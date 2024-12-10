"Obsessed" is a strong word, but I would say that's the best way to describe how me and my fellow Who What Wear editors feel about Prada. The brand comes up in our conversations and Slack messages on a near-daily basis, and I think we'd all agree that we'd gladly give it all our money if we could. When we're in the market to splurge on an investment piece, it's often a standout Prada one that we turn to. And speaking of standout items, there are many of them right now. The brand has been churning out new arrivals for winter, and every time I scroll through its site, I'm blown away.

Between all the chocolate-brown suede, calf hair leopard print, shearling accessories, patent leather, and velvet, my Prada wish list is understandably lengthy. And after more than a decade as a Who What Wear editor, I'm pretty skilled at predicting when an item will go viral at this point. There are a handful of Prada items on my radar that are so good that I'm sure they'll start selling out any day now (if they haven't already). So if you've been saving up for an investment purchase or just want some holiday season eye candy, keep scrolling for the 17 new Prada items that are on their way to viral status.

Prada Arqué Suede Shoulder Bag Shop Now This It bag got a chocolate brown makeover this season, and it may be my favorite iteration of the bag yet.

Prada Patent Leather Ballerinas Shop Now These patent leather moccasin-style ballerinas are basically the only flats I can think about right now. (Heads up that the boot version is already sold out.)

Prada Aimée Large Re-Nylon Shoulder Bag With Grommet Detail Shop Now The Aimée bag is already all over my Instagram feed, and this grommet version is sure to capture the fashion crowd's attention.

Prada Embroidered Single-Breasted Cashgora Jacket Shop Now A timeless Prada purchase if I ever saw one.

Prada Teddy Bag Charm With Metal Ring Shop Now I cannot handle how adorable this bag charm is.

Prada Shearling Driving Shoes Shop Now Peak cozy luxury in shoe form.

Prada Soft Sound Small Leather Shoulder Bag With Charms Shop Now Prada did the work for you and pre-added the charms to this new bag.

Prada Chocolate Printed Leather Loafers Shop Now I hate to break it to you, but these are already on their way to selling out.

Prada Sweatskirt Shop Now A dream winter skirt if I ever saw one.

Prada Arqué Naplak Patent Leather Shoulder Bag Shop Now Another new iteration of the Arqué bag that's very much on-trend.

Prada Suede Baseball Cap Shop Now I found this hiding in the men's section. You're welcome.

Prada Patent Leather Mary Jane Pumps Shop Now The perfect combination of quirky, retro, and chic.

Prada Medium Leather Handbag Shop Now This one's already fully gone viral, but I couldn't not include it in this rich brown hue.

Prada Patent Leather Slingback Pumps Shop Now These have all the makings of an It shoe.

Prada Re-Edition Printed Leather Mini-Bag Shop Now As expected, Prada's collection of leopard-print bags is quickly selling out.

Prada Ribbed Jersey Skirt Shop Now Sometimes the simpler something is, the better.

Prada Re-Nylon and Leather Medium Top-Handle Bag With Padlock Shop Now This new bag shape is sure to be on all the fashion girlies' arms by fashion month.