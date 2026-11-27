Every fashion person has their peculiarities. Perhaps they only invest in jeans from a particular brand, or exclusively buy socks from a chic independent store that you have never heard of. For me, knitwear is the category that I can’t get enough of. And with Black Friday firmly upon us, I’m turning my attention to stocking up on some delicious cashmere jumpers as a top priority.
Blame it on the countless chunky cardigans I received as gifts in my childhood, but I’ve developed quite the aversion to anything ill-fitting, itchy or, frankly, matronly. But as I’ve discovered, you don’t need to spend a small fortune on investing in a great cashmere jumper. In fact, my favourite style is one from an under-the-radar brand that I hadn’t heard of until fairly recently. Indeed, the Quince Mongolian cashmere oversized crewneck jumper is an item that has only just entered my orbit.
A juggernaut of affordable fashion in the US, it’s just crossed the pond and begun selling in the UK. As a result, I was one of the first fashion editors to test the brand. And well, the rest is history. After trying a small selection of products from the brand, including the very chic, bucket-style Penelope Large Shoulder Bag, which has earned me an innumerable amount of compliments, I can firmly say that Quince lives up to its reputation.
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Positioning itself as an accessibly priced brand that offers items that are just as high-quality as designer products, the Quince cashmere jumper in question is crafted from 100% Grade-A Mongolian cashmere, which is a fabric composition you’ll easily find at the likes of The Row, Toteme and even Reformation, albeit at nearly 50% off traditional retail prices. Their position in the marketplace is one that’s also of interest to me, especially as more mid-priced brands vie for a luxury consumer segment.
Having worn mine for several weeks non-stop, I’ve fallen head over heels with its slouchy yet structured shape, soft-as-butter feel and ribbed finishing. Best of all, it’s now available to shop in the Black Friday sale. (With a bonus 15% off.) Scroll through to shop the chic Quince Cashmere jumper for yourself.
Shop the Quince Cashmere Jumper in the 2026 Black Friday Sale:
Quince
Mongolian Cashmere Oversized Crewneck Jumper
This charcoal hue offers more depth to a look when added to a monogram ensemble.
Quince
Mongolian Cashmere Oversized Crewneck Jumper
Navy blue is such an underrated colour of cashmere, especially when styled with indigo jeans
Quince
Mongolian Cashmere Oversized Crewneck Jumper
Style with an oversized suede trench coat and pleated trousers.
Quince
Mongolian Cashmere Oversized Crewneck Jumper
Colourful knitwear doesn't get more joyful than this chic red.
Quince
Mongolian Cashmere Oversized Crewneck Jumper
This shade is called faded blue, which makes it the perfect accompaniment to a pair of denim Levi's.
Shop More Quince Buys
Quince
Penelope Large Shoulder Bag in Black
This is the bucket bag that will earn you a ridiculous amount of compliments.
Quince
Luxe Baby Cashmere Crewneck Jumper
Though this is one of Quince's more expensive products, it's quality is well worth the price.
Quince
Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Jumper
Though the oversized cut is my favourite, I can't deny how refined this fitted iteration is.
Quince
Bella Stretch Barrel Jeans
A great pair of jeans that will cost you the same amount as an average meal in London is a deal bound to pique interest.
Quince
Mongolian Cashmere Cropped Crew Cardigan
Cardigans are such a delightful layering piece.
Quince
Lightweight Cotton Cashmere V-Neck Jumper
The price of this V-neck is truly irresistible.
Quince
Cashmere Roll Neck
Pair under a crisp, white shirt or a boxy blazer.
Quince
Women's Cotton Cashmere Fitted Ribbed Cardigan
Contouring to the body, this piece doubles as a thermal basic.
Quince
100% Organic Cotton Jumper Tee in Black, Size Xs
Trade in your classic crew necks for knitted iterations this season.
Quince
Italian Leather Triple Compartment Work Tote in Black
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's Fashion Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.