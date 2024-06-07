Zara Just Dropped a Whole Heap of Sandals—These 5 Styles Look Premium

Natalie Munro
By
published

Suddenly, summer has arrived and I've found that my footwear collection is nowhere near up to scratch. Having stretched my favourite old sandals as far as they will take me, I'm now in the market for a new pair (or two) to see me through the hottest months both this year and for years to come.

Whenever I'm considering sandals, I have to admit I always go to the high street first. I've spent enough time as a fashion editor to know that the breadth of options means that I'm incredibly likely to find exactly the style I'm after, without spending a fortune.

On this occasion, I took to high-street hero Zara to scan their new-in section. As predicted, I stumbled across several major sandal trends including sleek strappy pairs, and cool chunky styles. The brand has thousands of shoes styles available right now, but not everything could pass for designer. So with that in mind, I've narrowed things down to 5 of my favourite sandal trends that Zara is nailing right now. Read on to find out all of my favourites.

1. STRAPPY SANDALS

strappy sandals
Zara
Leather Flat Lace Up Sandals

These are already on their way to selling out.

sandals
Zara
Strappy Sandals With Metal Embellishment

The gold hard-wear detail adds an elevated edge.

sandals
Zara
Flat Strappy Slider Sandals

These elegant strappy sandals style well with straight leg jeans and flowing skirts alike.

sandals
Zara
Flat Leather Slider Sandals

These also come in a chocolate brown shade.

2. CHUNKY SANDALS

sandals
Zara
Crossed Strap Flat Sandals

These comes in UK sizes 2–9.

sandals
Zara
Flat Strappy Slider Sandals

These versatile sandals are so easy to work into a capsule wardrobe.

sandals
Zara
Split Leather Sandals With Buckles

These comfortable flats are destined to sell out this summer.

lat-leather-cage-sandals
Zara
Flat Leather Cage Sandals

This pretty cream shade is ideal for styling throughout the summer months..

3. HEELED SANDALS

sandals
Zara
High Heel Strappy Sandals

These also come in white.

strappy sandals
Zara
High Heel Strappy Sandals

Style with low-rise baggy jeans or wear with a pretty white dress.

sandals
Zara
Wedge Sandals

The wedge shoe trend is taking off this summer.

sandals
Zara
Distressed Effect High Heel Sandals

The distressed effect gives these a grungy edge.

4. FLIP FLOPS

sandals
Zara
Flat Leather Slider Sandals

These are selling very quickly.

sandals
Zara
Leather Sandals With Toe Divider

These feature a small heel for a little boost of height.

flip flops
Zara
Flat Strappy Slider Sandals

These will very quickly become your most-reached-for shoes this summer.

sandals
Zara
Minimalist Strappy Sandals

These also come in a dark brown shade.

5. EMBELLISHED SANDALS

sandals
Zara
Flat Sandals

The colourful beads add a playful edge.

sandals
Zara
Floral Flat Sandals

These also come in black.

sandals
Zara
Lace-Up Leather Sandals With Beads

Style with a flowing dress for a relaxed, bohemian look.

sandals
Zara
Flat Sandals With Studded Straps

These look more expensive than they are.

Lead image: Courtesy of Zara

Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

