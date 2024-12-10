We're Always Thinking About Prada—17 New Items We Expect to Go Viral by the End of the Year
"Obsessed" is a strong word, but I would say that's the best way to describe how me and my fellow Who What Wear editors feel about Prada. The brand comes up in our conversations and Slack messages on a near-daily basis, and I think we'd all agree that we'd gladly give it all our money if we could. When we're in the market to splurge on an investment piece, it's often a standout Prada one that we turn to. And speaking of standout items, there are many of them right now. The brand has been churning out new arrivals for winter, and every time I scroll through its site, I'm blown away.
Between all the chocolate-brown suede, calf hair leopard print, shearling accessories, patent leather, and velvet, my Prada wish list is understandably lengthy. And after more than a decade as a Who What Wear editor, I'm pretty skilled at predicting when an item will go viral at this point. There are a handful of Prada items on my radar that are so good that I'm sure they'll start selling out any day now (if they haven't already). So if you've been saving up for an investment purchase or just want some holiday season eye candy, keep scrolling for the 17 new Prada items that are on their way to viral status.
This It bag got a chocolate brown makeover this season, and it may be my favorite iteration of the bag yet.
These patent leather moccasin-style ballerinas are basically the only flats I can think about right now. (Heads up that the boot version is already sold out.)
The Aimée bag is already all over my Instagram feed, and this grommet version is sure to capture the fashion crowd's attention.
Prada did the work for you and pre-added the charms to this new bag.
I hate to break it to you, but these are already on their way to selling out.
Another new iteration of the Arqué bag that's very much on-trend.
This one's already fully gone viral, but I couldn't not include it in this rich brown hue.
As expected, Prada's collection of leopard-print bags is quickly selling out.
This new bag shape is sure to be on all the fashion girlies' arms by fashion month.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
9 Trends Set to Define Spring 2025 Fashion
What to know from the spring/summer 2025 runways.
By Eliza Huber
-
The 11 Fashion Brands That'll Influence Our Style the Most in 2025
We're already preparing.
By Eliza Huber
-
The 36 Most Stunning Fall 2024 Items From The Row, Khaite, Prada, and Toteme
The best of the best.
By Allyson Payer
-
My 2024 Vibe Is Prada, Sophistication, and No-Effort Styling—35 Items I'm Eyeing
These are pure class.
By Eliza Huber
-
From Prada to Balmain, Here's What the Next WNBA Stars Wore on Draft Night
I can't wait for the tunnel 'fits.
By Eliza Huber
-
Dua Lipa Wore Prada's New Elegant It Bag With a Pants-less Outfit in London
It's about contrast.
By Allyson Payer
-
31 Spring Pieces to Buy If Your Dream Wardrobe Is All Prada All the Time
Shop the vibe.
By Allyson Payer
-
H&M Just Dropped a $25 Alt for The Row's and Toteme's Viral Flats
These won't last long.
By Eliza Huber