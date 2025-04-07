The Leggings I Swear By, Plus What’s Actually Worth Buying This Month

Well, it’s been a busy old month! I was on the road for most of February and March due to the fashion week shows in London, Milan and Paris, and I astounded myself at how I managed to pack like a capsule wardrobe pro into just one suitcase. I’m not one for basics and minimalism so it was a careful (read: pained) compilation of separates that could work in multiple outfits (every item had to provide at least two looks, ideally more), a colour palette that I could mix and match, outerwear to deal with unpredictable weather, and enough accessories to jazz up every outfit in a different way. Upon my return, I dove straight into the launch of our first-ever supper club which required some careful outfit planning (more on that below), recorded a podcast, attended multiple fashion shoots, took countless video calls and meetings where I needed to look smart, and tried on everything I could find in Massimo Dutti all in the name of our Great Try-On week . It’s been a test on my closet but I’ve come back to some tried-and-true items over and over these past few weeks, which I want to share with you here. I hope they’re as helpful for you as they are for me.

Here's What I'm Obsessed With This Month

1. I WON’T SHUT UP ABOUT: Malina

(Image credit: @ hannahalmassi for Who What Wear UK)

Style Notes: When I recently hosted the first Who What Wear UK monthly supper club, Excellent Taste, I was overwhelmed by how many guests asked me about my suit. I wanted to wear something that felt elevated for the environment (we took over a private space at the gorgeous La Petite Maison in Mayfair, with stunning flowers from Rebel Rebel and I had my makeup done by the team at Charlotte Tilbury, so I needed to make an effort!) but that remained understated for a weekday dinner. This brown suit from Scandi occasionwear label Malina was the answer. I wore it for the British Fashion Awards last year too. I couldn’t recommend this independent brand enough—cool silhouettes, chic colours, good-quality fabrics and a reasonable contemporary price point. It all started with a cult-adored satin puff-sleeve blouse but there’s much more to explore—a chic satin version of my sold-out suit is perfect for wedding and event season. Please note I am 5’1’’ and had to get the trousers tailored (as is tradition). I also wore a couple of accessories from Amazon (shh!) and some leopard heels from Ferragamo. You can shop it all here…

Shop My Picks:

2. UNDER THE RADAR - FREE PEOPLE LEGGINGS

(Image credit: @ hannahalmassi for Who What Wear UK)

Style Notes: In those moments where I haven’t been dressed up, I’ve been living in workout clothes, trying to squeeze in a 15-minute Peloton class whenever I can! Do you find that you have lots of exercise gear but always reach for the same few bits? Me, too. The leggings I am obsessed with are Free People’s Never Better style from their FP Movement line. I’m always disappointed when they’re in the wash. After discovering that new versions of my OG Lululemon faves didn’t seem to feel or fit the same as they did many moons ago when I first got a pair, I’ve moved on to a newer, more affordable option. Yes, they still ring it at £88 for a 7/8th crop (ideal for me as a longer legging at 5’1’’) or full length, so they aren’t cheap. Still, the fabric is a dream: lightweight, so soft and yet not see-through, they stay in place (no tugging up, hurrah!), have an enjoyable waistline panel and come in chic and unconventional colours. I like them for high-octane classes such as boxing or spin, but they’re just as brilliant for yoga, travel, and general weekend mooching. Don’t just take my word for it, try them! I’m a size 12 and buy a medium. I also recommend FP’s fleece for chilly walks, Hoka sneaks for bounce and comfort, and M&S for low-impact sports bras.

Shop My Workout Buys:

3. ASK HANNAH ANYTHING (about style)

"What colour accessories should I wear with a wedding guest outfit?"

Hannah says, "Interestingly, two readers asked me the same question about how to choose accessories for wedding outfits. Of course, every outfit is different and personal to you but my failsafe is always gold! I think the rule applies for silvers too in that any outfit can work with metallic shoes and bags. Would I mix and match metals? Probably not because I’m uptight like that, but it could work. When it’s tricky to choose a colour, simply use gold or silver as a neutral. I have one little gold Fendi baguette bag I picked up secondhand a million years ago that comes to every event with me, and some simple gold sandals from Zara and Whistles that keep working hard."

Shop Wedding Guest Accesories: