I Tried On Over 100 Pieces This Year—These 11 Joined My Capsule Wardrobe

If you're a frequent reader of Who What Wear UK, you may know by now that I do a lot of try-ons. This year, I've focused on putting the latest arrivals to the test by trying them on in real life. Whilst online shopping has so many benefits of ease, products that aren't available in-store and saves searching for your size in various locations, sometimes it's important to have an in-person review of items before we click checkout and that's where I come in.

Just this year I've done approximately 29 try-ons, putting 33 jeans styles, 26 coats and an array of other pieces to the ultimate test. With each day spent in a dressing room, I hope to bring you insight into the materials, styling opportunities and fit of each piece, letting you have as much information as possible to make smart purchases.

With 2025 approaching I've taken a moment to look back at all the stellar pieces that have arrived in stores this year and have brought together the 11 items that joined my forever wardrobe. Below you'll find classic staples like the ultimate white T-shirt from COS, cosy knitwear that I now have in two shades because it's just that good, and a selection of accessories that bring instant polish and a contemporary edge to any ensemble.

So if you're starting to plan out your 2025 wardrobe, these are the 11 pieces that truly deserve a spot and come editor tried and tested.

1. COS Clean Cut T-Shirt

Style Notes: I've tried on plenty of white T-shirts in my time, but I always come back to COS. The weight is heavier, ensuring there's no outlines or seaming of lingerie to be seen, and features a boxy shape that particularly dres me to the style. Yes, you can pick up a similar T-shirt for less, but the quality of the fabric and ease of the silhouette ensure you will rewear this all the time.

2. Arket Cloud Jeans

Style Notes: Arket's Cloud jeans were trending as far back as January, so naturally I wanted to see what all the hype was about. Though described as low waist, these didn't feel too far of the place my jeans usually hit, and the wide leg silhouette is just perfection. The denim itself feels high quality, and as someone who wears jeans almost every day, this is a really important factor for me. The laid-back feel is evident from every detail, yet this pair can still work for dressier occasions with pair of sleek slingbacks. Here I took my regular size 28 .

3. Whistles Clean Bonded Leather Jacket

Style Notes: Whistles makes such timeless pieces than many of their styles can be found each and every year. The Clean Bonded Jacket is one of them. This year, the brand brought out a petite version of the jacket, which I knew I had to try as the regular size hadn't suited my shorter frame. The sizing comes up large, so if you want a touch of oversized without swallowing you up, I'd definitely recommend sizing down. Here I'm wearing the petite size small which still has enough room for my cosy knits.

4. Reformation Clara Cardigan

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Style Notes: This winter I headed in store at Reformation to try on some of its most loved pieces, one of which was the Clara Cashmere cardigan. I'll cut to the chase, I immediately fell in love. The crew neck design is classic and easy to style, whilst the main event is the luxurious cashmere composition. For winter, it's become a key layering piece in my outfits, but as a light layer with cosy capabilities I'll be rely on it for spring layers and on cooler summer evenings. The cherry and cocoa shades both came home with me, and I took a size M as above.

5. Zara Soft Coat

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Style Notes: This was one of the first coats I tried on this autumn/winter, and one that I still think about to this day. Whilst Zara excels in jumping on trends quickly, it also has a plethora of timeless buys ready to join our capsule wardrobes. A prime example is this coat. The timeless oatmeal shade is sure to blend with the rest of your wardrobe, whilst the classic silhouette means this will always feel chic, no matter the year. Plus, there's just been a restock so if you missed out the first time, there's still a chance to snap it up. This coat comes up big, so I went for the size XS here which fit just right.

6. Rixo Ardith Silk Midi Skirt

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Style Notes: Whilst patterns may feel bold to most minimalists, animal prints return every single year as a key trend, and paired with a refined silhouette they're sure to go the distance. In summer, I headed to Rixo to try on the Ardith skirt after hearing great things, and you can consider me wowed. The fabric is undeniably silky and smooth, and with tones of brown and black is seriously easy to style. Add a simple T-shirt and flats for day, or take this skirt to night with a nice black top and slingback heels. Here I'm wearing the size small.

7. COS Arch Tapered Jeans

Acting affiliates editor Florrie Alexander wears a size 28 and is 5'2". (Image credit: @florriealexander)

Style Notes: Before COS's Arch jeans, I'd stuck to wide-leg and straight-leg jeans cuts, and now I don't know how I got dressed without them. The style has the comfort of loose jeans with the edge of a tapered ankle, creating a subtle barrel-like shape. The jeans come in 7 colour ways, including classic black, true blue and fresh white. Here I'm wearing my regular size, 28.

8. Mango Cotton Trench Coat

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Style Notes: Mango's outerwear collection in 2024 is the strongest I've ever seen it, and whilst there was an array of trending pieces I adore that quickly sold out, the one piece that feels like a smart addition to my capsule wardrobe is this trench coat. The brand brings a refined edge with a front panel concealing the button closures, keeping the sleek silhouette intact. Here I'm wearing the size small, and I'm especially fond of the wide sleeves allowing plenty of room for chunky knits underneath, or can be buttoned for a neater fit.

9. COS Cinch Waist Cardigan

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Style Notes: Classics with a contemporary twist is what COS does especially well, and one piece I didn't expect to like so much was this knitted waisted cardigan. First, the raglan sleeves that lead into a slim wrist make for such a striking shape, and combined with the fitted body make for a seriously elegant-looking piece.

10. Reformation Mason Pant

Florrie wears the Reformation Mason Pant (£178) in size 10. (Image credit: @florriealexander)

Style Notes: When I'm not wearing jeans, I can most likely be found in a pair of tailored trousers, and whilst in the Reformation store I thought I'd try on the highly rated Mason Pants. The fabric is a soft tencel lyocell that feels so premium, with sharp pleats on the front and a wide-leg silhouette. Here I tried the regular style in a size 10 as I couldn't find the petite version in store, but I snapped them up online after and decided to size up for a slightly more comfortable waistband.

11. COS Buckled Ballet Flat

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Style Notes: On a trip to COS earlier this summer I stumbled across a pair of contemporary ballet flats that are cool and comfortable in equal measure. Naturally, they've become a best-selling pair for the brand and have since been released in a fresh ivory as well as trending burgundy shade. Paired with jeans, skirts, dresses and tailoring, this is a pair of shoes that will work hard in your wardrobe.

