Trust Me: These 5 Anti-Trend Shoe Colours Will Go With Absolutely Everything In Your Summer Wardrobe

Predicting trends at the start of the season is one thing; identifying the ones that are truly embraced by the fashion set is another. We're roughly halfway through summer, and it's become clear exactly which colour trends are dominating the footwear space.

Shoes can make or break an outfit, making them the perfect category to have fun with. Even if you stick to classic pieces for your everyday wardrobe, a bright red shoe or mesh flat will give it a current spin. We always advocate for investing in timeless footwear like black leather loafers or white sneakers, but it's equally exciting to experiment with the latest styles.

This summer, a mix of neutrals and unexpected brights are leading the charge, meaning there's a shade to suit every taste. And even though these colours are trending, they're really not trends at all. Each shade is well within its right to be classed as anti-trend, and goes perfectly with, well, just about everything in your summer capsule wardrobe.

So, without further ado, slip off your black sandals and dip your toe into one of these coveted colour trends.

See the Summer Shoe Colours I Love:

1. White

Style Notes: I'm a neutrals girl through and through, but I've never really considered wearing white footwear. Maybe because of its bridal associations, or the fact it's a difficult shade to keep clean—but colour me converted, because I'm ready to embrace the white ballet flats, heels and sandals on offer this season.

Shop white shoes:

COS Buckled Ballet Flats £115 SHOP NOW These will look just as good with dresses and skirts as they do with jeans.

MANGO Bow Heel Sandals £46 SHOP NOW Such a cute shoe for summer events.

THE ROW Ginza Two-Tone Leather and Suede Platform Flip Flops £960 SHOP NOW These sandals have been an influencer favourite for years now.

2. Red

Style Notes: No one's surprised to see red on this list. Flats in this punchy hue have almost taken over black sandals as the most reached-for footwear choice this summer. Even I, a colour-averse dresser, have to agree that it's a whole lot more cheerful.

Shop red shoes:

H&M Ballet Pumps £13 SHOP NOW Perfect with blue or white denim.

Reformation Serenity Bare Sandal £248 SHOP NOW This heel is the perfect height.

LE MONDE BERYL Stella Textured Patent-Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats £425 SHOP NOW This deeper shade will work for the transition into autumn.

3. Metallic

Style Notes: Metallics are no longer reserved for party season. Gold and silver shoes aren't just proving popular for summer events, but also as a fun finishing touch for everyday outfits.

Shop metallic shoes:

Jigsaw Maybell Metallic Heeled Sandal | Gold £79 SHOP NOW Easy to take from day to night.

Vicenza Prima Ballerina Flats £118 SHOP NOW The squared-off toe is a chic detail.

AQUAZZURA Film 35 Metallic Leather Mules £598 SHOP NOW The perfect slip-on sandals for summer evenings.

4. Brown

Style Notes: For the average summer day, fashion people are relying on the ultimate in versatile footwear: the brown leather sandal. Wear it with dresses, denim, cotton skirts and linen trousers—all while staying comfortable.

Shop brown shoes:

Vagabond Shoemakers Connie £90 SHOP NOW Forever sandals.

Arket Leather Mary Jane Flats £159 SHOP NOW I can think of so many ways to style these.

ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS Ikesia Suede Slingback Sandals £210 SHOP NOW Brown suede always feels slightly ’70s (which we love).

5. Almost Yellow

Style Notes: Creamy shoes bordering on pale yellow are this season's take on quiet luxury. Think ‘old money’ in the Cote d'Azur. It's more wearable than you'd expect; treat it as a neutral and you'll find it elevates all your summer looks.

Shop yellow shoes:

BOTTEGA VENETA Leather Mules £680 SHOP NOW So elegant.

MANGO Sling Back Heel Shoes £46 SHOP NOW Can you believe these are from the high street?