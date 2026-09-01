I Shop For A Living—13 Pretty Shoes And Accessories I Currently Have My Eyes On

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It's no secret that the perfect accessories take your favorite looks to the next level. As a shopping editor and self-proclaimed accessories lover, I'm in a uniquely great position to recommend a handful of gorgeous shoes and accessories buys that I've stumbled upon recently. I've curated a short list of some new accessory arrivals that I'm loving at the moment.

Yes, you can find your new favorite piece to be the cherry on top of your next outfit. In the mix, you can find a range of on-trend shoes, jewelry, handbags, and more. Keep scrolling to uncover your new favorite shoes and accessory finds today.

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Chinazor "Chichi" Offor
Chinazor "Chichi" Offor
Shopping Editor

Chinazor "Chichi" Offor is a Georgia-born, Los Angeles–based associate editor who relocated from Brooklyn, New York, and joined Who What Wear's West Coast office in 2022. At WWW, she utilizes her years of editorial experience to interview trending talent, explore trends, and curate shopping guides. Chichi previously worked at Refinery29, where she helped revolutionize the brand’s plus-size and inclusive fashion coverage. In her spare time, she’s keeping up with the latest movie releases, enjoying a relaxing day at the spa, or obsessing over her latest ADHD-fueled hyper fixation (e.g., Jesse McCartney's underrated career, the negative effects of bicoastal intellectual elitism, and Gen Z’s loneliness epidemic). You can find her online @thechichio on Instagram & TikTok.