My Friend Gave Me a Strict Budget to Update Her Spring Wardrobe—9 Zara, H&M and COS Items I Chose

From chic spring jackets to linen dresses, shop the best Zara, H&M and COS buys here.

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Spring wardrobe update
(Image credit: Zara, H&M)

There’s something about a new season that makes us want to completely reset our wardrobes. While a full overhaul isn’t exactly the most practical—or sustainable—approach, as a shopping editor of six years, I can tell you it only takes a few well-chosen updates to make everything feel new again. So, when my best friend asked me for the pieces that would instantly refresh her spring wardrobe, I knew exactly where to start: the new-in sections at Zara, H&M and COS.

Each brand brings something different to the table. Zara excels at directional pieces—think standout jackets, effortless denim and a seriously strong sandal line-up. H&M is my go-to for pretty spring dresses, easy linen and those elevated basics that pull everything together. COS, meanwhile, consistently delivers on sharp tailoring, clean shirting and premium-feeling denim that rivals designer buys.

Scroll on for the best Zara, H&M and COS pieces to give your wardrobe a fresh spring update.

Best Zara, H&M and COS Buys