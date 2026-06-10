Summer is pretty much here, which means it's time to be out in the world wether that's at a fun day party, a cute brunch, a vacation getaway, or a leisurely beach day. If you're like me, then you are currently all about refreshing your wardrobe with key pieces to infuse a bit of newness into your favorite go-to summer looks. As a shopping editor, I try to remain pretty tapped into the latest arrivals from top retailers, and lately Shopbop's newest pieces have been standing out. Don't worry. I've highlighted some of the prettiest new finds just for your ease ahead.
You've landed in the perfect place if you want the cheat code for the best new arrivals on the market. I've broken down a wide variety of cross-category pretty market finds from cool accessories to versatile tops that'll get you endless compliments. Keep scrolling to uncover your new favorite closet items.
Shopbop New Arrivals June 2026
Best Shopbop Summer Tops
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Lspace Island Time Sweater
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Dunst Flared Bustier Blouse
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Norma Kamali Strapless Twist Top
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Lioness Amore Halter Top
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Alice + Olivia Frenchie Handkerchief Halter Top
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Reformation Demi Knit Top
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Lioness Olsen Long Sleeve Top
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Citizens of Humanity Thea Halter Tank Top
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Aligne Leo Linen Mix Waistcoat
Best Shopbop Summer Shorts, Jeans, and Skirts
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Wayf Goldie Mini Skirt
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Parke Carpenter Jeans
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Jenni Kayne Hastings Newport Khaki Skirt
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Agolde Dame Shorts: High Rise Baggy