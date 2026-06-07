This Bag Brand Is Designing the Hottest Accessories For Summer 2026

In fashion, sometimes things appear slowly, and then all at once. That’s the case for Valesque, a bag brand known for its elegant and streamlined nylon bag styles. The designs range from small totes with leather slim handles to quilted pouch bags. Each style is a study in restraint, recalling the ease of ‘90s minimalism, and one can imagine them in the wardrobe of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.
Founded by Valeska Dütsch and Sophie Berianidze in 2023, the brand is still new but picking up traction quickly amongst the fashion set. The bags landed on Net-a-Porter recently and have been selling out nearly as quickly as they arrive. The bags cost under $350, yet have all of the cool sophistication of accessories with much higher price tags. While they’re already sweeping the fashion set, we’re predicting they will be the bag of summer 2026. Ahead, shop the signature nylon bags from Valesque.
The Cami Bag
VALESQUE
Cami Small Leather-Trimmed Nylon-Satin Tote
The Spaghetti Bag
VALESQUE
Spaghetti Leather-Trimmed Nylon-Satin Tote
VALESQUE
Spaghetti Leather-Trimmed Nylon-Satin Tote
The Bucket Bag
VALESQUE
Bucket Leather-Trimmed Shell Tote
VALESQUE
Bucket Leather-Trimmed Nylon-Satin Tote
The Corset Bag
VALESQUE
Corset Leather-Trimmed Quilted Satin-Shell Shoulder Bag
Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear where she oversees luxury, runway content, and wedding features, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co., and her style has been featured in publications including The New York Times, Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Kristen began her career at Rodarte, where she worked on styling, photo shoots, and runway shows, and at Allure, where she moved into print and digital editorial. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.