As I prepare for the warmer seasons, I’ve been thinking about the simple wardrobe swaps that will refresh my spring capsule collection.

This year, I’m craving a little variety. Taking inspiration from the spring/summer 2025 runways with their dreamy pastels and whisper-light fabrics, I’ve been searching for subtle ways to channel the lighter energy of spring without leaning too heavily on thin fabrics and patterns. It was a rather specific mission—one that had me momentarily stumped—until I noticed a quiet yet significant shift amongst the chicest dressers I follow. A single shoe update was making all the difference; pausing on heavy black loafers in favour of fresher tan pairs.

The appeal is palpable. Whilst black loafers, as timeless as they are, can sometimes feel too weighty for spring’s airier aesthetic, tan loafers strike the perfect balance of being structured and polished but much more delicate in tonal payoff.

What makes them so effortlessly chic is their adaptability. A true chameleon shoe, tan loafers slot seamlessly into an array of outfits and work with so many colours. I love how they pair with classic denim for a laid-back yet refined feel, but I’ve also seen them work beautifully with tailored trousers and simple skirts, offering a fresh alternative to winter’s darker footwear choices. Their earthy hue makes them especially harmonious with other natural tones—think rich chocolate browns, creamy beiges and soft oat shades—but also acts as a canvas for bolder hues, such as red, pink and green.

Tan loafers serve a practical purpose, too, answering the style dilemma that comes with the upcoming transitional season. When you’re ready to shed the weight of winter boots but not quite open to embracing open-toe sandals, this in-between option provides just the right amount of coverage whilst still feeling light and spring-ready.

Naturally, brands have caught onto the growing appeal, offering up fresh iterations in supple suedes and buttery leathers, proving that this understated yet sophisticated shoe is set to be a defining style of the season. Read on to shop our favourite pairs.

SHOP TAN LOAFERS:

H&M Suede Loafers £55 SHOP NOW The soft suede finish gives these a casual, wearable energy.

Mango Buckle Leather Moccasins in Tobacco Brown £60 SHOP NOW The softened squared-toe shape gives these a polished edge without feeling too sharp.

Miu Miu Suede Penny Loafers £850 SHOP NOW Miu Miu's penny loafers are a fashion person's favourites.

Ralph Lauren Wynnie Burnished Leather Loafer in Deep Saddle Tan £189 SHOP NOW Sheeny leather loafers are the key to polished daily styling.

Maeve Classic Loafers in Brown £120 SHOP NOW Fashion's obsession with all things suede isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Reformation Kyla Boat Shoe in Rum Suede £268 SHOP NOW Be quick—these are on their way to selling out.

Stradivarius Split Leather Lace-Up Loafers £56 SHOP NOW Style these with woolly socks as we move from winter to spring.

Anonymous Copenhagen Lindsay Calf Suede in Bamboo Brown £215 SHOP NOW These come in 13 (!) other shades.