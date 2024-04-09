It's Basket Bag Season, and This Premium-Looking Style Is All I Can Think About

There's a few things that signify the arrival of spring. The evenings are lighter, the flowers are in full bloom and of course, our basket bags return to daily use. As we welcome in the warmer days, our accessories shift to adapt to the new season and change in dressing that gets an added ease when the floral-scented spring days arrive. As somewhat of a handbag collector, I've seen my fair share of bags but the one that has my full attention right now is DeMellier's Santorini basket bag.

By now, we're all well aware of DeMellier's prowess in the handbag sphere. From the iconic New York tote to the reliable Tokyo bag, the brand consistently designs elegant, timeless accessories that are set up to last within our wardrobes. The refined aesthetic that can be seen throughout the collections are continued to Santorini. A classic handwoven style that becomes the ideal companion come spring, summer and even autumn, yet with a smart, eye-catching and incredibly chic leather detail. Not only are the leather straps a clever feature to add support to the more delicate hand-crafted raffia weave, but add an elevation from the smooth leather finish that makes them incredibly versatile for all occasions. From pairing with a floaty dress on a far-flung island, to accompanying light linen tailoring for work, this is a bag destined to do it all, and look good in the process.

As ever, DeMellier has considered that we all have different preferences when it comes to forever pieces, and so the Santorini is offered in an array of colours, as well as three distinct sizes—mini, regular and maxi—to suit the wearer to a tee. Below, find how fashion people are styling their own Santorini bags, and explore the various options available.

THE MINI SANTORINI

Style Notes: The most compact iteration of the Santorini bag, the mini perfectly balances a small silhouette with a surprising amount of room, with enough space for the essentials like a water bottle, a book and some snacks too. The leather straps allow it to be worn in hand, on the arm, or over the shoulder. Choose from four colourful styles from classic neutrals to a vibrant green hue.

DeMellier The Mini Santorini Natural Basket in Black Smooth £225 SHOP NOW You'll reach for this year after year.

DeMellier The Mini Santorini Natural Basket in Off-White £225 SHOP NOW The white style will go with everything in your wardrobe.

DeMellier The Mini Santorini Natural Basket in Tan Smooth £225 SHOP NOW I'm a big fan of the natural raffia and tan leather combination.

DeMellier The Mini Santorini Natural Basket in Mint Green Smooth £225 SHOP NOW Such a fun shade.

THE SANTORINI

Style Notes: What's so brilliant about the design is that it is maintained through the various sizes. The mid-sized Santorini features the same intricate handcrafted weather and smooth leather details, in a regular silhouette for all occasions. Stock with beachside essentials, picnic wares or office necessities as you please.

DeMellier The Santorini Natural Basket in Off-White Smooth £265 SHOP NOW Take a moment to embrace the intricate details of this handwoven style.

DeMellier The Santorini Natural Basket in Poppy Red Smooth £265 SHOP NOW Red is big news for 2024, and I predict this bag will fly.

DeMellier The Santorini Natural Basket in Black Smooth £265 SHOP NOW From beach to boardroom, this bag won't look out of place.

DeMellier The Santorini Natural Basket in Tan Smooth £265 SHOP NOW I'm coaxing in sunny days with this bag.

DeMellier The Santorini Natural Basket in Coral Smooth £265 SHOP NOW Trust me, this soft coral shade compliments every other colour.

THE MAXI SANTORINI

Style Notes: Overpackers, rejoice! DeMellier's Santorini bag comes in a maxi silhouette sure to keep your essentials, treasures and those 'I'll bring it just in case' items that us pre-planners always throw in last minute. The extra room is seamlessly integrated to allow the bag to still be worn in various ways from on the arm to over the shoulder.

DeMellier The Maxi Santorini Natural Basket in Off-White Smooth £325 SHOP NOW The chicest way to carry your essentials, and much, much more.

DeMellier The Maxi Santorini Natural Basket in Natural Smooth £325 SHOP NOW A city to seaside bag.