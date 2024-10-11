So This Is the High-Net-Worth Way to Style Skinny Jeans Right Now
Skinny jeans tend to get a bad rap these days. Looser styles are more popular right now, but that doesn't mean you should give up your skinnies for good. Au contraire! If you ask me, it's always helpful to have a variety of silhouettes in your denim arsenal. Wide-leg, baggy, skinny, light, dark, cropped, full-length—there's a time and a place for each and every rendition. For instance, when it comes to styling knee-high boots, I think skinny jeans are the way to go because they're much easier to tuck into boots than slouchy jeans with excess fabric. And Zoe Saldaña clearly agrees.
Photographed in London, Saldaña stepped out in an outfit that looks incredibly posh and expensive yet is easy to re-create. She combined a couple of timeless pieces (a black coat and a navy cardigan) with a decidedly trendy pair of shoes (red knee-high boots). The result is a pitch-perfect look that's anything but basic. Scroll down to re-create Zoe Saldaña's newest skinny-jeans outfit.
Re-Create Zoe Saldaña's Outfit
Shop More Skinny Jeans
Don't sleep on Reformation's excellent denim selection.
