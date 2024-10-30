Not All Shoes Work With Tights, But These 6 Combos Are Classy, Chic and Keep You Warm

As a ghostly pale Irish person with zero self-tanning skills, I’m always slightly relieved when bare-leg season ends and tights become a necessity. No more blinding passers-by whenever I want to wear a dress! But I know of many reluctant tights-wearers who struggle to figure out which shoes to wear that don't call their school uniform days to mind. Often, boots are the default, but I'm here to tell you there are plenty of other shoe options that look even better with tights than bare legs.

Let's face it—come winter, tights are a must. Yes, you can wear sheer tights that match your skin tone, but there's no beating a 60-denier pair when the temperature drops to single digits. They don't have to be merely a practical addition to your outfits though; as the six outfits below prove, they hold the power to tie your look together and add that air of cosy elegance we all strive for at this time of year.

Keep scrolling to see the best shoes to wear with tights, according to some of Instagram's best-dressed influencers.

THE BEST SHOES TO WEAR WITH TIGHTS IN WINTER, ACCORDING TO A FASHION EDITOR:

1. Loafers

Style Notes: Tights and loafers might bring you back to your GCSE days, but with some chic styling, you can transform the look from school girl to French girl. Look to Parisian influencer Léna Farouil for guidance.

Shop the look:

BBF Gambetti The Sixty Opaque Tights Black £34 SHOP NOW Choose opaque tights on extra-cold days.

& Other Stories Chunky Leather Loafers £145 SHOP NOW The chunky sole has won me over. *Adds to basket*

KHAITE Alessio Textured-Leather Loafers £970 SHOP NOW So sleek! You'd never catch these in the schoolyard.

H&M Loafers £28 SHOP NOW A fantastic high-street pair.

2. Knee-High Boots

Style Notes: Knee-high boots and black tights were made to be worn together. Honestly, there's no combination that earns me quite so many compliments.

Shop the look:

M&S Collection 3pk 40 Denier Body Sensor™ Tights £8 SHOP NOW M&S will forever be the go-to for affordable, long-lasting tights.

ZARA Flat Boots £70 SHOP NOW The ultra-dark maroon shade looks so expensive.

Charles & Keith Louise Block-Heel Knee-High Boots £110 SHOP NOW These also come in dark brown, but the black feels so classic.

H&M Pointed Knee-High Leather Boots £150 SHOP NOW I just love H&M's boot offering this season.

3. Slingbacks

Style Notes: We are entering party season, after all, so it's worth having an elevated shoe in your arsenal. Slingback kitten heels are peak elegance, and on a practical note, they look great with tights—so you don't have to freeze on your Christmas night out.

Shop the look:

FALKE Matt Deluxe 30 Den Women Tights £28 SHOP NOW One of our editors' most-loved tights brands.

Miu Miu Patent Leather Slingbacks With Buckles £925 SHOP NOW Beautiful.

COS Pointed Leather Slingback Kitten Heels £135 SHOP NOW This heel height is perfection.

ZARA Suede Kitten Heel Slingback Shoes £50 SHOP NOW These are so elegant.

4. Trainers

Style Notes: I never used to wear trainers with tights, but I've seen several fashion people sport the look in a way that feels fresh and effortless. Stick to a darker hue like black or brown to avoid too much contrast.

Shop the look:

FAP The 125 Nano Opaque Tights Black £38 SHOP NOW I didn't know 125-denier tights existed, but I know I'll be grateful for them living in Scotland.

adidas Samba Og Trainers £119 SHOP NOW I love the dark gum sole.

AUTRY Flat Low Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers £212 SHOP NOW Brown suede is a key fabrication this season.

LOEWE + on Cloudtilt 2.0 Stretch Recycled-Knit Sneakers £425 SHOP NOW The coolest collab going.

5. Ballet Flats

Style Notes: No, we're still not over the ballet flats trend. Is it even a trend any more, or a modern wardrobe staple? Resist stashing your collection in storage for winter and find new ways to wear them, starting with this tights-and-mini-skirt formula.

Shop the look:

Swedish Stockings Svea Premium Tights £25 SHOP NOW Once you try Swedish Stockings tights, you'll never look back.

& Other Stories Square-Toe Ballet Flats £97 SHOP NOW The square toe is a nice detail.

COS Buckled Ballet Flats £115 SHOP NOW I own these in black and wear them religiously.

LE MONDE BERYL Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats £395 SHOP NOW The perfect black pair that will go with everything.

6. Biker Boots

Style Notes: If you're going to buy one pair of boots this season, make it a biker style. Influencers and fashion editors have wholly embraced this edgy silhouette, wearing it with everything from tights and skirts to barrel-leg jeans.

Shop the look:

Heist The Fifteen Contour Sheer Tights Black £42 SHOP NOW Ladder-resistant with a body-shaping waistband, this might just be the perfect pair of tights.

Loewe Campo Biker Boot in Calfskin £1200 SHOP NOW I can already picture 10 outfits I'd wear these with.

Vagabond Shoemakers Eyra £225 SHOP NOW Just the right amount of hardware, IMO.