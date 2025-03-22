I'm Going for Ease, Elegance and Comfort This Spring—This High-Street Co-Ord Delivers It All

Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in Features

In my mind, there are very few items in a wardrobe that can hold a candle to the ease and elegance of a coordinating set. Taking all of the outfit planning out of your morning routine, there's nothing I'd rather reach for every day. As such, I like to keep tabs on the new-in two-pieces that enter the market, in the hope of tracking down any new wardrobe contenters.

To my delight, a compelling option fell into my lap this week, as I noticed Who What Wear's Slack channels alight with news of a Free People's Perfect Tones set.

Influencer wears Free People's Perfect Tones Set

(Image credit: @chantelle_pang)

Comprising a voluminous, breezy skirt and a fitted cardigan, both crafted from cotton, these are naturally lightweight and breathable as all spring clothes really should be.

While the set is available in 9(!) different colours, I've already noticed a particularly delicious shade that seems to be favoured above the rest. Selecting theirs in a rich chocolate brown hue, this tempting iteration has proven to be particularly popular amongst fashion people including @chantelle_pang and @theindiaedit this season.

Nicely nodding to the chocolate brown colour trend that's been attaching itself to the chicest bags and jackets on the market right now, this trending two-piece offers an easy way to weave the colourinto your wider wardrobe. But, if you're looking for an item in a lighter tone for spring, then the brand's white and light pink styles are hard to look past. Or, if it's colour you're after, then the red and cobalt are well worth a look-in.

Influencer wears Free People's Perfect Tones Set

(Image credit: @theindiaedit)

It goes without saying that the cardigan and skirt work well together—that's what they're designed for—but this two-piece will very easy style with the rest of your wardrobe, too. Pair the voluminous skirt with a white cotton tee for a casual spin, or try the fitted cardigan with tailored trousers to dress it up.

At £98, this is still somewhat of an investment, but if you consider its versatility, then its case is quickly made.

Influencer wears the Free People skirt set.

(Image credit: @chantelle_pang)

Certain to be a sell-out, read on to discover Free People's Perfect Tones set below.

SHOP FREE PEOPLE'S THE PERFECT TONE SET:

Perfect Tones Set
Free People
Perfect Tones Set

Shop the colourway that fashion people love.

Perfect Tones Set
Free People
Perfect Tones Set

In a classic black shade, this set is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Perfect Tones Set
Free People
Perfect Tones Set

Style with knee-high boots or wear with strappy sandals come summer.

Perfect Tones Set
Free People
Perfect Tones Set

The cotton composition ensures a light and comfortable finish.

Perfect Tones Set
Free People
Perfect Tones Set

Add a pop of colour to your transeasonal wardrobe.

Perfect Tones Set
Free People
Perfect Tones Set

Style this set together, and mix and match it with the rest of your wardrobe.

Perfect Tones Set
Free People
Perfect Tones Set

I love the subtle flush of this light pink shade.

Perfect Tones Set
Free People
Perfect Tones Set

The midi-length cut means this styles well with boots and flats.

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸