Natalie Munro
As I prepare for the warmer seasons, I’ve been thinking about the simple wardrobe swaps that will refresh my spring capsule collection.

This year, I’m craving a little variety. Taking inspiration from the spring/summer 2025 runways with their dreamy pastels and whisper-light fabrics, I’ve been searching for subtle ways to channel the lighter energy of spring without leaning too heavily on thin fabrics and patterns. It was a rather specific mission—one that had me momentarily stumped—until I noticed a quiet yet significant shift amongst the chicest dressers I follow. A single shoe update was making all the difference; pausing on heavy black loafers in favour of fresher tan pairs.

Influencer wears tan loafers.

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

The appeal is palpable. Whilst black loafers, as timeless as they are, can sometimes feel too weighty for spring’s airier aesthetic, tan loafers strike the perfect balance of being structured and polished but much more delicate in tonal payoff.

What makes them so effortlessly chic is their adaptability. A true chameleon shoe, tan loafers slot seamlessly into an array of outfits and work with so many colours. I love how they pair with classic denim for a laid-back yet refined feel, but I’ve also seen them work beautifully with tailored trousers and simple skirts, offering a fresh alternative to winter’s darker footwear choices. Their earthy hue makes them especially harmonious with other natural tones—think rich chocolate browns, creamy beiges and soft oat shades—but also acts as a canvas for bolder hues, such as red, pink and green.

Influencer wears tan loafers.

(Image credit: @dianekari)

Tan loafers serve a practical purpose, too, answering the style dilemma that comes with the upcoming transitional season. When you’re ready to shed the weight of winter boots but not quite open to embracing open-toe sandals, this in-between option provides just the right amount of coverage whilst still feeling light and spring-ready.

Influencer wears tan loafers.

(Image credit: @_livmadeline)

Naturally, brands have caught onto the growing appeal, offering up fresh iterations in supple suedes and buttery leathers, proving that this understated yet sophisticated shoe is set to be a defining style of the season. Read on to shop our favourite pairs.

SHOP TAN LOAFERS:

Suede Loafers
H&M
Suede Loafers

The soft suede finish gives these a casual, wearable energy.

Buckle Leather Moccasins - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Buckle Leather Moccasins in Tobacco Brown

The softened squared-toe shape gives these a polished edge without feeling too sharp.

Suede Penny Loafers
Miu Miu
Suede Penny Loafers

Miu Miu's penny loafers are a fashion person's favourites.

Wynnie Burnished Leather Loafer
Ralph Lauren
Wynnie Burnished Leather Loafer in Deep Saddle Tan

Sheeny leather loafers are the key to polished daily styling.

Maeve Classic Loafers
Maeve
Classic Loafers in Brown

Fashion's obsession with all things suede isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Kyla Boat Shoe
Reformation
Kyla Boat Shoe in Rum Suede

Be quick—these are on their way to selling out.

Split Leather Lace-Up Loafers
Stradivarius
Split Leather Lace-Up Loafers

Style these with woolly socks as we move from winter to spring.

Lindsay Calf Suede Bamboo Brown
Anonymous Copenhagen
Lindsay Calf Suede in Bamboo Brown

These come in 13 (!) other shades.

