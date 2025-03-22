I'm Actually Shocked Dua Lipa's $120 Sneakers Are Still in Stock

Dua Lipa smiles at the camera wearing a black hair bow

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In November 2024, Dua Lipa kicked off her Radical Optimism world tour in Singapore. For the next several weeks, she traveled to seven other countries before ending the year in Seoul, South Korea. Now, for her first concert of 2025, Dua Lipa has landed Down Under. She took time away from her five-night run in Melbourne to post a new Instagram gallery with a mix of backstage and off-duty photos. One of them, in particular, caught my eye because of her cool shoes.

In one casual pic, Dua is wearing a striped sweater in neon green and black. Matching perfectly with her top: her A$AP Rocky x Puma Inhale Mesh Sneakers ($120). Originally released in September 2024, the shoes have been restocked in a full range of men's and women's sizes. Considering Dua's Instagram post garnered over a million likes and 2,000 comments, it's safe to say her fans will be all over these sneakers in no time. Scroll down to shop them.

Dua Lipa wears neon green and black sneakers by Puma

(Image credit: @dualipa)

On Dua Lipa: A$AP Rocky x Puma Inhale Mesh Sneakers ($120)

Shop Dua Lipa's Green and Black Sneakers

A$ap Rocky X Puma Inhale Mesh Sneakers
PUMA
A$AP Rocky X Puma Inhale Mesh Sneakers

With Dua Lipa's stamp of approval, these shoes will be flying off shelves.

Shop More Sneakers

Cloud 6 Waterproof Sneaker
On
Cloud 6 Waterproof Sneaker

If the neon green in Dua Lipa's sneakers isn't for you, try an all-black pair.

Tokyo Low Top Suede Sneaker
adidas
Tokyo Low Top Suede Sneakers

Are Adidas Tokyos the new Sambas? Only time will tell!

Zoom Vomero 5 Sneaker
Nike
Zoom Vomero 5 Sneakers

Nike is always a good idea.

Premium Old Skool 36 Sneaker
Vans
Premium Old Skool 36 Sneakers

These Vans sneakers are the definition of classic.

Gender Inclusive 1906r Sneaker
New Balance
Gender Inclusive 1906R Sneakers

These shoes just dropped on Nordstrom's website.

Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.

