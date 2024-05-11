I Scoured Through Thousands of Discounted Items on The Outnet—These Summer Buys Are Worth It
The sun is shining, summer is on the horizon, and the only thing that could make it even better is a designer sale. Thankfully, that's what The Outnet is all about.
From heritage names like Saint Laurent and Alaïa to contemporary in-the-know brands like Aje and Nicholas, The Outnet has established itself as the go-to destination for luxury for less. With warm days ahead, I've been looking to invest in some high-quality, wear-forever pieces to refresh my summer wardrobe, and there's no better place to start than here.
Few do designer sales quite like The Outnet, and this means there are thousands of pieces to browse. I'm all about saving myself time and money, so I've scrolled through the extensive offering to bring you a concise edit of the very best bits, with up to 50% off. Designer pieces excel in thoughtful design and high-quality fabrics, making them much more likely to last in your wardrobe. And when they're as timeless and elegant as the items in this edit, you'll definitely want to hold on to them forever.
When it comes to shopping any sale, it's important to consider how the pieces you're eyeing will actually work in your wardrobe. Whilst a showstopping jumpsuit might look incredible, it's probably not the most worthwhile investment, especially if you can't sit down in it, and even with a saving. From light linen trousers to elegant dresses, I've hunted out the timeless, wearable summer pieces destined to be lifelong heroes in any wardrobe.
Keep scrolling to explore the very best of The Outnet's additional sale, just in time for summer.
SHOP MY OUTNET SALE PICKS:
Floaty skirts are all I want to wear right now.
Every chic summer wardrobe calls for a pair of classic linen trousers.
A striking dress you can restyle with a simple change of shoes and bag.
Your chance to snap up an investment bag at 40% off.
Knitted vests are already big news for summer, and this one is a real standout.
There's no time like the present to add wear-forever sunglasses to your collection.
A sleek blazer features in every fashion person's arsenal. I'm also a big fan of the light blue colourway.
You'll add a pair of light cotton shorts to so many outfit builds this summer.
A timeless dress you'll reach for year after year.
I've had my eye on Ganni's playful collared shirts for a long time.
From the light yellow shade to the wide-leg silhouette, everything about these trousers is so good.
The dropped waist is so elegant.
Regency and cottagecore styles are on the rise, and bold sleeves are an easy way to embrace the aesthetic.
Pair with the matching top above or mix and match with the rest of your wardrobe.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
-
I'm Already Planning My Summer Vacation Wardrobe—37 Pieces I'm Eyeing
Swimsuits, cover-ups, and dresses ahead.
By Caitlin Burnett
-
Linen Season Is Here: 11 Effortless Picks to Wear This Spring and Summer
Sponsor Content Created With MOTF
By Who What Wear
-
7 Summer 2024 Accessory Trends Everyone Will Wear With Dresses
It's going to be a chic season.
By Allyson Payer
-
My Summer Vibe Is New England Chic—31 Pieces I'm Eyeing to Get the Look
Lobster rolls, anyone?
By Grace O'Connell Joshua
-
This Designer Spring Sale Is Amazing—These Shoes and Accessories Are Gorgeous
Yes, please.
By Bobby Schuessler
-
The Unexpected Shoe Trend You Didn't See Coming Is Now the Hot-Ticket Item of Spring
Preppy-cool.
By Judith Jones
-
Bella Hadid Wore the Vintage Pant Trend People Are Ditching Baggy Jeans For
Come June, everyone will be wearing these.
By Eliza Huber
-
Anine Bing Says These 4 Chic Items Are Her Summer Staples
She also just debuted a new album!
By Bobby Schuessler