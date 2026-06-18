Not Blue, Not Red: This Is the Unexpected Color It Girls Are Gravitating to This Summer

Every summer has its defining color. In 2024, it was lime green, fueled by the cultural phenomenon that was Brat (thank you very much, Charli XCX). Last year, butter yellow and powder pink battled it out for the title, with the former arguably coming out on top. As for summer 2026? The season may have only just begun, but an unexpected color is already taking Instagram by storm: deep purple. Not the soft violet shade that had a moment last fall, but a richer, more saturated hue that feels both bold and sophisticated.
I first noticed the color bubbling up after Courtney Grow's buzzy collaboration with Reformation dropped earlier this month, complete with royal purple clutches, ballet flats, and bikinis. (The fashion girl had been championing the shade long before the collection launched, judging by her Instagram feed.) Since then, the hue has been nearly impossible to escape online—though I'm certainly not complaining. After seasons dominated by soft pastels and understated neutrals, there's something especially refreshing about a rich, saturated purple, even in summer. Ahead, discover six ways to wear the trend this season, along with the best pieces to shop now.