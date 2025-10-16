My mom and I have always enjoyed shopping together. And yes, as her fashion editor child, she likes getting my fashion takes and routinely asks for guidance on what she should consider for the season. On that note, the Nordstrom End-of-Season Sale is here (yes, a great sale even before Black Friday!), so I decided to scroll through the discounted fall pieces to curate an edit of the chicest items I think my mom would like.
Her style leans more modern-classic, so the pieces I sent her (the first five in the list below) lean into that vibe—including a Levi's jacket like the above. I then rounded up even more standouts for you, dear readers, to consider. Keep scrolling to shop cool tops, stylish jackets, A+ jeans, and more.
Treasure & Bond
Rib Detail Mock Neck Sweater
My mom is definitely ordering this sweater.
Levi's
'90s Denim Trucker Jacket
My mom mentioned she needed a new denim jacket!
Nordstrom
Hanna Tall Boots
These boots also come in brown.
Nordstrom
Wool Blend Skinny Sweater
One of those pieces I know my mom would wear all of the time.
PAIGE
Cameron High Waist Wide Leg Trouser Jeans
French Connection
Sloane Johnny Collar Pullover
Caslon
Sweater Shirt Jacket
Sam Edelman
Michaela Mary Jane Flats
Lovely for the holiday season.
FRAME
The Candle High Waist Barrel Jeans
Sam Edelman
Short Trench Coat
I'm really into cropped trench coats this season.
Citizens of Humanity
Ayla Baggy High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Bernardo
Brushed Short Jacket
Boden
Adele Fair Isle Wool, Cotton & Alpaca Blend Sweater
Open Edit
The Curator Trousers
Veronica Beard
Penrose Sneakers
Vince Camuto
Pointelle Funnel Neck Sweater
Wait until you see the back of this sweater!
Bernardo
Hairy Crop Jacket
Free People
Sweet Nothing Cotton Cardigan
Steve Madden
Lytton Pointed Toe Boots
Wear these boots with everything from leggings to dresses.
MANGO
Newrio Cotton Jacket
You can toss this over so many different outfits.
Vince
Oasis Croc Embossed Sneaker
Caslon
Cotton Trench Coat
Sam Edelman
Chevron Pattern Tie Waist Coat
Treasure & Bond
Novelty Fringe Sweater
Sam Edelman
Loraine Bit Loafers
Another strong barn jacket option.
Wit & Wisdom
Skyrise Wide Leg Jeans
Open Edit
Pebble Faux Leather Jacket
Favorite Daughter
The Elizabeth Longline Blazer
Sam Edelman
Wide Hexagon Quilted Coat With Removable Faux Fur Collar
FRAME
Le Slim Palazzo Patch Pocket High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
BCBG
Cropped Faux Fur Jacket
I'm into a faux-fur coat this season.
Avec Les Filles
Plaid Double Breasted Blazer