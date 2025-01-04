I Only Buy Cashmere When It's on Sale—From Timeless Knits to Cosy Socks, These Are My Best Discounted Finds

The January sales are well underway, and of the various items that have joined my wish list, cashmere features most heavily. Unlike many, I welcome the arrival of the chilly breezes and cooler mornings, as this is prime time to slip on my cosiest pieces, and when I'm looking to bring a luxurious edge to staying warm, cashmere is the only thing I turn to.

As a premium fabric, this can come at a price, often reaching hundreds of pounds, but that's why I wait for the arrival of the sales to add this intrinsically warm and soft-to-touch fabric to my wardrobe.

Woman wears Reformation Cashmere Clara Cardigan

When considering a cashmere addition to your wardrobe, you might instinctively think of knitwear, and I agree there are some stellar pieces to be found. A soft jumper is sure to bring instant warmth with a premium feel to your looks, and cosy cashmere cardigans feature in my outfit builds through winter, spring and autumn. Over Black Friday, I snapped up a sumptuously soft cardigan from Reformation that I've barely taken off since. But the material comes in an array of designs, including sleek dresses, soft scarves for the coolest days, and if you just want to dip your toe into the intrinsically cosy fabric, a great pair of socks is a surprisingly effective way to start.

To make investing in cashmere even easier, I've scoured the sales to find the very best pieces that are reduced right now, bringing them all together in one concise edit below. So, keep scrolling the explore the best cashmere sales buys below.

Shop the Best Cashmere Sales

Fantino Cashmere Collared Cardigan
Reformation
Fantino Cashmere Collared Cardigan

We've spotted this cardigan on so many fashion people.

Diletta Striped Cashmere Sweater
KHAITE
Diletta Striped Cashmere Sweater

Classic stripes are eternally chic.

Red Cashmere Crop Crew
Whistles
Red Cashmere Crop Crew

I'm a big fan of this punchy red.

Brushed-Cashmere Maxi Dress
COS
Brushed-Cashmere Maxi Dress

Just imagine how cosy this cashmere dress is.

Layering Cashmere Cable Jumper | Jumpers & Cardigans | the White Company
The White Company
Layering Cashmere Cable Jumper

There's something about this shade that feels so premium.

John Lewis Cashmere Gloves
John Lewis
John Lewis Cashmere Gloves

These went straight in my basket.

Camel Cashmere Blend Ribbed Cardigan
Whistles
Camel Cashmere Blend Ribbed Cardigan

An easy cardigan you'll wear throughout the year.

John Lewis Cashmere Boxy Fit Jumper
John Lewis
John Lewis Cashmere Boxy Fit Jumper

A classic black jumper is so versatile.

Halo Cashmere Beanie | Grey
Jigsaw
Halo Cashmere Beanie | Grey

A cosy finishing touch.

Low Rise Cashmere Slouch Pants
Johnstons of Elgin
Low Rise Cashmere Slouch Pants

Take your loungewear up a level with cashmere trousers.

Cashmere Crew Neck Tank | Light Olive
Jigsaw
Cashmere Crew Neck Tank | Light Olive

Picture this with tailored trousers.

Ribbed Marl Cashmere Skirt
Johnstons of Elgin
Ribbed Marl Cashmere Skirt

This also comes in black and a playful orange.

100% Cashmere Sweater - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
100% Cashmere Sweater

Seriously affordable.

John Lewis Cashmere Rich Bed Socks, Caramel
John Lewis
John Lewis Cashmere Rich Bed Socks, Caramel

These also make for a great gift.

Navy Cashmere Knitted Joggers
Nobodys Child
Navy Cashmere Knitted Joggers

Nights in just got even better.

N°63 Well Cashmere-Blend Top
Extreme Cashmere
N°63 Well Cashmere-Blend Top

Short-sleeved knitwear is a big trend this winter.

John Lewis Cashmere Rib Knit Scarf
John Lewis
John Lewis Cashmere Rib Knit Scarf

You'll reach for this each and every winter.

Wool Cashmere Slub Crew Neck
Johnstons of Elgin
Wool Cashmere Slub Crew Neck

I haven't stopped thinking about this knit.

Florrie Alexander
Acting Affiliates Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.

During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.

