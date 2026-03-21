My Friend Gave Me a Strict Budget to Update Her Spring Wardrobe—9 Zara, H&M and COS Items I Chose

There’s something about a new season that makes us want to completely reset our wardrobes. While a full overhaul isn’t exactly the most practical—or sustainable—approach, as a shopping editor of six years, I can tell you it only takes a few well-chosen updates to make everything feel new again. So, when my best friend asked me for the pieces that would instantly refresh her spring wardrobe, I knew exactly where to start: the new-in sections at Zara, H&M and COS.
Each brand brings something different to the table. Zara excels at directional pieces—think standout jackets, effortless denim and a seriously strong sandal line-up. H&M is my go-to for pretty spring dresses, easy linen and those elevated basics that pull everything together. COS, meanwhile, consistently delivers on sharp tailoring, clean shirting and premium-feeling denim that rivals designer buys.
Scroll on for the best Zara, H&M and COS pieces to give your wardrobe a fresh spring update.
Best Zara, H&M and COS Buys
ZARA
Shirt With Cutwork Embroidery
Embroidered blouses will forever have a spot in my warm-weather wardrobe. Just add denim and ballet flats for the perfect spring look.
Wrap blazers are the twist on tailoring I can't get enough of.
ZARA
Poplin Trousers With Darts
I'll be wearing white trousers to the office from now until October.
ZARA
Jacket With Detachable Hood
Such a sophisticated, expensive-looking spring jacket.
ZARA
Zw Collection Pleated Lace Dress
The prettiest spring dress I've seen so far this year.
COS
Reprise Straight-Leg Jeans
COS' best-selling Reprise jeans are the best straight-leg jeans I've eve tried.
I own these and can attest: they're the most comfortable flats I've ever tried.
H&M
Fine-Knit Button-Front Top
The perfect lightweight knit that will transition your wardrobe beautifully.
ZARA
Zw Collection Balloon High-Waist Jeans With Pleats
A cross between jeans and tailoring that feels so sophisticated.
ZARA
Striped Puff Sleeve Shirt
You can team this with denim and flip-flops or tailoring and loafers, depending on the occasion.
ZARA
City Bag With Buckles
This looks just like a designer style I've been eyeing for months.
ZARA
Faux Leather Biker Jacket
A timeless jacket you'll wear until summer, and again once the leaves start to fall.
H&M
Broderie Anglaise Maxi Skirt