It's no secret that the perfect accessories take your favorite looks to the next level. As a shopping editor and self-proclaimed accessories lover, I'm in a uniquely great position to recommend a handful of gorgeous shoes and accessories buys that I've stumbled upon recently. I've curated a short list of some new accessory arrivals that I'm loving at the moment.
Yes, you can find your new favorite piece to be the cherry on top of your next outfit. In the mix, you can find a range of on-trend shoes, jewelry, handbags, and more. Keep scrolling to uncover your new favorite shoes and accessory finds today.
Shop Editor-Approved Shoe and Accessories Picks
Anthropologie
Maeve Wedge Mules
These wedges are perfect for the fall season.
Reformation
Sofia East West Shoulder Bag
The fashion set is going wild for this exact hue.
STEVEMADDEN
Calico Black Leather
Try this affordable take on the Tabi shoes.
Justine Clenquet
Holly Pierced Choker Necklace
Add a little bit of edge to your looks.
Charles & Keith
Aether Faux Suede Thong Boots
These have such an edgy vibe to them.
adidas
Taekwondo Mei Ballet Shoes
Metallic satin is so gorgeous.
Free People
Mila Sequin Disco Crochet Skull Cap
Grab a cool take on crochet caps with this fun and trending skull cap.
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie Calla Woven Shoulder Bag
It's a bestseller for a reason. I especially love this color way.
JENNY BIRD US
Renzo Double Ring
Jenny Bird's new swirl collection is living rent free in my mind.
JENNY BIRD US
Renzo Brooch
This gold-colored brooch from the collection is so good too.
Chinazor "Chichi" Offor is a Georgia-born, Los Angeles–based associate editor who relocated from Brooklyn, New York, and joined Who What Wear's West Coast office in 2022. At WWW, she utilizes her years of editorial experience to interview trending talent, explore trends, and curate shopping guides. Chichi previously worked at Refinery29, where she helped revolutionize the brand’s plus-size and inclusive fashion coverage. In her spare time, she’s keeping up with the latest movie releases, enjoying a relaxing day at the spa, or obsessing over her latest ADHD-fueled hyper fixation (e.g., Jesse McCartney's underrated career, the negative effects of bicoastal intellectual elitism, and Gen Z’s loneliness epidemic). You can find her online @thechichioon Instagram & TikTok.