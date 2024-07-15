Trust Me: These 5 Anti-Trend Shoe Colours Will Go With Absolutely Everything In Your Summer Wardrobe

By
published
inFeatures

Predicting trends at the start of the season is one thing; identifying the ones that are truly embraced by the fashion set is another. We're roughly halfway through summer, and it's become clear exactly which colour trends are dominating the footwear space.

Shoes can make or break an outfit, making them the perfect category to have fun with. Even if you stick to classic pieces for your everyday wardrobe, a bright red shoe or mesh flat will give it a current spin. We always advocate for investing in timeless footwear like black leather loafers or white sneakers, but it's equally exciting to experiment with the latest styles.

This summer, a mix of neutrals and unexpected brights are leading the charge, meaning there's a shade to suit every taste. And even though these colours are trending, they're really not trends at all. Each shade is well within its right to be classed as anti-trend, and goes perfectly with, well, just about everything in your summer capsule wardrobe.

So, without further ado, slip off your black sandals and dip your toe into one of these coveted colour trends.

See the Summer Shoe Colours I Love:

1. White

Summer shoe colours: @thandimaq wears white flats

(Image credit: @thandimaq)

Style Notes: I'm a neutrals girl through and through, but I've never really considered wearing white footwear. Maybe because of its bridal associations, or the fact it's a difficult shade to keep clean—but colour me converted, because I'm ready to embrace the white ballet flats, heels and sandals on offer this season.

Shop white shoes:

Buckled Ballet Flats
COS
Buckled Ballet Flats

These will look just as good with dresses and skirts as they do with jeans.

Bow Heel Sandals
MANGO
Bow Heel Sandals

Such a cute shoe for summer events.

Ginza Two-Tone Leather and Suede Platform Flip Flops
THE ROW
Ginza Two-Tone Leather and Suede Platform Flip Flops

These sandals have been an influencer favourite for years now.

2. Red

Summer shoe colours: @lizzyhadfield wears red shoes

(Image credit: @lizzyhadfield)

Style Notes: No one's surprised to see red on this list. Flats in this punchy hue have almost taken over black sandals as the most reached-for footwear choice this summer. Even I, a colour-averse dresser, have to agree that it's a whole lot more cheerful.

Shop red shoes:

Ballet Pumps
H&M
Ballet Pumps

Perfect with blue or white denim.

Serenity Bare Sandal
Reformation
Serenity Bare Sandal

This heel is the perfect height.

Stella Textured Patent-Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats
LE MONDE BERYL
Stella Textured Patent-Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats

This deeper shade will work for the transition into autumn.

3. Metallic

Summer shoe colours: @greceghanem wears metallic sandals

(Image credit: @greceghanem)

Style Notes: Metallics are no longer reserved for party season. Gold and silver shoes aren't just proving popular for summer events, but also as a fun finishing touch for everyday outfits.

Shop metallic shoes:

Jigsaw Maybell Metallic Heeled Sandal
Jigsaw
Maybell Metallic Heeled Sandal | Gold

Easy to take from day to night.

Prima Ballerina Flats
Vicenza
Prima Ballerina Flats

The squared-off toe is a chic detail.

Film 35 Metallic Leather Mules
AQUAZZURA
Film 35 Metallic Leather Mules

The perfect slip-on sandals for summer evenings.

4. Brown

Summer shoe colours: @francescasaffari wears brown sandals

(Image credit: @francescasaffari)

Style Notes: For the average summer day, fashion people are relying on the ultimate in versatile footwear: the brown leather sandal. Wear it with dresses, denim, cotton skirts and linen trousers—all while staying comfortable.

Shop brown shoes:

Vagabond Connie Sandals
Vagabond Shoemakers
Connie

Forever sandals.

Leather Mary Jane Flats - Dark Brown - Arket Gb
Arket
Leather Mary Jane Flats

I can think of so many ways to style these.

Ikesia Suede Slingback Sandals
ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS
Ikesia Suede Slingback Sandals

Brown suede always feels slightly ’70s (which we love).

5. Almost Yellow

Summer shoe colours: @juliesfi wears pale yellow sandals

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Style Notes: Creamy shoes bordering on pale yellow are this season's take on quiet luxury. Think ‘old money’ in the Cote d'Azur. It's more wearable than you'd expect; treat it as a neutral and you'll find it elevates all your summer looks.

Shop yellow shoes:

Leather Mules
BOTTEGA VENETA
Leather Mules

So elegant.

Sling Back Heel Shoes
MANGO
Sling Back Heel Shoes

Can you believe these are from the high street?

Lily Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules
AMINA MUADDI
Lily Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules

Meet your new night-out shoe.

Bébhinn Campbell
Freelance Fashion Editor

Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.

A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.

In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸