Sandals Aren’t My Priority Anymore—Flat, Closed-Toe Shoes in This Expensive-Looking Colour Are

Natalie Munro
By
published
in Features

With autumn closing in on us, it's about time I swap out my favourite ballet flats for something a little sturdier. Still enjoying the low-coverage finish of a ballet flat, but in need of something that can withstand the odd puddle or two, it's high time I integrate some loafers back into my rotation.

Whilst black loafers will always have a place in my wardrobe, this season there's a fresh colour that's coming for their top spot. In a rich, warm and versatile hue, brown loafers are the only style I have my eyes on right now.

Influencer wears brown loafers.

(Image credit: @rubylyn_)

Working well with almost every clothing colour in my wardrobe, brown loafers have proven themselves to be just as wearable as their black sisters. Styling so well with all shades of denim, I also always reach for a brown loafer whenever I'm wearing any softer shades such as creams, whites or pinks.

Emerging as a key trend for the autumn months, the brown loafers trend has been swept in by the larger brown shoes and accessories trends that have seen a preference for the softer, natural shade come to the fore. With an air of polish and refinement about them, brown pieces feed into the larger elegant aesthetic that's at play this year; rich, chocolate-hued loafers just so happen to be the latest interpretation of it.

Influencer wears brown loafers.

(Image credit: @devapollon)

Available in shades from light caramel to deep coffee, high street and designer brands including Mango, Reformation, Aeyde, Gucci and H&M have all tapped into the trend, designing chic iterations at a range of price points.

Influencer wears brown loafers.

(Image credit: @bubblyaquarius)

Whilst all-things brown are certainly having a moment right now, the timeless silhouette of the loafer ensures that your purchase will never go out of style.

To get ahead of the curve and shop the shoe trend that fashion people will be wearing all autumn, read on to discover our edit of the best brown loafers to shop here.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BROWN LOAFERS:

Leather Moccasin
Mango
Leather Moccasin

These also come in burgundy and black.

Gucci, Jordaan Loafers
Gucci
Jordaan Loafers

These classic loafers will never go out of style.

H&M, Loafers
H&M
Loafers

These are selling quickly.

Agathea Chunky Loafer
Reformation
Agathea Chunky Loafer

This style runs large so consider opting for half a size down.

Ames Chunky Loafer
Whistles
Ames Chunky Loafer

Style with socks or wear these on their own.

Oscar Leather Loafers
Aeyde
Oscar Leather Loafers

The loafers trend is taking off this autumn. Style with baggy jeans or wear with a pencil skirt.

Easy Weejuns Penny Loafers
G.H. Bass
Easy Weejuns Penny Loafers

These are a staple in the wardrobes of fashion people.

Danielle Suede Loafers
Emme Parsons
Danielle Suede Loafers

This also comes in a black leather style.

Charles & Keith, Metallic-Buckle Strap Loafers
Charles & Keith
Metallic-Buckle Strap Loafers

These also come in three other shades.

Explore More:
Loafers
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸