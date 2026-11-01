Here's the Deal: The Good Nordstrom Stuff Goes Quickly, and These Super-Stylish New Items Will Sell Out by November 23

Nordstrom is a go-to store for many of us, right? Thought so. So the highly sought-after new arrivals sell out quickly. That's exactly what came to mind with the latest drop. I just don't think the fashionable finds in question will stay in stock for long. Honestly, given that the holiday shopping season is basically here, there's a strong chance many of the standouts will be gone before Cyber Week officially kicks off later this month on November 23. So if there's something you're eyeing to elevate your winter wardrobe, wear to a party, or to give as a gift, this may be the time to go for it.
Below is an edit of the most stylish Nordstrom items I don't think you'll regret, including gorgeous sweaters, cool shoes, under-$100 basics that look expensive, and so much more. Happy shopping, everyone.
Nordstrom
Wool & Cashmere Quarter Zip Sweater
It's all about the quarter-zip sweater this season.
MOTHER
The Mid Rise Lasso Sneak Wide Leg Jeans
Great cut. Great wash.
Sam Edelman
Alie Ballet Flats
Adore this color.
Cotton On
Women's Double Layer Long Sleeve
Note the double layer moment.
Treasure & Bond
Lace Trim Satin Midi Dress
For holiday parties!
Open Edit
Faux Fur Jacket
Perfect for the season.
COS
Rounded Wool Crew-Neck Sweater
Lovely.
UGG
Elea Fluffed Genuine Shearling Slip-On
You'll want to live in these!
MANGO
Picarol Wool Blend Coat
A longline grey coat is just so chic.
adidas
Gender Inclusive Samba OG Sneakers
That print, though.
Open Edit
Metallic Collared Cardigan
There's actually a metallic detail.
Reformation
Olina Drawstring Crop Pants
I hope these pants aren't sold out by the time you're seeing this.
Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.