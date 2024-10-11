So This Is the High-Net-Worth Way to Style Skinny Jeans Right Now

Skinny jeans tend to get a bad rap these days. Looser styles are more popular right now, but that doesn't mean you should give up your skinnies for good. Au contraire! If you ask me, it's always helpful to have a variety of silhouettes in your denim arsenal. Wide-leg, baggy, skinny, light, dark, cropped, full-length—there's a time and a place for each and every rendition. For instance, when it comes to styling knee-high boots, I think skinny jeans are the way to go because they're much easier to tuck into boots than slouchy jeans with excess fabric. And Zoe Saldaña clearly agrees.

Photographed in London, Saldaña stepped out in an outfit that looks incredibly posh and expensive yet is easy to re-create. She combined a couple of timeless pieces (a black coat and a navy cardigan) with a decidedly trendy pair of shoes (red knee-high boots). The result is a pitch-perfect look that's anything but basic. Scroll down to re-create Zoe Saldaña's newest skinny-jeans outfit.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Re-Create Zoe Saldaña's Outfit

H&M Double-Breasted Coat $75 SHOP NOW H&M always has the best prices.

J.Crew Cashmere Cable-Knit Cardigan Sweater $168 SHOP NOW J.Crew has long been my go-to brand for cardigans.

PAIGE Gemma Stretch Skinny Jeans $229 SHOP NOW The perfect jeans to tuck into your knee-high boots.

SCHUTZ Raffaela Up Boots $298 $164 SHOP NOW Hurry: These won't be on sale forever.

Shop More Skinny Jeans

Good American Power Stretch Pull-On Skinny Jeans $90 SHOP NOW These stretchy jeans are so comfortable.

H&M Skinny High Jeans $20 SHOP NOW This $20 price tag is calling my name.

Reformation Ezra Super Stretch High Rise Straight Jeans $168 SHOP NOW Don't sleep on Reformation's excellent denim selection.