We're Always Thinking About Prada—17 New Items We Expect to Go Viral by the End of the Year

Allyson Payer
By
published
in News

F/W 24 Prada bags

(Image credit: @bettinalooney)

"Obsessed" is a strong word, but I would say that's the best way to describe how me and my fellow Who What Wear editors feel about Prada. The brand comes up in our conversations and Slack messages on a near-daily basis, and I think we'd all agree that we'd gladly give it all our money if we could. When we're in the market to splurge on an investment piece, it's often a standout Prada one that we turn to. And speaking of standout items, there are many of them right now. The brand has been churning out new arrivals for winter, and every time I scroll through its site, I'm blown away.

Between all the chocolate-brown suede, calf hair leopard print, shearling accessories, patent leather, and velvet, my Prada wish list is understandably lengthy. And after more than a decade as a Who What Wear editor, I'm pretty skilled at predicting when an item will go viral at this point. There are a handful of Prada items on my radar that are so good that I'm sure they'll start selling out any day now (if they haven't already). So if you've been saving up for an investment purchase or just want some holiday season eye candy, keep scrolling for the 17 new Prada items that are on their way to viral status.

Prada, Arqué Suede Shoulder Bag
Prada
Arqué Suede Shoulder Bag

This It bag got a chocolate brown makeover this season, and it may be my favorite iteration of the bag yet.

Patent Leather Ballerinas
Prada
Patent Leather Ballerinas

These patent leather moccasin-style ballerinas are basically the only flats I can think about right now. (Heads up that the boot version is already sold out.)

Prada Aimée Large Re-Nylon Shoulder Bag With Grommet Detail
Prada
Aimée Large Re-Nylon Shoulder Bag With Grommet Detail

The Aimée bag is already all over my Instagram feed, and this grommet version is sure to capture the fashion crowd's attention.

Embroidered Single-Breasted Cashgora Jacket
Prada
Embroidered Single-Breasted Cashgora Jacket

A timeless Prada purchase if I ever saw one.

Teddy Bag Charm With Metal Ring
Prada
Teddy Bag Charm With Metal Ring

I cannot handle how adorable this bag charm is.

Shearling Driving Shoes
Prada
Shearling Driving Shoes

Peak cozy luxury in shoe form.

Prada Soft Sound Small Leather Shoulder Bag With Charms
Prada
Soft Sound Small Leather Shoulder Bag With Charms

Prada did the work for you and pre-added the charms to this new bag.

Chocolate Printed Leather Loafers
Prada
Chocolate Printed Leather Loafers

I hate to break it to you, but these are already on their way to selling out.

Sweatskirt
Prada
Sweatskirt

A dream winter skirt if I ever saw one.

Prada Arqué Naplak Patent Leather Shoulder Bag
Prada
Arqué Naplak Patent Leather Shoulder Bag

Another new iteration of the Arqué bag that's very much on-trend.

Suede Baseball Cap
Prada
Suede Baseball Cap

I found this hiding in the men's section. You're welcome.

Patent Leather Mary Jane Pumps
Prada
Patent Leather Mary Jane Pumps

The perfect combination of quirky, retro, and chic.

Medium Leather Handbag
Prada
Medium Leather Handbag

This one's already fully gone viral, but I couldn't not include it in this rich brown hue.

Patent Leather Slingback Pumps
Prada
Patent Leather Slingback Pumps

These have all the makings of an It shoe.

Prada Re-Edition Printed Leather Mini-Bag
Prada
Re-Edition Printed Leather Mini-Bag

As expected, Prada's collection of leopard-print bags is quickly selling out.

Ribbed Jersey Skirt
Prada
Ribbed Jersey Skirt

Sometimes the simpler something is, the better.

Re-Nylon and Leather Medium Top-Handle Bag With Padlock
Prada
Re-Nylon and Leather Medium Top-Handle Bag With Padlock

This new bag shape is sure to be on all the fashion girlies' arms by fashion month.

Explore More:
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest in Shopping
Ariana Grande wearing a pair of T-strap Khaite pumps on Instagram
The Retro Shoe Trend Early Adopters Will Pause Their Classic Pumps For
F/W 24 Prada bags
We're Always Thinking About Prada—17 New Items We Expect to Go Viral by the End of the Year
woman in suede boots
Zara Just Delivered 6 Winter Shoe Trends That Will Make Your Basic Jeans Look So Much Chicer
Woman looking into camera, wearing Pamela Love jewelry, for photoshoot campaign.
The Unassuming Luxury Item Gen Z Is Investing In Next Year
Luxury fashion
8 Designer Buys That Have Reached Cult Status Among Fashion Insiders This Year
holiday
The Most Wanted Holiday Fun House Is Here
Latest in News
Alexa Chung wears a long green Barbour jacket, white jeans, and black loafers.
Everyone With Expensive Taste Is Wearing This Denim Color Trend With Loafers
Gigi Hadid wearing a brown sweater vest
Gigi Hadid's Skirt Is the Opposite of the Trend Everyone Was Wearing Earlier This Year
Jennifer Lopez wearing a white coat
Elegant Dressers Always Choose This Impractical Yet Chic Coat Color
Sabrina Carpenter holding her new &quot;Me Espresso&quot; perfume
That's That Me Espresso: Sabrina Carpenter Just Dropped a Limited-Edition Coffee-Inspired Scent
Anya Taylor-Joy puts her hair behind her ears
Anya Taylor-Joy Traveled in the Trendy Top I'd Wear Anywhere *But* an Airport
Hailey Bieber wearing a leather jacket
Hailey Bieber Wore Trendy Jeans With the Flat Shoe Style Fashion People Quietly Collect
You might also like
View More ▸