Here you go, everyone—the best items to shop at Nordstrom for Cyber Monday. This edit matters because I want to make sure you can score what you're eyeing at a discount before prices go back up.
Per usual, everything included in the curation below is chic, with a capital C. I'm referring to beautiful cashmere knits, elegant basics you can style with a multitude of items in your wardrobe, trend-forward boots, and cool jackets.
Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.