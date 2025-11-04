Yes, Chic Outfits Will Happen With These 32 New Items From Zara, J.Crew, COS, and H&M

If you're looking to create a chic outfit (I mean, who isn't, right?), you've landed in the right spot. I'm here to provide a shopping list of everything I'm loving at four key retailers—Zara, J.Crew, COS, and H&M. And yes, adding just one of the pieces coming your way to a wardrobe has the power to upgrade a look because of their modern and forward nature.
Below you'll uncover the best winter 2025 pieces from Zara, J.Crew, COS, and H&M. The list runs the gamut, but as a highlight, you'll find everything from elevated outerwear silhouettes to beautiful sweaters (ahem, cashmere) to pretty separates that will work for the holiday party season. Keep scrolling for more.
Best Zara Items
Rib Trim Knit Jumper
The rib trim gives this knit an even more forward feel.
Faux Leather Bomber Jacket
This jacket looks far more expensive than it is.
Brushed Effect Jacquard Knit Jumper
Wool Blend Coat ZW Collection
Block Heel High Boots
Gorgeous knee-high boots.
ZW Collection High Rise Wide Leg Jeans
Zara jeans are always a favorite.
Wool Blend High-Neck Bomber Jacket
A high-neck coat will make an outfit feel instantly chicer.
ZW Collection Satin Effect Lace Skirt
Best J.Crew Items
New Premium-Weight Classic Rugby Shirt
A rugby shirt is a staple this season.
Utility Low-Rise Wide-Leg Jean
J.Crew
Relaxed Crewneck Pullover
You may just want to live in this sweater.
Gwen Lace-Trim Slip Skirt
J.Crew
New Stevie Knee-High Boots in Suede
Perfect Cashmere Sweater
J.Crew cashmere always get a A+.
Wide-Leg Pleated Pant in Duchesse Satin
Picture these pants for holiday parties.
Pleated Mini Skirt With Buckle Detail
Best COS Items
Chunky Pure Cashmere Crew-Neck Sweater
Scarf Detail Quilted Liner Jacket
Corduroy Straight-Leg Pants
I'm into corduroy pants right now.
Oversized Wool Triangle Scarf
Sparkly Seamless Wool Sweater
Style your favorite bracelet over the sleeve.
Contrast-Tipped Wool-Mohair Bucket Hat
Mohair-Wool Crew-Neck Sweater
Best H&M Items
Talk about an elevated silhouette.