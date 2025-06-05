This Is *the* French-Girl Blouse to Wear With Capris—Fair Warning: It's Selling Out Like Crazy

In my mind, there are two main approaches to styling capri pants. The first is to play up the trend's 2000s roots with things like layered tank tops, butterfly hair clips, and platform flip-flops. Think Lizzie McGuire. Alternatively, you could follow the French method and style capri pants with more refined pieces like romantic blouses and heels. Kristin Davis, for one, is a fan of the latter concept, as proven by the outfit she wore to attend the French Open tennis tournament in Paris this week.

Davis sat courtside with her fellow And Just Like That co-stars wearing a puff-sleeve gingham blouse that's giving French girl through and through. Her exact top is the Dôen June Top ($158), which is completely sold out in the black-and-white colorway. While searching for other options, I discovered that shoppers also totally wiped out the stock of H&M's similar version. Coincidence? I think not! It's clear that puff-sleeve gingham blouses will be worn by the best-dressed people this summer, so scroll down to shop several iterations that are still available to buy.

(Image credit: Courtesy of HBO)

On Kristin Davis: Dôen June Top ($158)

Shop Puff-Sleeve Gingham Blouses