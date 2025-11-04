Yes, Chic Outfits Will Happen With These 32 New Items From Zara, J.Crew, COS, and H&M

Elevated knits, trend-forward outerwear, and more.

The best Zara jackets
(Image credit: Zara)
Jump to category:
Bobby Schuessler's avatar
By
published
in News

If you're looking to create a chic outfit (I mean, who isn't, right?), you've landed in the right spot. I'm here to provide a shopping list of everything I'm loving at four key retailers—Zara, J.Crew, COS, and H&M. And yes, adding just one of the pieces coming your way to a wardrobe has the power to upgrade a look because of their modern and forward nature.

Below you'll uncover the best winter 2025 pieces from Zara, J.Crew, COS, and H&M. The list runs the gamut, but as a highlight, you'll find everything from elevated outerwear silhouettes to beautiful sweaters (ahem, cashmere) to pretty separates that will work for the holiday party season. Keep scrolling for more.

Best Zara Items

Best J.Crew Items

Best COS Items

Best H&M Items