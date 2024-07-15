Trust Me: These 5 Anti-Trend Shoe Colours Will Go With Absolutely Everything In Your Summer Wardrobe
Predicting trends at the start of the season is one thing; identifying the ones that are truly embraced by the fashion set is another. We're roughly halfway through summer, and it's become clear exactly which colour trends are dominating the footwear space.
Shoes can make or break an outfit, making them the perfect category to have fun with. Even if you stick to classic pieces for your everyday wardrobe, a bright red shoe or mesh flat will give it a current spin. We always advocate for investing in timeless footwear like black leather loafers or white sneakers, but it's equally exciting to experiment with the latest styles.
This summer, a mix of neutrals and unexpected brights are leading the charge, meaning there's a shade to suit every taste. And even though these colours are trending, they're really not trends at all. Each shade is well within its right to be classed as anti-trend, and goes perfectly with, well, just about everything in your summer capsule wardrobe.
So, without further ado, slip off your black sandals and dip your toe into one of these coveted colour trends.
See the Summer Shoe Colours I Love:
1. White
Style Notes: I'm a neutrals girl through and through, but I've never really considered wearing white footwear. Maybe because of its bridal associations, or the fact it's a difficult shade to keep clean—but colour me converted, because I'm ready to embrace the white ballet flats, heels and sandals on offer this season.
Shop white shoes:
These will look just as good with dresses and skirts as they do with jeans.
These sandals have been an influencer favourite for years now.
2. Red
Style Notes: No one's surprised to see red on this list. Flats in this punchy hue have almost taken over black sandals as the most reached-for footwear choice this summer. Even I, a colour-averse dresser, have to agree that it's a whole lot more cheerful.
Shop red shoes:
This deeper shade will work for the transition into autumn.
3. Metallic
Style Notes: Metallics are no longer reserved for party season. Gold and silver shoes aren't just proving popular for summer events, but also as a fun finishing touch for everyday outfits.
Shop metallic shoes:
4. Brown
Style Notes: For the average summer day, fashion people are relying on the ultimate in versatile footwear: the brown leather sandal. Wear it with dresses, denim, cotton skirts and linen trousers—all while staying comfortable.
Shop brown shoes:
Brown suede always feels slightly ’70s (which we love).
5. Almost Yellow
Style Notes: Creamy shoes bordering on pale yellow are this season's take on quiet luxury. Think ‘old money’ in the Cote d'Azur. It's more wearable than you'd expect; treat it as a neutral and you'll find it elevates all your summer looks.
Shop yellow shoes:
Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.
A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.
In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.
