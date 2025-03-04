Mikey Madison Just Wore the Reformation Basic Every Smart Shopper Owns

Fresh off of her Oscar win for Best Actress and exhaustive press tour for Anora leading up to it, it's understandable that Mikey Madison would want to wear something comfortable. The day after the Oscars, Madison was photographed in Studio City wearing sweatpants and sneakers, as one does after the dozens of gowns and heels she's donned for the past several months. And with her green sweatpants and chunky white sneakers, Madison wore something that signaled that she too is a Reformation fan, just like this editor and so many others.

The item in question falls under the basics category, and it happens to be one of Reformation's holy-grail bestsellers: the Jadey sweater, and Madison isn't the first celebrity to wear it. Taylor Swift, Kaia Gerber, and Selena Gomez are also owners of the Jadey sweater. The oversized V-neck cashmere sweater has sold out numerous times since its debut in 2023, and as someone who owns the exact sweater in the same color (Barley, FYI), I can confirm that it's supremely soft and high-quality. It's no wonder that Ref makes it in a plethora of colors each season and that people snap them up. (Pro tip: It's quite roomy, so I suggest sizing down if you want it to be a tad less oversized.) Keep scrolling to see Madison's styling and shop the Jadey sweater in all the best colors.

(Image credit: Stefan/Backgrid)

On Mikey Madison: Reformation Jadey Sweater ($298); Saint Laurent Niki Medium Bag in Grained Lambskin ($3550); New Balance 1906 Sneakers ($155); Chanel sunglasses

