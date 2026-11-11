No longer mutually exclusive with gym rats, trainers have scampered out of the doors of your nearest 1Rebel studio and onto the feet of fashion’s elite. Though you could argue that this has been the case since the sneakerhead mania that stirred up in the 2010s, the leading winter trainer trends indicate that these styles are no longer trying to disguise it.
First, a symbol of anti-establishment luxury, as Nikes made in collaboration with Supreme or graffitied by Virgil Abloh became more collectable than an Hermès Birkin, trainers then became a staple for normcore styling, with the Steve Jobs-approved New Balance 992 co-opted by the supermodel set. Then, following countless designer collaborations, from Wales Bonner x Adidas to Cecile Bahnsen x Asics, new trainers became a conduit for any matter of shoe style that would pique your interest.
Indeed, trainers were no longer trainers, but a Frankenstein-ish amalgamation of differing motifs; the strap of a Mary Jane here, the ribbon laces of a ballet slipper there. Now, after being dissected and reconstructed to oblivion, trainers are standing resolutely in their own right. No pretences and no frills, these are styles that’ll sit pride of place in your rotation.
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That being said, there are still plenty of elements worthy of discussion. As a category, trainers have run the gamut from performance-based to aesthetically pleasing. This season, there is a shoe for every rhyme and reason. Some are intended for the intrepid; designed for long hikes at high altitudes, but are now repurposed for a Saturday morning stroll through Clissold Park. Others are for the ornate dressers; entirely impractical if walking any more than 5,000 steps a day, but incredibly beautiful to look at.
There are also trainers that feel familiar, just with a slight twist that makes them feel incredibly fresh, be it through adding an extra lace or swapping them out altogether for something strappy. Irrespective of how you wear them or your own tastes, there are trainers to suit every palate. So, without further ado, scroll through for the 6 key winter trainer trends for 2026.
The 6 Key Winter Trainer Trends for 2026
1. On Approach
Style Notes: Once reserved for adrenaline seekers summiting great heights, approach trainers have since been incorporated into the wardrobes of gorpcore adherents wandering through De Beauvoir Town. Easily identifiable by their technical elements, including a sturdy rubberised sole, flat front and robust laces, these are shoes that mean business, but are most commonly seen when waiting in line somewhere like Jolene or Forno.
Shop the Trend:
SALOMON
Xt-6 Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
The Salomon XT-6 is such a hallmark of this trend.
Free People
Jasper Metallic Sneakers
This metallic sheen brings an added richness to chocolate brown colourway.
KEEN
Women's Jasper Suede Sneakers
This dusty suede sits at the perfect intersection between stand-out and blend-in.
Arc'teryx
Konseal Shoe
Pair your favourite puffer jacket and knitted hat with these rubber-sole shoes.
2. Gainsbourg-Core
Style Notes: What to wear when we pack our Jane Birkin-approved ballet pumps away for the cold weather? The shoes of her long-term lover, Serge Gainsbourg, of course! His penchant for jazz shoes has now hit the mainstream, many thanks to Michael Rider and his vision of the urban prep at Celine. Adopted by the likes of Harry Styles, Gracie Abrams and Tracee Ellis Ross, these dance-inspired shoes feature a soft, napped leather composition, a rounded front and half-lace, tie-up finish.
These will become as sought-after as the Miu Miu ballet slippers in the next ten years.
Reformation
Buffy Oxford
Reformation always strikes the perfect balance between trend-forward and timeless.
PROENZA SCHOULER
Glove Leather Brogues
These won't stay in stock for long.
3. Old Skool
Style Notes: When you're bundled up in legions of layers, who can be bothered with lacing up into high-top trainers? That’s where Vans’s iconic slip-on, old-school styles come in. A favourite of California skaters and surfers, they’ve since been adopted by intentionally unfussy New Yorkers à la Jennifer Lawrence. And with Lyst including them as one of the hottest products of the quarter, you can expect to see this style carried well into next year.
The signature intrecciato weave makes this Bottega Veneta style truly the most luxurious one yet.
Golden Goose
Women's Vce Penstar
This delicious suede will only look better with age.
Vans
Premium Classic Slip-On Shoes
Watch this space, the checkerboard print is about to make a comeback.
4. Strung Up
Style Notes: Of course, for those who can't be bothered to deal with something as finicky as laces, the double lace trend will be sure to pull at your heartstrings. A symbol of Miu Miu’s collaboration with New Balance, a fortuitous fashion partnership across both sides of the luxury aisle that has been ongoing since 2020, savvy tastemakers have taken it upon themselves to DIY their own versions by adding another lace to their existing low-profile trainers. Now, other brands have cottoned on, with this double-lace trend appearing everywhere. Of course, you could just follow suit and buy the laces separately.
Still as covetable as the day they stepped foot onto the runway.
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
If 2026 were defined by one trainer, it's this suede style from Dries Van Noten.
Adidas Originals
Japan Decon Trainers in Brown With Double Laces
Experiment with colour and texture to bring a unique sensibility to your trainers.
5. Strap In
Style Notes: On the other end of the spectrum, there are Velcro trainers. To those thinking, “What, am I a toddler who needs help tying up their shoes?” allow us to prove that these shoes are far more covetable than they might seem at first glance. Sure, this strap finish is an inherently childlike shape, but aren’t the viral Chloé Disney Princess-esque jelly mules too? Or a pair of shearling-lined Ugg boots that allow you to live out your inner Y2K-era Beverly Hills brat fantasy? Easy to wear and inherently youthful, the Velcro strap is cropping up amongst the designer set as well, from Isabel Marant to Prada.
Slightly futuristic with the silver hue and velcro straps.
6. Heart and Sole
Style Notes: Low-profile shapes have been dominating trainer spheres in recent months. Now, we’re settling back towards a middle ground with the rise of gum-sole trainers. Not too dissimilar to the Sambas and Gazelles that defined the earlier part of the decade, this iteration features a more intentional use of the motif. Indeed, rather than running like a straight band around the bottom of your shoe, they now appear in curved formats or with intricate patterns, allowing you to truly put your best foot forward.
Shop the Trend:
Lili Curia
Cecily Sneaker
The London-based fashion darling is known for her daring heels, but these trainers are equally sleek.
Varley
Asmei Calf Hair Runner
The textured calf-hair effect is just as polished.
NIKE
Moon Leather-Trimmed Shell Sneakers
Similar to Nike's collaboration with Jacquemus, just without the novelty details like their square-and-round lace toggles.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's Fashion Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.