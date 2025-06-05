This Is *the* French-Girl Blouse to Wear With Capris—Fair Warning: It's Selling Out Like Crazy

In my mind, there are two main approaches to styling capri pants. The first is to play up the trend's 2000s roots with things like layered tank tops, butterfly hair clips, and platform flip-flops. Think Lizzie McGuire. Alternatively, you could follow the French method and style capri pants with more refined pieces like romantic blouses and heels. Kristin Davis, for one, is a fan of the latter concept, as proven by the outfit she wore to attend the French Open tennis tournament in Paris this week.

Davis sat courtside with her fellow And Just Like That co-stars wearing a puff-sleeve gingham blouse that's giving French girl through and through. Her exact top is the Dôen June Top ($158), which is completely sold out in the black-and-white colorway. While searching for other options, I discovered that shoppers also totally wiped out the stock of H&M's similar version. Coincidence? I think not! It's clear that puff-sleeve gingham blouses will be worn by the best-dressed people this summer, so scroll down to shop several iterations that are still available to buy.

Kristin Davis wears a gingham blouse

(Image credit: Courtesy of HBO)

On Kristin Davis: Dôen June Top ($158)

Shop Puff-Sleeve Gingham Blouses

Old Navy gingham top
Old Navy

This $17 price is hard to pass up.

Aggie Top
Reformation
Aggie Top

My wardrobe is begging for this adorable gingham blouse.

Calia Top
Reformation
Calia Top

This Ref top is a total gem.

Jolie Check Tie Front Peplum Top
City Chic
Jolie Check Tie Front Peplum Top

This blouse can be layered over dresses.

Wilfred Violette Linen Blouse
Wilfred
Violette Linen Blouse

How cute is this?

X Styled by Coco! Nina Gingham Seersucker Tie Front Top
WAYF
x Styled by Coco Nina Gingham Seersucker Tie Front Top

Nordstrom shoppers are going to go crazy for this one.

Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.

