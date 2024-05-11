I Scoured Through Thousands of Discounted Items on The Outnet—These Summer Buys Are Worth It

Florrie Alexander
By
published

The sun is shining, summer is on the horizon, and the only thing that could make it even better is a designer sale. Thankfully, that's what The Outnet is all about.

From heritage names like Saint Laurent and Alaïa to contemporary in-the-know brands like Aje and Nicholas, The Outnet has established itself as the go-to destination for luxury for less. With warm days ahead, I've been looking to invest in some high-quality, wear-forever pieces to refresh my summer wardrobe, and there's no better place to start than here.

Collage of Outnet Sales Pieces

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Few do designer sales quite like The Outnet, and this means there are thousands of pieces to browse. I'm all about saving myself time and money, so I've scrolled through the extensive offering to bring you a concise edit of the very best bits, with up to 50% off. Designer pieces excel in thoughtful design and high-quality fabrics, making them much more likely to last in your wardrobe. And when they're as timeless and elegant as the items in this edit, you'll definitely want to hold on to them forever.

When it comes to shopping any sale, it's important to consider how the pieces you're eyeing will actually work in your wardrobe. Whilst a showstopping jumpsuit might look incredible, it's probably not the most worthwhile investment, especially if you can't sit down in it, and even with a saving. From light linen trousers to elegant dresses, I've hunted out the timeless, wearable summer pieces destined to be lifelong heroes in any wardrobe.

Keep scrolling to explore the very best of The Outnet's additional sale, just in time for summer.

SHOP MY OUTNET SALE PICKS:

Tiered Cotton-Poplin Maxi Skirt
Frame
Tiered Cotton-Poplin Maxi Skirt

Floaty skirts are all I want to wear right now.

Outnet Onia Trousers
Onia
Linen-Blend Wide-Leg Pants

Every chic summer wardrobe calls for a pair of classic linen trousers.

Becker Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress
Nicholas
Becker Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress

A striking dress you can restyle with a simple change of shoes and bag.

Outnet Bag
Chloé
Mate Whipstitched Leather Shoulder Bag

Your chance to snap up an investment bag at 40% off.

Drenica Belted Ruched Linen Maxi Dress
Nicholas
Drenica Belted Ruched Linen Maxi Dress

Every single detail is pure perfection.

Embellished Crochet-Knit Vest
Sandro
Embellished Crochet-Knit Vest

Knitted vests are already big news for summer, and this one is a real standout.

Square-Frame Gold-Tone Sunglasses
Saint Laurent
Square-Frame Gold-Tone Sunglasses

There's no time like the present to add wear-forever sunglasses to your collection.

Blazer
Alice + Olivia
Denny Twill Blazer in Beige

A sleek blazer features in every fashion person's arsenal. I'm also a big fan of the light blue colourway.

Alessandra Cotton Shorts
Alex Mill
Alessandra Cotton Shorts

You'll add a pair of light cotton shorts to so many outfit builds this summer.

Leather Sandals
Proenza Schouler
Leather Sandals

The height of refined minimalism.

Shirred Cotton-Poplin Maxi Dress
Brunello Cucinelli
Shirred Cotton-Poplin Maxi Dress

A timeless dress you'll reach for year after year.

Cotton Shirt
Ganni
Cotton Shirt

I've had my eye on Ganni's playful collared shirts for a long time.

Belted Linen Wide-Leg Pants
Zimmermann
Belted Linen Wide-Leg Pants

From the light yellow shade to the wide-leg silhouette, everything about these trousers is so good.

Outnet Bag
Alaïa
Mina 50 Leather Tote

A classic black tote will be treasured forever.

Salem Ruched Stretch-Jersey and Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress
Nicholas
Salem Ruched Stretch-Jersey and Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress

The dropped waist is so elegant.

Leather Mules
Stuart Weitzman
Leather Mules

A great heel can instantly elevate any outfit.

Sylvia Cropped Cotton-Poplin Top
Aje
Sylvia Cropped Cotton-Poplin Top

Regency and cottagecore styles are on the rise, and bold sleeves are an easy way to embrace the aesthetic.

Estelle Gathered Cotton Midi Skirt
Aje
Estelle Gathered Cotton Midi Skirt

Pair with the matching top above or mix and match with the rest of your wardrobe.

Macramé and Leather Tote
Zimmermann
Macramé and Leather Tote

Nothing says summer quite like a bold macramé piece.

Explore More:
Sale Shopping The Outnet
Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Acting Affiliates Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.

During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸