Suddenly, Londoners Are Obsessed With the Trainer Brand You Probably Haven't Heard of Yet

Anyone who’s shopped for trainers lately will know it’s a crowded market dominated by a small handful of heavyweight brands. But, every so often, a fresh name breaks through the noise, offering up silhouettes and colourways that strike a chord. That’s exactly what’s happening with a rising trainer brand I keep spotting on the Instagram and on the feet of stylish Londoners.

It’s not Nike. It’s not Adidas. Victoria is the underrated shoe label, heralding from Spain, that's gaining traction this season. Taking off with its slim-line, low-profile designs and wide spectrum of colour options, I’ve seen fashion people reaching for playful shades of blue and green, alongside more muted beige and grey tones for everyday wear.

With summer's abrupt arrival, this brand has broken through at the perfect time. Style the trainers with your favourite denim during the season's cooler days, before swapping to linen shorts or cotton dresses when the heat rises.

While the gum-sole pairs seem to be the front-runner amongst style insiders, the brand also offers chunkier, cushioned options that can see you through high-step-count days with ease. And with most styles coming in at under £100, it sits in the same price bracket as the likes of New Balance but with the kudos of it being a niche label. Needless to say, I have a feeling Victoria trainers are poised to make serious waves in the months ahead.

Scroll on to shop Victoria trainers below.

SHOP VICTORIA TRAINERS:

Victoria BerlÍn Ciclista Faux Leather & Split Leather Trainers £99 SHOP NOW Every great wardrobe starts with simple white trainers.

Victoria BerlÍn Ciclista Faux Leather & Split Leather Trainers £99 SHOP NOW The gum-sole design ensures a comfortable stride.

Victoria BerlÍn Ciclista Split Leather & Nylon Trainers £99 SHOP NOW Add a pop of colour to your summer rotation.

Victoria BerlÍn Ciclista Faux Leather Trainers £108 £99 SHOP NOW Style this with an all-black look for a sleek, considered ensemble.

Victoria Mythos Trainers £125 SHOP NOW These also come in white.

Victoria Mythos Trainers £109 SHOP NOW Chunky trainers are the easiest way to liven up a billowy cotton dress.

Victoria Smash Trainers £125 £115 SHOP NOW The rich navy shade makes this so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Victoria BerlÍn Ciclista Faux Leather & Split Leather £99 SHOP NOW This also comes in 10 other shades.