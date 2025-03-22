I'm Going for Ease, Elegance and Comfort This Spring—This High-Street Co-Ord Delivers It All
In my mind, there are very few items in a wardrobe that can hold a candle to the ease and elegance of a coordinating set. Taking all of the outfit planning out of your morning routine, there's nothing I'd rather reach for every day. As such, I like to keep tabs on the new-in two-pieces that enter the market, in the hope of tracking down any new wardrobe contenters.
To my delight, a compelling option fell into my lap this week, as I noticed Who What Wear's Slack channels alight with news of a Free People's Perfect Tones set.
Comprising a voluminous, breezy skirt and a fitted cardigan, both crafted from cotton, these are naturally lightweight and breathable as all spring clothes really should be.
While the set is available in 9(!) different colours, I've already noticed a particularly delicious shade that seems to be favoured above the rest. Selecting theirs in a rich chocolate brown hue, this tempting iteration has proven to be particularly popular amongst fashion people including @chantelle_pang and @theindiaedit this season.
Nicely nodding to the chocolate brown colour trend that's been attaching itself to the chicest bags and jackets on the market right now, this trending two-piece offers an easy way to weave the colourinto your wider wardrobe. But, if you're looking for an item in a lighter tone for spring, then the brand's white and light pink styles are hard to look past. Or, if it's colour you're after, then the red and cobalt are well worth a look-in.
It goes without saying that the cardigan and skirt work well together—that's what they're designed for—but this two-piece will very easy style with the rest of your wardrobe, too. Pair the voluminous skirt with a white cotton tee for a casual spin, or try the fitted cardigan with tailored trousers to dress it up.
At £98, this is still somewhat of an investment, but if you consider its versatility, then its case is quickly made.
Certain to be a sell-out, read on to discover Free People's Perfect Tones set below.
SHOP FREE PEOPLE'S THE PERFECT TONE SET:
In a classic black shade, this set is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.
Style this set together, and mix and match it with the rest of your wardrobe.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
Fact: Stylish Women in Italy, France, and NY Will Ditch Everything to Wear This Elegant Dress All Summer
Manifesting warm weather right now.
By Lauren Adhav
-
I'm a Parent Who's Always Searching for Cute Kids' Clothing and Toys—Yes to These Items
Standout selects.
By Bobby Schuessler
-
The 30 Items That Will Define Style This Spring
From Prada to Phoebe Philo.
By Eliza Huber
-
I Shop for a Living—30 J.Crew, Zara, and H&M Items That Will Elevate a Spring Outfit
These are all so chic.
By Audry Hiaoui
-
All I Want to Wear Is Leopard Print This Spring—These 30 Styles Are So Chic
It's back!
By Caitlin Burnett
-
My Friend Asked What Should Be on Her Spring Shopping List—I Sent These 34 Items
From powder pink to butter yellow.
By Caitlin Burnett
-
I'm Over Winter—41 Spring Items Already in My Revolve Cart
Who's with me?
By Caitlin Burnett
-
29 Spring Items From Free People That I'm Shopping for 2025
These are going to go quickly.
By Chichi Offor