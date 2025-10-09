When I first heard caught wind of one of my favourite designers, Rejina Pyo, collaborating with one of the biggest stalwarts on the British high street, John Lewis, I thought Christmas had come early. In case you're unfamiliar with the Rejina Pyo brand, let me enlighten you. Known for her timeless collections that are designed for the contemporary woman, Pyo draws inspiration from the worlds of art, food, culture to create timeless ready-to-wear, shoes and accessories that fuse modernity and elegance. Mention must also be made to her store in Soho in London’s Soho, it's a design haven curated with antique decor and is a a must visit! John Lewis, however, needs no introduction. A true British mainstay department store, and a benchmark retailer for all-things high quality at the best possible price, it has introduced a few exciting collaborations over the seasons, including A.W.A.K.E. Mode and Collagerie.
At times, it’s rare to find perfect synergies between high-end designers and high street retailers, but this collection shows just how special and spot on collaborations can be, by bridging the gap between the aspirational and the affordable. Not only that, but both Rejina Pyo and John Lewis hold high-quality pieces in such high regard that shoppers can feel confident in investing in such items, knowing no corners are being cut.
Hero items from the collection include a soft buttery yellow-toned leather trench, a grey wool classic top coat, a timeless belted suit in a rich merlot-brown, and, lastly, a copper-hued faux fur teddy coat. Denim jeans also play a part in the collection, offered in rich classic blue and washed brown-black, as well as a nice stack of knitwear styles, some in cashmere blends for that ultra-soft handle. Shirting with eye-catching buttons, dresses with volumous sleeves, plus a matching claret merino knitted top and midi skirt set all come straight out of the classic Rejina Pyo playbook. Finishing touches such as leather knee jodphur-style boots, luxe belts, satin kitten heels, envelope-style shoulder bags in burgundy and black, cosy wool snoods, plus mini bracelet bags in faux fur (to match the jacket), are all finished with an exaggerated buckle motif, which gives a little bit of a western flair, and a nice through line to bring the collection together.
This collection is simply made for autumn dressing—the colour palette used across the collection is drawn from nature, tapping into the trending hues of now, such as butter yellow, slate grey, copper, khaki green and burgundy. Undeniably, I fell in love with the yellow trench, ultra soft knitwear and faux fur coat and denim, which are great options for day-time elegance, and desk to dinner transitional dressing.
Launching on Thursday, 9th October (today!), the 34-piece collection brings together a classic British aesthetic with Pyo's Korean modernity. Combining utilitarian city style with feminine, countryside simplicity, this capsule collection is elevated and effortless, designed to be worn season after season. Scroll on for my curated key pieces from the collaboration.
Sophie Robyn Watson is a London-based style editor with over 10 years of experience in the fashion, luxury and retail industries. She has worked at esteemed companies such as WGSN, ASOS, LFW, Alexander McQueen and GANNI. After graduating with a first-class honours degree in Fashion Promotion & Imaging, she moved into the luxury editorial sector with a focus on menswear, firstly at Wallpaper* and later Mr Porter, where she worked her way up from Fashion Assistant to become Fashion Editor. At Mr Porter, she worked on global marketing shoots, celebrity profiles and luxury shopping edits. In her role as Who What Wear UK’s Acting Fashion Editor, Sophie is chiefly interested in celebrating new and emerging brands that the cool-girls ought to know now.