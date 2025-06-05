This Is *the* French-Girl Blouse to Wear With Capris—Fair Warning: It's Selling Out Like Crazy
In my mind, there are two main approaches to styling capri pants. The first is to play up the trend's 2000s roots with things like layered tank tops, butterfly hair clips, and platform flip-flops. Think Lizzie McGuire. Alternatively, you could follow the French method and style capri pants with more refined pieces like romantic blouses and heels. Kristin Davis, for one, is a fan of the latter concept, as proven by the outfit she wore to attend the French Open tennis tournament in Paris this week.
Davis sat courtside with her fellow And Just Like That co-stars wearing a puff-sleeve gingham blouse that's giving French girl through and through. Her exact top is the Dôen June Top ($158), which is completely sold out in the black-and-white colorway. While searching for other options, I discovered that shoppers also totally wiped out the stock of H&M's similar version. Coincidence? I think not! It's clear that puff-sleeve gingham blouses will be worn by the best-dressed people this summer, so scroll down to shop several iterations that are still available to buy.
On Kristin Davis: Dôen June Top ($158)
Shop Puff-Sleeve Gingham Blouses
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.
-
Sarah Jessica Parker Already Wore Spring 2025's Most Sought-After Handbag
Fashion people can't stop talking about it.
-
I Love Original Sex and the City Style—These Under-$100 Picks Are the Vibe
Patricia Field forever.
-
Kim Cattrall's Jeans-and-Flats Outfit Works Whether You're in Your 20s or 60s
And just like that… your new go-to look has arrived.
-
SATC Is Coming Back—This Is What I Want to See Carrie Wearing
And just like that…
-
Sarah Jessica Parker's '80s Style Is Something I Think About a Lot
And you should too.
-
7 Iconic Things Carrie Bradshaw Always Wore in the Summer
Consider this your Carrie starter pack.
-
5 At-Home Outfits Carrie Bradshaw Would Definitely Wear
I'm trying these.
-
Weird But True: Amazon Is Flooded With Things Carrie Bradshaw Would Wear
Because SATC will always be a thing.