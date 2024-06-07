Zara Just Dropped a Whole Heap of Sandals—These 5 Styles Look Premium

Suddenly, summer has arrived and I've found that my footwear collection is nowhere near up to scratch. Having stretched my favourite old sandals as far as they will take me, I'm now in the market for a new pair (or two) to see me through the hottest months both this year and for years to come.

Whenever I'm considering sandals, I have to admit I always go to the high street first. I've spent enough time as a fashion editor to know that the breadth of options means that I'm incredibly likely to find exactly the style I'm after, without spending a fortune.

On this occasion, I took to high-street hero Zara to scan their new-in section. As predicted, I stumbled across several major sandal trends including sleek strappy pairs, and cool chunky styles. The brand has thousands of shoes styles available right now, but not everything could pass for designer. So with that in mind, I've narrowed things down to 5 of my favourite sandal trends that Zara is nailing right now. Read on to find out all of my favourites.

1. STRAPPY SANDALS

Zara Leather Flat Lace Up Sandals £36 SHOP NOW These are already on their way to selling out.

Zara Strappy Sandals With Metal Embellishment £36 SHOP NOW The gold hard-wear detail adds an elevated edge.

Zara Flat Strappy Slider Sandals £30 SHOP NOW These elegant strappy sandals style well with straight leg jeans and flowing skirts alike.

Zara Flat Leather Slider Sandals £46 SHOP NOW These also come in a chocolate brown shade.

2. CHUNKY SANDALS

Zara Crossed Strap Flat Sandals £46 SHOP NOW These comes in UK sizes 2–9.

Zara Flat Strappy Slider Sandals £30 SHOP NOW These versatile sandals are so easy to work into a capsule wardrobe.

Zara Split Leather Sandals With Buckles £60 SHOP NOW These comfortable flats are destined to sell out this summer.

Zara Flat Leather Cage Sandals £50 SHOP NOW This pretty cream shade is ideal for styling throughout the summer months..

3. HEELED SANDALS

Zara High Heel Strappy Sandals £36 SHOP NOW These also come in white.

Zara High Heel Strappy Sandals £37 SHOP NOW Style with low-rise baggy jeans or wear with a pretty white dress.

Zara Wedge Sandals £50 SHOP NOW The wedge shoe trend is taking off this summer.

Zara Distressed Effect High Heel Sandals £46 SHOP NOW The distressed effect gives these a grungy edge.

4. FLIP FLOPS

Zara Flat Leather Slider Sandals £51 SHOP NOW These are selling very quickly.

Zara Leather Sandals With Toe Divider £50 SHOP NOW These feature a small heel for a little boost of height.

Zara Flat Strappy Slider Sandals £37 SHOP NOW These will very quickly become your most-reached-for shoes this summer.

Zara Minimalist Strappy Sandals £30 SHOP NOW These also come in a dark brown shade.

5. EMBELLISHED SANDALS

Zara Flat Sandals £60 SHOP NOW The colourful beads add a playful edge.

Zara Floral Flat Sandals £36 SHOP NOW These also come in black.

Zara Lace-Up Leather Sandals With Beads £46 SHOP NOW Style with a flowing dress for a relaxed, bohemian look.

Zara Flat Sandals With Studded Straps £50 SHOP NOW These look more expensive than they are.

Lead image: Courtesy of Zara