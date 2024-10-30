Not All Shoes Work With Tights, But These 6 Combos Are Classy, Chic and Keep You Warm
As a ghostly pale Irish person with zero self-tanning skills, I’m always slightly relieved when bare-leg season ends and tights become a necessity. No more blinding passers-by whenever I want to wear a dress! But I know of many reluctant tights-wearers who struggle to figure out which shoes to wear that don't call their school uniform days to mind. Often, boots are the default, but I'm here to tell you there are plenty of other shoe options that look even better with tights than bare legs.
Let's face it—come winter, tights are a must. Yes, you can wear sheer tights that match your skin tone, but there's no beating a 60-denier pair when the temperature drops to single digits. They don't have to be merely a practical addition to your outfits though; as the six outfits below prove, they hold the power to tie your look together and add that air of cosy elegance we all strive for at this time of year.
Keep scrolling to see the best shoes to wear with tights, according to some of Instagram's best-dressed influencers.
THE BEST SHOES TO WEAR WITH TIGHTS IN WINTER, ACCORDING TO A FASHION EDITOR:
1. Loafers
Style Notes: Tights and loafers might bring you back to your GCSE days, but with some chic styling, you can transform the look from school girl to French girl. Look to Parisian influencer Léna Farouil for guidance.
Shop the look:
2. Knee-High Boots
Style Notes: Knee-high boots and black tights were made to be worn together. Honestly, there's no combination that earns me quite so many compliments.
Shop the look:
M&S will forever be the go-to for affordable, long-lasting tights.
These also come in dark brown, but the black feels so classic.
3. Slingbacks
Style Notes: We are entering party season, after all, so it's worth having an elevated shoe in your arsenal. Slingback kitten heels are peak elegance, and on a practical note, they look great with tights—so you don't have to freeze on your Christmas night out.
Shop the look:
4. Trainers
Style Notes: I never used to wear trainers with tights, but I've seen several fashion people sport the look in a way that feels fresh and effortless. Stick to a darker hue like black or brown to avoid too much contrast.
Shop the look:
I didn't know 125-denier tights existed, but I know I'll be grateful for them living in Scotland.
5. Ballet Flats
Style Notes: No, we're still not over the ballet flats trend. Is it even a trend any more, or a modern wardrobe staple? Resist stashing your collection in storage for winter and find new ways to wear them, starting with this tights-and-mini-skirt formula.
Shop the look:
Once you try Swedish Stockings tights, you'll never look back.
6. Biker Boots
Style Notes: If you're going to buy one pair of boots this season, make it a biker style. Influencers and fashion editors have wholly embraced this edgy silhouette, wearing it with everything from tights and skirts to barrel-leg jeans.
Shop the look:
Ladder-resistant with a body-shaping waistband, this might just be the perfect pair of tights.
Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.
A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.
In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.