Mikey Madison Just Wore the Reformation Basic Every Smart Shopper Owns
Fresh off of her Oscar win for Best Actress and exhaustive press tour for Anora leading up to it, it's understandable that Mikey Madison would want to wear something comfortable. The day after the Oscars, Madison was photographed in Studio City wearing sweatpants and sneakers, as one does after the dozens of gowns and heels she's donned for the past several months. And with her green sweatpants and chunky white sneakers, Madison wore something that signaled that she too is a Reformation fan, just like this editor and so many others.
The item in question falls under the basics category, and it happens to be one of Reformation's holy-grail bestsellers: the Jadey sweater, and Madison isn't the first celebrity to wear it. Taylor Swift, Kaia Gerber, and Selena Gomez are also owners of the Jadey sweater. The oversized V-neck cashmere sweater has sold out numerous times since its debut in 2023, and as someone who owns the exact sweater in the same color (Barley, FYI), I can confirm that it's supremely soft and high-quality. It's no wonder that Ref makes it in a plethora of colors each season and that people snap them up. (Pro tip: It's quite roomy, so I suggest sizing down if you want it to be a tad less oversized.) Keep scrolling to see Madison's styling and shop the Jadey sweater in all the best colors.
On Mikey Madison: Reformation Jadey Sweater ($298); Saint Laurent Niki Medium Bag in Grained Lambskin ($3550); New Balance 1906 Sneakers ($155); Chanel sunglasses
Shop the Refomation Jadey Sweater
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
