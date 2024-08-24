Sandals Aren’t My Priority Anymore—Flat, Closed-Toe Shoes in This Expensive-Looking Colour Are
With autumn closing in on us, it's about time I swap out my favourite ballet flats for something a little sturdier. Still enjoying the low-coverage finish of a ballet flat, but in need of something that can withstand the odd puddle or two, it's high time I integrate some loafers back into my rotation.
Whilst black loafers will always have a place in my wardrobe, this season there's a fresh colour that's coming for their top spot. In a rich, warm and versatile hue, brown loafers are the only style I have my eyes on right now.
Working well with almost every clothing colour in my wardrobe, brown loafers have proven themselves to be just as wearable as their black sisters. Styling so well with all shades of denim, I also always reach for a brown loafer whenever I'm wearing any softer shades such as creams, whites or pinks.
Emerging as a key trend for the autumn months, the brown loafers trend has been swept in by the larger brown shoes and accessories trends that have seen a preference for the softer, natural shade come to the fore. With an air of polish and refinement about them, brown pieces feed into the larger elegant aesthetic that's at play this year; rich, chocolate-hued loafers just so happen to be the latest interpretation of it.
Available in shades from light caramel to deep coffee, high street and designer brands including Mango, Reformation, Aeyde, Gucci and H&M have all tapped into the trend, designing chic iterations at a range of price points.
Whilst all-things brown are certainly having a moment right now, the timeless silhouette of the loafer ensures that your purchase will never go out of style.
To get ahead of the curve and shop the shoe trend that fashion people will be wearing all autumn, read on to discover our edit of the best brown loafers to shop here.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BROWN LOAFERS:
The loafers trend is taking off this autumn. Style with baggy jeans or wear with a pencil skirt.
