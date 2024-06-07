Zara Just Dropped a Whole Heap of Sandals—These 5 Styles Look Premium
Suddenly, summer has arrived and I've found that my footwear collection is nowhere near up to scratch. Having stretched my favourite old sandals as far as they will take me, I'm now in the market for a new pair (or two) to see me through the hottest months both this year and for years to come.
Whenever I'm considering sandals, I have to admit I always go to the high street first. I've spent enough time as a fashion editor to know that the breadth of options means that I'm incredibly likely to find exactly the style I'm after, without spending a fortune.
On this occasion, I took to high-street hero Zara to scan their new-in section. As predicted, I stumbled across several major sandal trends including sleek strappy pairs, and cool chunky styles. The brand has thousands of shoes styles available right now, but not everything could pass for designer. So with that in mind, I've narrowed things down to 5 of my favourite sandal trends that Zara is nailing right now. Read on to find out all of my favourites.
1. STRAPPY SANDALS
These elegant strappy sandals style well with straight leg jeans and flowing skirts alike.
2. CHUNKY SANDALS
These versatile sandals are so easy to work into a capsule wardrobe.
These comfortable flats are destined to sell out this summer.
This pretty cream shade is ideal for styling throughout the summer months..
3. HEELED SANDALS
4. FLIP FLOPS
These will very quickly become your most-reached-for shoes this summer.
5. EMBELLISHED SANDALS
Lead image: Courtesy of Zara
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
