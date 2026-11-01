Here's the Deal: The Good Nordstrom Stuff Goes Quickly, and These Super-Stylish New Items Will Sell Out by November 23

And the holiday shopping begins.

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Outfit idea with quarter-zip sweater
(Image credit: @fakerstrom)

Nordstrom is a go-to store for many of us, right? Thought so. So the highly sought-after new arrivals sell out quickly. That's exactly what came to mind with the latest drop. I just don't think the fashionable finds in question will stay in stock for long. Honestly, given that the holiday shopping season is basically here, there's a strong chance many of the standouts will be gone before Cyber Week officially kicks off later this month on November 23. So if there's something you're eyeing to elevate your winter wardrobe, wear to a party, or to give as a gift, this may be the time to go for it.

Below is an edit of the most stylish Nordstrom items I don't think you'll regret, including gorgeous sweaters, cool shoes, under-$100 basics that look expensive, and so much more. Happy shopping, everyone.

Bobby Schuessler
Bobby Schuessler
Executive Shopping Director

Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.