deal of oversize shades paired with printed outerwear. It made the two statement items even more worthy of a street style picture.

Shop the key piece:

Loewe Inflated Injection Plastic Cat-Eye Sunglasses $360 SHOP NOW

Style notes: Although I saw almost every type of oversize shades worn by the Scandinavian style set during the fall/winter 2024 shows, it's notable that there were quite a few rimless versions. I'm betting this will be the next It frame style among the fashion crowd.

Shop the key piece:

Miu Miu Runway Rimless Square Metal Sunglasses $680 SHOP NOW

5. Security Blanket

Without fail, I always see one outerwear trend take over on the streets of Copenhagen. This season, it was what I refer to as the "security blanket"—a coat with a built-in scarf or wraparound element. From a pragmatic stance, the style allows you to stay warm, but it's also ultra-stylish, which is why it was one of the most popular trends in Copenhagen. Keep scrolling to see how this coat was styled.

Style notes: I saw the style set lean into the coat being the focal point of the look by opting for neutral tones only.

Shop the key piece:

Toteme Embroidered Wool-Blend Scarf Jacket in Brown $1130 SHOP NOW

Style notes: I didn't just see this coat worn in neutrals, though! Colorful coats were made more minimal when paired with matching oversize scarves and even handbags.

Shop the key piece:

ASOS Edition Maxi Wool Mix Scarf Coat With Pockets in Taupe $192 SHOP NOW

Style notes: If style stars weren't wearing versions of this outerwear trend in bold colors, they used color-blocking as a way to draw attention to the coat.

Shop the key piece:

Helsa Oversized Coat With Detachable Scarf $698 SHOP NOW

Style notes: Although this style might seem only wearable in winter weather, I saw the outerwear worn in a light trench coat iteration too, proving that this trend is here to stay for the rest of the year.

Shop the key piece: