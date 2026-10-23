If you were around during the original golden age of theUGG boot, any sign signalling their return might send you spiralling into emotional distress rather than a welcome bit of trend forecasting (millennials, I'm looking at you) but alas, here we are. The UGG boot is back and possibly even bigger than the first time, and it's quickly becoming a Gen Z staple.
Whilst they may look like a humble pair of sheepskins, for many (myself included) they unlock a very specific, hyper-saturated archive of pop culture history which feels equal parts iconic and utterly unhinged. And the style's lore can't be ignored as Gen Z unironically revives the infamous silhouette once more.
In the 2000s, UGG boots became a worldwide phenomenon almost overnight. Thanks to Oprah Winfrey and her “Favourite Things” segment (the episode where she famously gifted 350 pairs of the Tall Boot to staff and studio audience), the silhouette transitioned from a staple of the Australian surfer’s post-wave outfit into a global frenzy. For us Brits, the goalpost was the lawless Bohemian styling of Sienna Miller wading through the wet fields of Worthy Farm in a tailored military jacket, denim mini skirt and a pair of rolled-top midi UGGs. Or Kate Moss’ off duty uniform of knee-high boots, skinny jeans and a Mulberry Bayswater. The chaotic impracticality of the suede style instantly immortalised these looks into British street-style history books and made them an immediate talking point.
Across the pond, Britney Spears was often spotted running to the convenience-store in Juicy Couture tracksuits, shield sunglasses and sheepskin boots. Or Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie's The Simple Life style of Motorola RAZR’s, tiny dogs and UGGs in 85-degree Bel-Air sunshine made them a hot commodity. And, lest we forget, the Disney Channel chaos that ensued thanks in part to the undisputed queen of maximalist Y2K layering, Ashley Tisdale who wore UGG boots with just about every unconventional premiere look going. From Beyoncé to Eva Longoria, the clunky, comfortable style graced the feet of every fashionable It girl going.
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Once the undisputed holy grail of the “ugly-chic” universe, their deliciously slumped shapelessness lent an unbothered finish to even the simplest of looks, but as the fashion cycle kept turning, vibrant colour palettes and thong-baring waistlines were swiftly swapped for sleek, quietly luxurious minimalism, shelving UGGs in the process.
But then came 2020, and a pop-culture miracle occurred. With the entire world locked inside, pieces that you could wear from the couch to the street blew up overnight—and for the first time in two decades, comfort and style were no longer mutually exclusive, making space for the UGG boot once more. From Kendall Jenner to Jennifer Lawrence, Bella Hadid to Zoe Kravitz, UGG boots of all shapes and styles have made their way onto the feet of fashion's most stylish dressers, but zoomers are taking it one step further. Be it camo-printed or gem-stoned styles, and let's not forget the recent designer collaborations (JW Anderson or Kith, anyone?), as long as they look as clunky and feel as relaxed as the Y2K style, they're an instant hit. Scroll down to shop the very best below.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.