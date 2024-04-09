It's Basket Bag Season, and This Premium-Looking Style Is All I Can Think About
There's a few things that signify the arrival of spring. The evenings are lighter, the flowers are in full bloom and of course, our basket bags return to daily use. As we welcome in the warmer days, our accessories shift to adapt to the new season and change in dressing that gets an added ease when the floral-scented spring days arrive. As somewhat of a handbag collector, I've seen my fair share of bags but the one that has my full attention right now is DeMellier's Santorini basket bag.
By now, we're all well aware of DeMellier's prowess in the handbag sphere. From the iconic New York tote to the reliable Tokyo bag, the brand consistently designs elegant, timeless accessories that are set up to last within our wardrobes. The refined aesthetic that can be seen throughout the collections are continued to Santorini. A classic handwoven style that becomes the ideal companion come spring, summer and even autumn, yet with a smart, eye-catching and incredibly chic leather detail. Not only are the leather straps a clever feature to add support to the more delicate hand-crafted raffia weave, but add an elevation from the smooth leather finish that makes them incredibly versatile for all occasions. From pairing with a floaty dress on a far-flung island, to accompanying light linen tailoring for work, this is a bag destined to do it all, and look good in the process.
As ever, DeMellier has considered that we all have different preferences when it comes to forever pieces, and so the Santorini is offered in an array of colours, as well as three distinct sizes—mini, regular and maxi—to suit the wearer to a tee. Below, find how fashion people are styling their own Santorini bags, and explore the various options available.
THE MINI SANTORINI
Style Notes: The most compact iteration of the Santorini bag, the mini perfectly balances a small silhouette with a surprising amount of room, with enough space for the essentials like a water bottle, a book and some snacks too. The leather straps allow it to be worn in hand, on the arm, or over the shoulder. Choose from four colourful styles from classic neutrals to a vibrant green hue.
The white style will go with everything in your wardrobe.
I'm a big fan of the natural raffia and tan leather combination.
THE SANTORINI
Style Notes: What's so brilliant about the design is that it is maintained through the various sizes. The mid-sized Santorini features the same intricate handcrafted weather and smooth leather details, in a regular silhouette for all occasions. Stock with beachside essentials, picnic wares or office necessities as you please.
Take a moment to embrace the intricate details of this handwoven style.
Red is big news for 2024, and I predict this bag will fly.
From beach to boardroom, this bag won't look out of place.
Trust me, this soft coral shade compliments every other colour.
THE MAXI SANTORINI
Style Notes: Overpackers, rejoice! DeMellier's Santorini bag comes in a maxi silhouette sure to keep your essentials, treasures and those 'I'll bring it just in case' items that us pre-planners always throw in last minute. The extra room is seamlessly integrated to allow the bag to still be worn in various ways from on the arm to over the shoulder.
The chicest way to carry your essentials, and much, much more.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
-
Found: The Only Shoe Style You Need for Expensive-Looking Spring Outfits
It's a classic for a reason.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Ashley Olsen Just Wore a $33,000 Version of 2024's Next Big Handbag Trend
Shop similar styles starting at $70.
By Eliza Huber
-
I'm a Gen Z Editor—Here's the Only Place I Go to Shop Chic Handbags
Sponsor Content Created With Coach Outlet
By Aniyah Morinia
-
Dua Lipa Wore Prada's New Elegant It Bag With a Pantsless Outfit in London
It's about contrast.
By Allyson Payer
-
I Live in NYC—These Spring Trends Are Already Dominating
Sponsor Content Created With Ann Taylor
By Emma Walsh
-
I Tried On 13 of Reformation's Best Spring Items That I'm Sure Will Sell Out
Trust me—they're good.
By Allyson Payer
-
Numbers Don't Lie: These Are the 6 Best-Selling Givenchy Bags of All Time
Receipts have been pulled.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
According to TikTok, Reformation's New Bag Is a Great Alt for The Row's Margaux
This one won't stay in stock for long.
By Eliza Huber