My mom and I have always enjoyed shopping together. And yes, as her fashion editor child, she likes getting my fashion takes and routinely asks for guidance on what she should consider for the season. On that note, the Nordstrom End-of-Season Sale is here (yes, a great sale even before Black Friday!), so I decided to scroll through the discounted fall pieces to curate an edit of the chicest items I think my mom would like.

Her style leans more modern-classic, so the pieces I sent her (the first five in the list below) lean into that vibe—including a Levi's jacket like the above. I then rounded up even more standouts for you, dear readers, to consider. Keep scrolling to shop cool tops, stylish jackets, A+ jeans, and more.

