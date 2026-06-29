There’s something about a Pucci print that instantly signals summer. The swirling colors, retro-inspired motifs, and jet-set energy have long been associated with glamorous vacations and poolside style, but the designer price tags can make the look feel out of reach. Fortunately, fashion brands have fully embraced the mood this season, and there are plenty of affordable pieces that channel the same carefree, Mediterranean-inspired aesthetic without the luxury markup.
From vibrant printed dresses to colorful matching sets and statement accessories, the key to capturing the look is leaning into bold patterns and saturated hues. These pieces have a way of making even the simplest outfit feel intentional and elevated, whether you’re heading to a beach getaway or just trying to bring a little vacation energy into your everyday wardrobe. The best part? You don’t need to break the bank to achieve the effect.
Ahead, I’ve rounded up the affordable finds that deliver all the high-summer, Riviera-inspired appeal of a Pucci wardrobe for a fraction of the cost. Think eye-catching prints, mood-boosting colors, and pieces that look far more expensive than they actually are. If you’ve been dreaming of a Pucci summer, consider this your shortcut.
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