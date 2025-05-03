Suddenly, Londoners Are Obsessed With the Trainer Brand You Probably Haven't Heard of Yet

Londoners can't stop styling Victoria trainers this summer. Click through to discover the under-the-radar trainer brand below.

Influencer wears Victoria trainers.
(Image credit: @oliviaandalice, @oliviagraceherring)
Anyone who’s shopped for trainers lately will know it’s a crowded market dominated by a small handful of heavyweight brands. But, every so often, a fresh name breaks through the noise, offering up silhouettes and colourways that strike a chord. That’s exactly what’s happening with a rising trainer brand I keep spotting on the Instagram and on the feet of stylish Londoners.

Influencer wears Victoria trainers.

(Image credit: @oliviaandalice)

It’s not Nike. It’s not Adidas. Victoria is the underrated shoe label, heralding from Spain, that's gaining traction this season. Taking off with its slim-line, low-profile designs and wide spectrum of colour options, I’ve seen fashion people reaching for playful shades of blue and green, alongside more muted beige and grey tones for everyday wear.

With summer's abrupt arrival, this brand has broken through at the perfect time. Style the trainers with your favourite denim during the season's cooler days, before swapping to linen shorts or cotton dresses when the heat rises.

Influencer wears Victoria trainers.

(Image credit: @oliviagraceherring)

While the gum-sole pairs seem to be the front-runner amongst style insiders, the brand also offers chunkier, cushioned options that can see you through high-step-count days with ease. And with most styles coming in at under £100, it sits in the same price bracket as the likes of New Balance but with the kudos of it being a niche label. Needless to say, I have a feeling Victoria trainers are poised to make serious waves in the months ahead.

Scroll on to shop Victoria trainers below.

SHOP VICTORIA TRAINERS:

Calzados Victoria, BerlÍn Ciclista Faux Leather & Split Leather
Victoria
BerlÍn Ciclista Faux Leather & Split Leather Trainers

Every great wardrobe starts with simple white trainers.

Calzados Victoria, BerlÍn Ciclista Faux Leather & Split Leather
Victoria
BerlÍn Ciclista Faux Leather & Split Leather Trainers

The gum-sole design ensures a comfortable stride.

Calzados Victoria, BerlÍn Ciclista Split Leather & Nylon
Victoria
BerlÍn Ciclista Split Leather & Nylon Trainers

Add a pop of colour to your summer rotation.

Calzados Victoria, BerlÍn Ciclista Split Leather & Nylon
Victoria
BerlÍn Ciclista Faux Leather Trainers

Style this with an all-black look for a sleek, considered ensemble.

Calzados Victoria, Mythos - Mesh
Victoria
Mythos Trainers

These also come in white.

Calzados Victoria, Mythos - Metal
Victoria
Mythos Trainers

Chunky trainers are the easiest way to liven up a billowy cotton dress.

Calzados Victoria, Smash - Suede Color
Victoria
Smash Trainers

The rich navy shade makes this so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Calzados Victoria, BerlÍn Ciclista Faux Leather & Split Leather
Victoria
BerlÍn Ciclista Faux Leather & Split Leather

This also comes in 10 other shades.

