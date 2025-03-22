In my mind, there are very few items in a wardrobe that can hold a candle to the ease and elegance of a coordinating set. Taking all of the outfit planning out of your morning routine, there's nothing I'd rather reach for every day. As such, I like to keep tabs on the new-in two-pieces that enter the market, in the hope of tracking down any new wardrobe contenters.

To my delight, a compelling option fell into my lap this week, as I noticed Who What Wear's Slack channels alight with news of a Free People's Perfect Tones set.

Comprising a voluminous, breezy skirt and a fitted cardigan, both crafted from cotton, these are naturally lightweight and breathable as all spring clothes really should be.

While the set is available in 9(!) different colours, I've already noticed a particularly delicious shade that seems to be favoured above the rest. Selecting theirs in a rich chocolate brown hue, this tempting iteration has proven to be particularly popular amongst fashion people including @chantelle_pang and @theindiaedit this season.

Nicely nodding to the chocolate brown colour trend that's been attaching itself to the chicest bags and jackets on the market right now, this trending two-piece offers an easy way to weave the colourinto your wider wardrobe. But, if you're looking for an item in a lighter tone for spring, then the brand's white and light pink styles are hard to look past. Or, if it's colour you're after, then the red and cobalt are well worth a look-in.

It goes without saying that the cardigan and skirt work well together—that's what they're designed for—but this two-piece will very easy style with the rest of your wardrobe, too. Pair the voluminous skirt with a white cotton tee for a casual spin, or try the fitted cardigan with tailored trousers to dress it up.

At £98, this is still somewhat of an investment, but if you consider its versatility, then its case is quickly made.

Certain to be a sell-out, read on to discover Free People's Perfect Tones set below.

SHOP FREE PEOPLE'S THE PERFECT TONE SET:

