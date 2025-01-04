I Only Buy Cashmere When It's on Sale—From Timeless Knits to Cosy Socks, These Are My Best Discounted Finds

The January sales are well underway, and of the various items that have joined my wish list, cashmere features most heavily. Unlike many, I welcome the arrival of the chilly breezes and cooler mornings, as this is prime time to slip on my cosiest pieces, and when I'm looking to bring a luxurious edge to staying warm, cashmere is the only thing I turn to.

As a premium fabric, this can come at a price, often reaching hundreds of pounds, but that's why I wait for the arrival of the sales to add this intrinsically warm and soft-to-touch fabric to my wardrobe.

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

When considering a cashmere addition to your wardrobe, you might instinctively think of knitwear, and I agree there are some stellar pieces to be found. A soft jumper is sure to bring instant warmth with a premium feel to your looks, and cosy cashmere cardigans feature in my outfit builds through winter, spring and autumn. Over Black Friday, I snapped up a sumptuously soft cardigan from Reformation that I've barely taken off since. But the material comes in an array of designs, including sleek dresses, soft scarves for the coolest days, and if you just want to dip your toe into the intrinsically cosy fabric, a great pair of socks is a surprisingly effective way to start.

To make investing in cashmere even easier, I've scoured the sales to find the very best pieces that are reduced right now, bringing them all together in one concise edit below. So, keep scrolling the explore the best cashmere sales buys below.

Shop the Best Cashmere Sales

Reformation Fantino Cashmere Collared Cardigan £298 £149 SHOP NOW We've spotted this cardigan on so many fashion people.

KHAITE Diletta Striped Cashmere Sweater £1000 £700 SHOP NOW Classic stripes are eternally chic.

Whistles Red Cashmere Crop Crew £189 £110 SHOP NOW I'm a big fan of this punchy red.

COS Brushed-Cashmere Maxi Dress £300 £150 SHOP NOW Just imagine how cosy this cashmere dress is.

The White Company Layering Cashmere Cable Jumper £150 £105 SHOP NOW There's something about this shade that feels so premium.

John Lewis John Lewis Cashmere Gloves £35 £25 SHOP NOW These went straight in my basket.

Whistles Camel Cashmere Blend Ribbed Cardigan £179 £101 SHOP NOW An easy cardigan you'll wear throughout the year.

John Lewis John Lewis Cashmere Boxy Fit Jumper £99 £69 SHOP NOW A classic black jumper is so versatile.

Jigsaw Halo Cashmere Beanie | Grey £95 £66 SHOP NOW A cosy finishing touch.

Johnstons of Elgin Low Rise Cashmere Slouch Pants £695 £495 SHOP NOW Take your loungewear up a level with cashmere trousers.

Jigsaw Cashmere Crew Neck Tank | Light Olive £120 £90 SHOP NOW Picture this with tailored trousers.

Johnstons of Elgin Ribbed Marl Cashmere Skirt £575 £295 SHOP NOW This also comes in black and a playful orange.

MANGO 100% Cashmere Sweater £120 £60 SHOP NOW Seriously affordable.

John Lewis John Lewis Cashmere Rich Bed Socks, Caramel £35 £25 SHOP NOW These also make for a great gift.

Nobodys Child Navy Cashmere Knitted Joggers £125 £75 SHOP NOW Nights in just got even better.

Extreme Cashmere N°63 Well Cashmere-Blend Top £230 £184 SHOP NOW Short-sleeved knitwear is a big trend this winter.

John Lewis John Lewis Cashmere Rib Knit Scarf £109 £76 SHOP NOW You'll reach for this each and every winter.