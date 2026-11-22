I don't know about you, but I vividly remember unwrapping my first pair of Ugg boots. As a painfully shy 9-year-old, my parents weren’t above a little bit of bribery to get me through an awkward family gathering or two—hence the tall camel pair of Uggboots that landed in my wardrobe as a reward for surviving a few hours of small talk one time.
Growing up at the tail-end of the 2000s, you couldn’t turn on the TV or open a glossy magazine without spotting an It-girl padding around in a pair of plush shearling boots, from Sienna Miller braving the Glastonbury mud in a tailored military jacket, denim miniskirt and a pair of roll-top midi Uggs to Kate Moss' off-duty uniform of knee-high Uggs, skinny jeans and a Mulberry Bayswater. Beyoncé's rotation of fitted blazers and miniskirts styled with fur-trimmed midis sealed the deal, and let's not forget the multiple pairs that defined Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie's The Simple Life style. Whilst their aesthetics couldn't be more different, their comfy shearling boots were the ultimate unifier.
After being sidelined as a "tacky" Y2K relic, shearling-lined boots reappeared on the fashion agenda in the 2020s. But what makes the cultural dominance of Uggs so fascinating (both then and now) is how differently each style translates across different wardrobes. Today's lineup keeps the nostalgic DNA, but the silhouettes? Well, they’ve undergone a fashionable evolution. The knitted iterations of the early aughts are gone, replaced with slouchy leg-warmer hybrids. And fold-over midis? Well, you’re more likely to spot a printed pair or ultra-micro instead. From pop-princess realness to modern-boho ease, I think the type you choose says a lot about your personal style.
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What's Your Ugg Boot Personality? Take Our Quit to Find Out
With boot season officially in full swing, shearling-lined boots are mere seconds away from dominating your daily rotation once more. So instead of defaulting to your usual pairs or running out to buy the latest designer collab, scroll down to discover the exact Ugg silhouettes that match your style archetype. Here's to warm, comfy feet!
Shop Your Ugg Personality:
1. The Classicist
Style Notes: After taking tips from Carolyn Bessette Kennedy’s '90s playbook, your wardrobe mostly revolves around clean lines and restrained colour palettes, meaning you likely prefer to skip statement shearling entirely. Your best bet? A pair of low-profile, ultra-comfortable Uggs which disappear seamlessly under full-length, straight-leg jeans and tailored trousers.
Shop Classic Uggs:
UGG
Tasman II
UGG
Classic Ultra Mini
UGG
Women's Classic Mini II
2. The Messy Girl
Style Notes: If your mid-2000s mood board revolved around images of Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' off-duty looks, and your current Pinterest folder is filled with images of ripped, baggy jeans, water-stained leather jackets and ever-so-slightly unkempt eye makeup, Uggs that fall into the "messy-girl-meets-indie-sleaze" aesthetic are probably for you. You don't want them to look box fresh; they’re meant to look lived-in, full of personality and slightly rock and roll. Whether you're tucking in skinny jeans or textured tights balanced out with beat-up, vintage-inspired leather jackets or a tiered boho skirt, for you, dressing is all about looking purposefully undone.
Shop Messy-Girl Uggs:
UGG
Dipper Legwarmer Boot
UGG
Classic Mini Printed Boot
UGG
Ultra Mini Taslyn Boot
3. The Y2K Princess
Style Notes: If, for you, sub-zero temperatures are nothing more than a style challenge, and Zara Larsson, PinkPantheress and Tyla feature heavily on your playlist, your style probably falls into the Y2K Princess category. Whether you're styling them with tiny denim skirts and oversized shield sunglasses or a velour tracksuit and whale-tail for good measure, you treat shearling boots as a year-round statement piece rather than a cold-weather necessity.
Shop Y2K-Style Uggs:
UGG
Short Fluff Momma Boot
UGG
Classic Ultra Tall Boot
UGG
Ultra Mini Bailey Bow Boot
4. The Cool Girl
Style Notes: Rather than chasing viral TikTok sell-outs, your capsule wardrobe is a masterclass in personal, understated cool—one which channels the timeless energy of Alexa Chung and Lauren Hutton. And your Ugg boots are just that. You're into deep-cut collaborations with under-the-radar brands; the styles you gravitate towards are just as playful and as experimental as you are.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.