I’m a fairly selective Zara shopper. There are certain departments I’ll happily browse, and others I’ve learnt to avoid entirely. Denim, for one, is not where you’ll find me. I’ve never found the sizing particularly forgiving, and I have no interest in leaving a changing room questioning my entire existence because a pair of jeans was apparently cut for a very different set of human proportions to my own. I tend to steer clear of the TRF section for much the same reason: it simply isn’t where I find the pieces that feel most relevant to my wardrobe and doesn’t feel quite as elevated as the mainline collection.
Coats, however, are another story. In fact, I’d go as far as saying that this is one category where Zara consistently earns my attention. I have a grey collarless wrap style from the brand that I’ve owned for years, and I’m regularly asked where it’s from. It has held its shape, entirely resisted bobbling (the same cannot be said for a very expensive It coat I treated myself to a few years back) and survived considerably more than it probably should have. I’m not a practical dresser—I don’t suddenly reach for a waterproof when it rains, which, admittedly, would make sense—so the fact that this coat has withstood all the forces of nature I’ve subjected it to is no small feat. In fact, it’s come with me to Canada, Denmark and Sweden and has been more than up to the challenge.
That’s also why I think it’s worth being selective about where you shop. Not every brand needs to be your answer to every category in your wardrobe. For me, Zara’s coat offering is particularly strong this season, with a mix of timeless shapes and more directional styles that feel genuinely fashion-forward without the price tags you might expect elsewhere.
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As with any more affordable purchase, I’d still encourage you to look beyond the photograph. Check the composition, particularly if you can find a coat with a meaningful proportion of wool; inspect the stitching, lining and construction; and think about how much wear the piece is likely to get. A coat is one of the hardest-working things in your wardrobe, often worn day after day through every possible version of British weather. If you’re going to buy one, it’s worth making sure it earns its place.
Out of hundreds of options on site, these are the 23 Zara coats I think are worth knowing about this season.
24 Truly Excellent Zara Coats for Winter 2026
ZARA
Reversible Double-Sided Coat
I appreciate that this style is reversible—two coats for the price of one!
ZARA
Wool Blend Coat With Detachable Faux Fur Regular Collar
This is giving "elegant woman in the '90s" energy.
ZARA
100% Leather Long Coat
That's right, you'll find real suede here.
ZARA
High Neck Belted Coat
High-neck coats are one of the season's biggest (and cosiest) trends.
ZARA
Double-Breasted Wool Blend Coat
The rich olive hue will work with just about every colour you throw at it.
ZARA
Wool Blend Coat
A really great neutral coat.
ZARA
Midi Jacquard Coat
A very chic evening coat option. That, or wear it as a dress.
ZARA
Long Wool Blend Coat With Belt
Sharp shoulders, wrap front and black wool—it's hard to get sleeker than this.
ZARA
Long Belted Coat
Burgundy never fails to look expensive, particularly in coat form.
ZARA
Leather Combined Coat
The Western nod makes this suede coat even more directional.
ZARA
Faux Fur Coat With Frog Fastening
Everyone is fawning over this style in our work group chat.
ZARA
Wool Blend Long Coat
An excellent colour that's hard to find done so well in this price bracket.
ZARA
Long Textured Check Coat
The texture of this coat looks inherently expensive.
ZARA
Long Faux Shearling Coat - Dark Brown - Xs
So cosy.
ZARA
Long Leather Effect Trench Coat
I've seen this in real life, and the imitation leather looks in no way cheap.
ZARA
Wool Blend Long Coat
Oh yes, she's elegant.
ZARA
Long Faux Fur Combined Coat
You need look no further for a truly statement coat.
ZARA
Wool Blend Faux Fur Collar Coat
Yes, faux-fur collars are a big deal this season, but they won't look dated in years to come either.
ZARA
Long Double-Breasted Coat
No need to size up—this is designed to be perfectly roomy already.
ZARA
Long Jacquard Wool Blend Limited Edition Coat
This is giving "Carrie Bradshaw running around New York in her Manolos".
ZARA
Zw Collection Long Coat Wool Blend - Navy Blue - Xs
I wear my navy coat just as much as my black coat. Plus, I love the button closure.
ZARA
100% Wool Coat
A coat so timeless, you could wear it everyday for a whole year and no one would notice that you haven't changed things up.
ZARA
Long Check Coat
Picture this with leather trousers and a colour-pop knit. Perfect.
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s Deputy Editor and has over fourteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and authoritative content for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, talent interviews self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their search and keyword planning, works closely with the fashion and beauty team on strategy and continues to pen many of her own articles. Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine's contributed to publications including Grazia, InStyle Marie Claire, Elle and Look, amongst others.