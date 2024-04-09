It's Basket Bag Season, and This Premium-Looking Style Is All I Can Think About

By Florrie Alexander
published

There's a few things that signify the arrival of spring. The evenings are lighter, the flowers are in full bloom and of course, our basket bags return to daily use. As we welcome in the warmer days, our accessories shift to adapt to the new season and change in dressing that gets an added ease when the floral-scented spring days arrive. As somewhat of a handbag collector, I've seen my fair share of bags but the one that has my full attention right now is DeMellier's Santorini basket bag.

Woman wears cardigan, white t-shirt, striped trousers and sandals

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

By now, we're all well aware of DeMellier's prowess in the handbag sphere. From the iconic New York tote to the reliable Tokyo bag, the brand consistently designs elegant, timeless accessories that are set up to last within our wardrobes. The refined aesthetic that can be seen throughout the collections are continued to Santorini. A classic handwoven style that becomes the ideal companion come spring, summer and even autumn, yet with a smart, eye-catching and incredibly chic leather detail. Not only are the leather straps a clever feature to add support to the more delicate hand-crafted raffia weave, but add an elevation from the smooth leather finish that makes them incredibly versatile for all occasions. From pairing with a floaty dress on a far-flung island, to accompanying light linen tailoring for work, this is a bag destined to do it all, and look good in the process.

As ever, DeMellier has considered that we all have different preferences when it comes to forever pieces, and so the Santorini is offered in an array of colours, as well as three distinct sizes—mini, regular and maxi—to suit the wearer to a tee. Below, find how fashion people are styling their own Santorini bags, and explore the various options available.

THE MINI SANTORINI

Woman infront of sunset wears white dress and carries basket bag

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Style Notes: The most compact iteration of the Santorini bag, the mini perfectly balances a small silhouette with a surprising amount of room, with enough space for the essentials like a water bottle, a book and some snacks too. The leather straps allow it to be worn in hand, on the arm, or over the shoulder. Choose from four colourful styles from classic neutrals to a vibrant green hue.

The Mini Santorini | Natural Basket Black Smooth | Demellier
DeMellier
The Mini Santorini Natural Basket in Black Smooth

You'll reach for this year after year.

The Mini Santorini | Natural Basket Off-White Smooth | Demellier
DeMellier
The Mini Santorini Natural Basket in Off-White

The white style will go with everything in your wardrobe.

The Mini Santorini | Natural Basket Tan Smooth | Demellier
DeMellier
The Mini Santorini Natural Basket in Tan Smooth

I'm a big fan of the natural raffia and tan leather combination.

The Mini Santorini | Natural Basket Mint Green Smooth | Demellier
DeMellier
The Mini Santorini Natural Basket in Mint Green Smooth

Such a fun shade.

THE SANTORINI

Woman standing wears black dress, white sandals, carries basket bag

(Image credit: @fakerstrom)

Style Notes: What's so brilliant about the design is that it is maintained through the various sizes. The mid-sized Santorini features the same intricate handcrafted weather and smooth leather details, in a regular silhouette for all occasions. Stock with beachside essentials, picnic wares or office necessities as you please.

The Santorini | Natural Basket Off-White Smooth | Demellier
DeMellier
The Santorini Natural Basket in Off-White Smooth

Take a moment to embrace the intricate details of this handwoven style.

The Santorini | Natural Basket Poppy Red Smooth | Demellier
DeMellier
The Santorini Natural Basket in Poppy Red Smooth

Red is big news for 2024, and I predict this bag will fly.

The Santorini | Natural Basket Black Smooth | Demellier
DeMellier
The Santorini Natural Basket in Black Smooth

From beach to boardroom, this bag won't look out of place.

The Santorini | Natural Basket Tan Smooth | Demellier
DeMellier
The Santorini Natural Basket in Tan Smooth

I'm coaxing in sunny days with this bag.

The Santorini | Natural Basket Coral Smooth | Demellier
DeMellier
The Santorini Natural Basket in Coral Smooth

Trust me, this soft coral shade compliments every other colour.

THE MAXI SANTORINI

Woman on street wears black sweatshirt, blue shorts, black sandals, carries basket bag

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: Overpackers, rejoice! DeMellier's Santorini bag comes in a maxi silhouette sure to keep your essentials, treasures and those 'I'll bring it just in case' items that us pre-planners always throw in last minute. The extra room is seamlessly integrated to allow the bag to still be worn in various ways from on the arm to over the shoulder.

The Maxi Santorini | Natural Basket Off-White Smooth | Demellier
DeMellier
The Maxi Santorini Natural Basket in Off-White Smooth

The chicest way to carry your essentials, and much, much more.

The Maxi Santorini | Natural Basket Natural Smooth | Demellier
DeMellier
The Maxi Santorini Natural Basket in Natural Smooth

A city to seaside bag.

The Maxi Santorini | Natural Basket Tan Smooth | Demellier
DeMellier
The Maxi Santorini Natural Basket in Tan Smooth

Yes, you can even fit a laptop in here.

Florrie Alexander
Acting Affiliates Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.

During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸