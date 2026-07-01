My mom is chic. Period. In fact, I've written many stories about her favorite trends and picks. She also happens to be 66 years old (I'm 38), and we typically align on our favorite pieces—not surprising given that age has nothing to do with what you should or shouldn't wear. Yes, I'm the fashion editor in the duo, but there are times when my mom knows what's cool and chic before I even do. She recently came home from Reformation with an adorable striped tee. Yes, a striped tee is a classic basic, but this style with thinner stripes felt incredibly relevant and modern. I was totally inspired by my mom here and even created my own style story on Instagram as a result.
I asked her to send me links to everything she's spotted recently while browsing her favorite sites (very Nordstrom, Reformation, and J.Crew heavy). Below is a list of 29 of her picks that I totally approve of as a shopping director, including