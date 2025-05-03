Suddenly, Londoners Are Obsessed With the Trainer Brand You Probably Haven't Heard of Yet
Londoners can't stop styling Victoria trainers this summer. Click through to discover the under-the-radar trainer brand below.
Anyone who’s shopped for trainers lately will know it’s a crowded market dominated by a small handful of heavyweight brands. But, every so often, a fresh name breaks through the noise, offering up silhouettes and colourways that strike a chord. That’s exactly what’s happening with a rising trainer brand I keep spotting on the Instagram and on the feet of stylish Londoners.
It’s not Nike. It’s not Adidas. Victoria is the underrated shoe label, heralding from Spain, that's gaining traction this season. Taking off with its slim-line, low-profile designs and wide spectrum of colour options, I’ve seen fashion people reaching for playful shades of blue and green, alongside more muted beige and grey tones for everyday wear.
With summer's abrupt arrival, this brand has broken through at the perfect time. Style the trainers with your favourite denim during the season's cooler days, before swapping to linen shorts or cotton dresses when the heat rises.
While the gum-sole pairs seem to be the front-runner amongst style insiders, the brand also offers chunkier, cushioned options that can see you through high-step-count days with ease. And with most styles coming in at under £100, it sits in the same price bracket as the likes of New Balance but with the kudos of it being a niche label. Needless to say, I have a feeling Victoria trainers are poised to make serious waves in the months ahead.
Scroll on to shop Victoria trainers below.
SHOP VICTORIA TRAINERS:
Every great wardrobe starts with simple white trainers.
The gum-sole design ensures a comfortable stride.
Add a pop of colour to your summer rotation.
Style this with an all-black look for a sleek, considered ensemble.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
