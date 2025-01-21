It's Official: These 7 "Outdated" Trends Are Officially Making a Chic Comeback in 2025

They say what goes around, comes around, and when it comes to fashion trends, this couldn't be more true. It seems that every year, while a number of designers push the needle to create truly unique and new concepts, most are looking to the past for sartorial inspiration. And 2025 is no different, with high street and high-end favourites taking their cue from staples styles and aesthetics for decades past. Of course, as passionate devotees to the concept of the capsule wardrobe and investing in classic styles that will stand the test of time, we couldn't be happier to see gems from the past resurface with fresh vigour this season. But exactly which trends are set to make their comeback in 2025?

The Nineties may have dominated the nostalgic trends of 2024, but this year we're making a pivot. Evening wear is taking its cue from the Seventies—think dramatic plunging necklines, floaty bohemian silhouettes and shimmering silks that wouldn't look out of place at Studio 54—while the Fifties influence can also be seen in the return of peep-toe heels and polka dot patterns. And of course, it wouldn't be a new year without a new denim trend, and I have to inform you that it looks like 2025 is the year that the skinny jean makes its comeback. Yes, really.

Whether you're after then minimalist look of sleek tailored suits or the classic look of a good ol' pair of Converse, these are the trends that look set to make their return this year—and that you can start embracing now.

THE 7 CHIC TRENDS SET TO MAKE A COMEBACK IN 2025:

1. Skinny Jeans

Style Notes: Yes, it's official—our favourite tastemakers are backing the return of the skinny jean in 2025. Keep things contemporary by styling yours with oversized knitwear or shirts to balance the silhouette, and finish off with chunky boots or your favourite trainers.

SHOP THE TREND:

M&S Collection Ivy Skinny Jeans £25 SHOP NOW M&S jeans give such a good shape.

MANGO Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans £36 SHOP NOW I personally loved a washed black skinny jean—it's somewhere between denim and leggings.

Topshop High Rise Jamie Jeans in Mid Blue £42 SHOP NOW Was anyone else obsessed with the Topshop Jamie jeans in the 2000s? Good news—they're part of the ASOS collection.

Levi Mile High Super Skinny Jeans £110 £77 SHOP NOW When I was a skinny jeans devotee, this was the exact pair I swore by.

FRAME Le High Skinny Organic Jeans £250 SHOP NOW I love the crop of this pair.

2. Converse

Style Notes: There's always a new must-have trainer, but regardless of whether you're a sneakerhead or not, a classic pair is a true wardrobe essential. And there's arguably no trainer more classic (and versatile) than a pair of Converse. High-top or low-, these canvas, chunky-soled Americana trainers are the ultimate finishing touch for every casual daytime look.

SHOP THE TREND:

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Platform £80 £56 SHOP NOW For those who like a bit of a lift, opt for a platform sole style.

CONVERSE Chuck Taylor All Star 70 Canvas High-Top Sneakers £80 £56 SHOP NOW I predict these will be a big hit this spring and summer.

CONVERSE Chuck Taylor All Star 70 Canvas Sneakers £80 £56 SHOP NOW The low-top All Stars are such a classic.

CONVERSE Chuck Taylor All Star 70 Canvas High-Top Sneakers £85 £60 SHOP NOW I'm really into this grey pair.

CONVERSE Chuck 70 Marquis Canvas-Trimmed Suede Sneakers £110 £66 SHOP NOW Want something a little more luxe? This suede-panelled pair is for you.

3. Super Sleek Suiting

Style Notes: Minimalists, rejoice: suiting is back big time in 2025. While 2024 was all about the oversized, Eighties-inspired silhouettes, this year looks set to be more focused on sleeker styles. Go for a full three-piece set (where each element can also be used with other pieces like jeans or t-shirts), or keep it a bit more casual by styling a matching blazer and trouser set with a crisp white tee.

SHOP THE TREND:

Nobody's Child Chocolate Brown Double Breasted Relaxed Blazer £120 SHOP NOW I'm a huge fan of chocolate brown as a softer alternative to black.

Nobody's Child Chocolate Brown Double Pleated Trousers £85 SHOP NOW You could opt to nab the asymmetric vest, too.

MANGO Structured Suit Jacket £80 SHOP NOW You could wear this jacket with absolutely everything.

MANGO Wide-leg Suit Trousers £50 SHOP NOW These have such a cool minimalist Nineties vibe.

THE FRANKIE SHOP Gelso Grain De Poudre and Satin Vest £205 SHOP NOW The Frankie Shop is my go-to fo contemporary tailoring.

THE FRANKIE SHOP Gelso Pleated Tencel-Blend Straight-Leg Pants £175 SHOP NOW I'm planning on recreating this whole look.

4. Polka Dots

Style Notes: Over the past month, I've noticed more and more tastemakers sporting this unexpected print. More Fifties-chic than Minnie Mouse, the best way to embrace the polka dot trend is by opting for a black and white combination in shirt or dress form.

SHOP THE TREND:

Reformation Roxana Top £188 SHOP NOW This is such an elegant top that you could easily dress up or down.

RIXO Clarice Dress £225 SHOP NOW RIXO always nails the vintage-inspired prints.

DÔEN Elowena Polka-Dot Silk-Blend Midi Skirt £380 SHOP NOW A skirt for all occasions.

Reformation Lucine Dress £298 SHOP NOW Pair with a cropped cardigan and you've got a really chic look.

RÓHE Tie-Detailed Polka-Dot Silk Blouse £510 SHOP NOW Supremely sophisticated—this is the kind of shirt you wear now and love forever.

5. Peep-Toe Heels

Style Notes: If you're planning on investing in a new pair of heels this year, make sure they're peep toe. Whether you opt for a kitten heel mule or a Seventies-inspired platform style, a flash of toes is the must-have silhouette this season.

SHOP THE TREND:

MANGO Pointed Heel Sandals £36 SHOP NOW How gorgeous is this colour?

Jimmy Choo Skye 70 £595 SHOP NOW I could picture Nineties supermodel in these.

OFFICE Havoc Round Toe Platform Heeled Sandals £56 £40 SHOP NOW This velvet pair exudes Seventies glamour.

Reformation Winnie Peep Toe Heeled Mule £248 SHOP NOW The perfect shoe for, well, anything really!

GUCCI Lady Horsebit-Detailed Leather Sandals £655 SHOP NOW An investment pair that you'll use forever.

6. Cow Print

Style Notes: Leopard print may have dominated the past few months, but 2025 is going to be all about cow print. In bag, shoe or top form, this is the irreverent, cool girl-approved print to own this year.

SHOP THE TREND:

BIMBA Y LOLA Large Cow Print Leather Shopper Bag £685 £514 SHOP NOW I can't stop thinking about this tote...

Massimo Dutti Printed Ballet Flats With Buckle £119 SHOP NOW The metal hardware is such a cool touch.

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Rasant Leather-Trimmed Cow-Print Calf Hair Sneakers £130 SHOP NOW If you're looking to make a statement, this is the pair of shoes for you.

New Look Off White Cow Print Mini Skirt £8 SHOP NOW Style with tights and knee-high boots for winter wear.

COS The Funnel-Neck Shearling Coat £1190 SHOP NOW Cosy deliciousness.

7. Seventies Bohemian Glamour

Style Notes: When it comes to evening wear in 2025, the bohemian glamour of the Seventies is the source of inspiration all the fashion insiders are turning to. Take your cue from Chloé's runway show and lean into the bohemian look of floaty layers of ethereal fabric, or go full Studio 54 with plunging necklines and slinky, silky silhouettes.

SHOP THE TREND:

Reformation Yesenia Silk Dress £348 SHOP NOW Just the right amount of seductiveness.

KITRI Lou Lou Black Velvet Feather Top £145 SHOP NOW Feather trims are a great way to exude Seventies glamour.

ZARA Zw Collection Layered Print Dress £80 £32 SHOP NOW An ethereal dream.

CHLOÉ Cape-Effect Open-Back Ruffled Silk-Crepon Gown £4450 SHOP NOW The colour, the layers, the sheerness—I'm obsessed.