Londoners and Parisians Already Know This Classic Flat Shoe Is Key to Chic Spring Style
As I prepare for the warmer seasons, I’ve been thinking about the simple wardrobe swaps that will refresh my spring capsule collection.
This year, I’m craving a little variety. Taking inspiration from the spring/summer 2025 runways with their dreamy pastels and whisper-light fabrics, I’ve been searching for subtle ways to channel the lighter energy of spring without leaning too heavily on thin fabrics and patterns. It was a rather specific mission—one that had me momentarily stumped—until I noticed a quiet yet significant shift amongst the chicest dressers I follow. A single shoe update was making all the difference; pausing on heavy black loafers in favour of fresher tan pairs.
The appeal is palpable. Whilst black loafers, as timeless as they are, can sometimes feel too weighty for spring’s airier aesthetic, tan loafers strike the perfect balance of being structured and polished but much more delicate in tonal payoff.
What makes them so effortlessly chic is their adaptability. A true chameleon shoe, tan loafers slot seamlessly into an array of outfits and work with so many colours. I love how they pair with classic denim for a laid-back yet refined feel, but I’ve also seen them work beautifully with tailored trousers and simple skirts, offering a fresh alternative to winter’s darker footwear choices. Their earthy hue makes them especially harmonious with other natural tones—think rich chocolate browns, creamy beiges and soft oat shades—but also acts as a canvas for bolder hues, such as red, pink and green.
Tan loafers serve a practical purpose, too, answering the style dilemma that comes with the upcoming transitional season. When you’re ready to shed the weight of winter boots but not quite open to embracing open-toe sandals, this in-between option provides just the right amount of coverage whilst still feeling light and spring-ready.
Naturally, brands have caught onto the growing appeal, offering up fresh iterations in supple suedes and buttery leathers, proving that this understated yet sophisticated shoe is set to be a defining style of the season. Read on to shop our favourite pairs.
SHOP TAN LOAFERS:
The softened squared-toe shape gives these a polished edge without feeling too sharp.
Sheeny leather loafers are the key to polished daily styling.
Fashion's obsession with all things suede isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Style these with woolly socks as we move from winter to spring.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
I Want to Build a New Wardrobe—30 Incredibly Elegant Pieces I'm Eyeing From the Nordstrom Winter Sale
Bring on the chic outfits.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Sorry, Stilettos, But These '90s-Inspired, Prada-Coded Anti-Flats Are Hot on Your Trail
Consider me converted.
By Eliza Huber
-
I'm a Professional Shopper—These Are the 3 Best Categories From the Nordstrom Winter Sale
These chic pieces are selling out fast.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
These 30 Incredibly Chic Picks From the Nordstrom Winter Sale Scream Cool Girl
Time to up your fashion game.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I'm High-Key Obsessed—Nordstrom Has the Best Basics, and They're on Sale
Top-tier pieces ahead.
By Chichi Offor
-
Brace Yourself: 2025's Most Divisive Shoe Trend Has Arrived
You'll either love it or hate it.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
Not Flats and Not Heels—This In-Between Shoe Trend Is Just Right for Spring 2025
It's comfortable too.
By Drew Elovitz
-
I Never Thought I'd Wear This Weird Sneaker Trend, But I Can't Stop Getting Compliments on It
They're kooky in the best, most Miu Miu way.
By Tara Gonzalez