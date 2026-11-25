Black Friday has finally arrived, and with it the savings we’ve been so desperately waiting for. As such, the annual sales event has created an atmosphere so urgent that it almost feels like you could rationalise any inane purchase. That new bathroom hand towel? A must! The stick blender you bought despite only ever dining on Charlie Biggins takeaway? Essential! But if there is one purchase you never have to debate, it’s a great pair of jeans.
For Black Friday 2026, the best destination for affordable, well-made denim is Abercrombie. The high-street retailer delivers some of the best trousers on the market, from their cult-favourite wide-leg trousers to loose-cut tie-up pants. Still, it’s their jeans that remain a top seller.
It’s this reputation alone that first piqued my interest, especially as a fashion editor who is notoriously picky about the pair of jeans they wear. Before you write me off as sartorially neurotic, allow me to caveat by saying that I want my jeans super straight, tapered at the waist and mid-rise, sitting just above my belly button.
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Not every pair of jeans on the market can deliver on these requirements, but the Abercrombie High Rise 90s Relaxed Jeans definitely do. So, from the moment I tried them on, I was a definite convert to the brand.
These days, my wardrobe is stocked with several pairs of Abercrombie jeans. As someone who fluctuates between a size 28” and 30”, I also find myself gravitating towards the Curve range simply because of how tailored and proportional I find these jeans for a person with wider hips.
And don’t let the name fool you; these styles are still as body-conscious and sculpting as any other pair of jeans are, just more generously cut in all the areas they should be. This Black Friday, Abercrombie is offering 20% off some of the most popular styles, meaning you could invest in jeans just as good as any pair you'd find in a designer wardrobe for under £50.
And with co-signs from some of the most stylish tastemakers around—read: Emily Ratajkowski, Paloma Elsesser and Jennifer Lawrence—that’s an offer too enticing to resist. Ahead, I’ve compiled a guide to the best deals and best styles to shop. And if you want more recommendations from a shopping writer, keep scrolling through to see what other Abercrombie items have captured my attention for Black Friday 2026.
Shop the Best Abercrombie Jeans in the 2026 Black Friday Sale:
High Rise 90s Relaxed Jeans
This pair is my favourite for several reason, but the contrast between the razor-sharp shape and relaxed fabric makes it an instant go-to.
Abercrombie
No Fade High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean
This high-rise shape sits high on the waist without feeling restrictive whilst still hitting at that sweet spot around the ankle.
Abercrombie
Curve Love High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean
Don't underestimate how thoughtfully designed the Curve range is. Made with a slight stretch, yet thoroughly fitted in all the right places.
Abercrombie
High Rise 90s Relaxed Cuffed Hem Jean
This relaxed shape features an upturned cuff, which has swiftly become one of the most popular jeans trends of 2026. The ecru wash makes this all the more covetable, given how neutral the shade is.
Abercrombie
Curve Love High Rise 90s Relaxed Cuffed Hem Jean
The fabric composition is another reason why I love Abercrombie jeans. Made from 99% cotton, these jeans are designed to move with you, month after month, season after season.
Abercrombie
Curve Love High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean
With a touch that's soft-as-butter yet still appearing tough, Abercrombie denim doesn't require any fuss, but will always make you appear incredibly put-together.
Abercrombie
High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean
I always notice that Abercrombie is one of the first brands to adopt new trends, as this muted khaki shows. The perfect mix between a sandy tan and a deeper olive, this style will offset the countless blue jeans you might already own.
Abercrombie
High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean
Unfussy yet elevated, these jeans are the perfect thing to wear on an evening out when you want to dress up a sultry top or structured blouse.
Abercrombie
Low Rise Relaxed Jean
Olive is one of the colours that commanded the autumn/winter 2026 runways. When paired with a plush leather jacket and sleek loafers, it serves as the antithesis to harsher contrasts.
Abercrombie
Curve Love Low Rise 90s Relaxed Jean
Low-rise jeans are something I notoriously struggle with, especially as someone with wider hips. Abercrombie's Curve Love range makes it easier for me to buy into this trend by providing enough coverage around my torso to make me feel comfortable and confident when wearing the
Abercrombie
Curve Love High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean
This colour commands attention; it's quite enough to complement more wintry hues but dominant enough to bring a harsher edge to cool-weather ensembles.
Shop More Abercrombie Items in the 2026 Black Friday:
Abercrombie
Wool-Blend Funnel Neck Cardigan
Knitwear is something I'll always invest in come Black Friday. This funnel-neck cardigan has an irresistible colour range and a quaint cable-knit detail.
Abercrombie
A&F Sloane Tailored Wide Leg Pant
Whilst Black Friday is always an excuse to refresh your workwear wardrobe, these tailored trousers are something you can invest in time and time again without feeling fatigued by them.
Abercrombie
Burnout Satin Fringe Top
Those more outlandish pieces that you've had your eye on? Consider Black Friday an invitation to splurge and invest in the more show stopping styles you've otherwise talked yourself out of buying.
Abercrombie
High Rise 90s Straight Jean
The festive season ahead is also one for cosiness, and this high-rise pair is a style you can dress up for cocktail hour whilst still feeling snug in.
Abercrombie
A&F Carrie Wool-Blend Trench Coat
Outerwear is my kryptonite. A coat that's polished, exceptionally made and incredibly versatile is something that'll always warrant investing in.
Abercrombie
Wool-Blend Crew Cardigan
Cardigans are an unsung layering piece that never gets enough attention. Style over a thermal turtleneck and under a boxy jacket for a polished, yet seasonally appropriate look.
Abercrombie
High Rise Wide Leg Pant
For the uninitiated, statement trousers are becoming one of the most defining trends of 2026. The brocade print on this iteration is a way to indulge your inner maximalist whilst still feeling considered and polished.
Abercrombie
High Rise Barrel Jean
Denizens in style capitals like London, Paris and New York will never turn down an opportunity to wear a great pair of jeans, just as Emily Ratajkowski proves here.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's Fashion Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.