I Only Buy Cashmere When It's on Sale—From Timeless Knits to Cosy Socks, These Are My Best Discounted Finds
The January sales are well underway, and of the various items that have joined my wish list, cashmere features most heavily. Unlike many, I welcome the arrival of the chilly breezes and cooler mornings, as this is prime time to slip on my cosiest pieces, and when I'm looking to bring a luxurious edge to staying warm, cashmere is the only thing I turn to.
As a premium fabric, this can come at a price, often reaching hundreds of pounds, but that's why I wait for the arrival of the sales to add this intrinsically warm and soft-to-touch fabric to my wardrobe.
When considering a cashmere addition to your wardrobe, you might instinctively think of knitwear, and I agree there are some stellar pieces to be found. A soft jumper is sure to bring instant warmth with a premium feel to your looks, and cosy cashmere cardigans feature in my outfit builds through winter, spring and autumn. Over Black Friday, I snapped up a sumptuously soft cardigan from Reformation that I've barely taken off since. But the material comes in an array of designs, including sleek dresses, soft scarves for the coolest days, and if you just want to dip your toe into the intrinsically cosy fabric, a great pair of socks is a surprisingly effective way to start.
To make investing in cashmere even easier, I've scoured the sales to find the very best pieces that are reduced right now, bringing them all together in one concise edit below. So, keep scrolling the explore the best cashmere sales buys below.
Shop the Best Cashmere Sales
We've spotted this cardigan on so many fashion people.
There's something about this shade that feels so premium.
Take your loungewear up a level with cashmere trousers.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
