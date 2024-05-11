I Scoured Through Thousands of Discounted Items on The Outnet—These Summer Buys Are Worth It

The sun is shining, summer is on the horizon, and the only thing that could make it even better is a designer sale. Thankfully, that's what The Outnet is all about.

From heritage names like Saint Laurent and Alaïa to contemporary in-the-know brands like Aje and Nicholas, The Outnet has established itself as the go-to destination for luxury for less. With warm days ahead, I've been looking to invest in some high-quality, wear-forever pieces to refresh my summer wardrobe, and there's no better place to start than here.

Few do designer sales quite like The Outnet, and this means there are thousands of pieces to browse. I'm all about saving myself time and money, so I've scrolled through the extensive offering to bring you a concise edit of the very best bits, with up to 50% off. Designer pieces excel in thoughtful design and high-quality fabrics, making them much more likely to last in your wardrobe. And when they're as timeless and elegant as the items in this edit, you'll definitely want to hold on to them forever.

When it comes to shopping any sale, it's important to consider how the pieces you're eyeing will actually work in your wardrobe. Whilst a showstopping jumpsuit might look incredible, it's probably not the most worthwhile investment, especially if you can't sit down in it, and even with a saving. From light linen trousers to elegant dresses, I've hunted out the timeless, wearable summer pieces destined to be lifelong heroes in any wardrobe.

Keep scrolling to explore the very best of The Outnet's additional sale, just in time for summer.

SHOP MY OUTNET SALE PICKS:

Frame Tiered Cotton-Poplin Maxi Skirt £325 £195 SHOP NOW Floaty skirts are all I want to wear right now.

Onia Linen-Blend Wide-Leg Pants £158 £95 SHOP NOW Every chic summer wardrobe calls for a pair of classic linen trousers.

Nicholas Becker Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress £537 £296 SHOP NOW A striking dress you can restyle with a simple change of shoes and bag.

Chloé Mate Whipstitched Leather Shoulder Bag £1490 £894 SHOP NOW Your chance to snap up an investment bag at 40% off.

Nicholas Drenica Belted Ruched Linen Maxi Dress £537 £296 SHOP NOW Every single detail is pure perfection.

Sandro Embellished Crochet-Knit Vest £219 £121 SHOP NOW Knitted vests are already big news for summer, and this one is a real standout.

Saint Laurent Square-Frame Gold-Tone Sunglasses £440 £242 SHOP NOW There's no time like the present to add wear-forever sunglasses to your collection.

Alice + Olivia Denny Twill Blazer in Beige £488 £244 SHOP NOW A sleek blazer features in every fashion person's arsenal. I'm also a big fan of the light blue colourway.

Alex Mill Alessandra Cotton Shorts £135 £88 SHOP NOW You'll add a pair of light cotton shorts to so many outfit builds this summer.

Proenza Schouler Leather Sandals £390 £254 SHOP NOW The height of refined minimalism.

Brunello Cucinelli Shirred Cotton-Poplin Maxi Dress £2350 £1058 SHOP NOW A timeless dress you'll reach for year after year.

Ganni Cotton Shirt £165 £91 SHOP NOW I've had my eye on Ganni's playful collared shirts for a long time.

Zimmermann Belted Linen Wide-Leg Pants £565 £283 SHOP NOW From the light yellow shade to the wide-leg silhouette, everything about these trousers is so good.

Alaïa Mina 50 Leather Tote £2300 £1495 SHOP NOW A classic black tote will be treasured forever.

Nicholas Salem Ruched Stretch-Jersey and Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress £537 £296 SHOP NOW The dropped waist is so elegant.

Stuart Weitzman Leather Mules £375 £207 SHOP NOW A great heel can instantly elevate any outfit.

Aje Sylvia Cropped Cotton-Poplin Top £230 £138 SHOP NOW Regency and cottagecore styles are on the rise, and bold sleeves are an easy way to embrace the aesthetic.

Aje Estelle Gathered Cotton Midi Skirt £330 £182 SHOP NOW Pair with the matching top above or mix and match with the rest of your wardrobe.