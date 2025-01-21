It's Official: These 7 "Outdated" Trends Are Officially Making a Chic Comeback in 2025
They say what goes around, comes around, and when it comes to fashion trends, this couldn't be more true. It seems that every year, while a number of designers push the needle to create truly unique and new concepts, most are looking to the past for sartorial inspiration. And 2025 is no different, with high street and high-end favourites taking their cue from staples styles and aesthetics for decades past. Of course, as passionate devotees to the concept of the capsule wardrobe and investing in classic styles that will stand the test of time, we couldn't be happier to see gems from the past resurface with fresh vigour this season. But exactly which trends are set to make their comeback in 2025?
The Nineties may have dominated the nostalgic trends of 2024, but this year we're making a pivot. Evening wear is taking its cue from the Seventies—think dramatic plunging necklines, floaty bohemian silhouettes and shimmering silks that wouldn't look out of place at Studio 54—while the Fifties influence can also be seen in the return of peep-toe heels and polka dot patterns. And of course, it wouldn't be a new year without a new denim trend, and I have to inform you that it looks like 2025 is the year that the skinny jean makes its comeback. Yes, really.
Whether you're after then minimalist look of sleek tailored suits or the classic look of a good ol' pair of Converse, these are the trends that look set to make their return this year—and that you can start embracing now.
THE 7 CHIC TRENDS SET TO MAKE A COMEBACK IN 2025:
1. Skinny Jeans
Style Notes: Yes, it's official—our favourite tastemakers are backing the return of the skinny jean in 2025. Keep things contemporary by styling yours with oversized knitwear or shirts to balance the silhouette, and finish off with chunky boots or your favourite trainers.
SHOP THE TREND:
I personally loved a washed black skinny jean—it's somewhere between denim and leggings.
Was anyone else obsessed with the Topshop Jamie jeans in the 2000s? Good news—they're part of the ASOS collection.
When I was a skinny jeans devotee, this was the exact pair I swore by.
2. Converse
Style Notes: There's always a new must-have trainer, but regardless of whether you're a sneakerhead or not, a classic pair is a true wardrobe essential. And there's arguably no trainer more classic (and versatile) than a pair of Converse. High-top or low-, these canvas, chunky-soled Americana trainers are the ultimate finishing touch for every casual daytime look.
SHOP THE TREND:
For those who like a bit of a lift, opt for a platform sole style.
I predict these will be a big hit this spring and summer.
Want something a little more luxe? This suede-panelled pair is for you.
3. Super Sleek Suiting
Style Notes: Minimalists, rejoice: suiting is back big time in 2025. While 2024 was all about the oversized, Eighties-inspired silhouettes, this year looks set to be more focused on sleeker styles. Go for a full three-piece set (where each element can also be used with other pieces like jeans or t-shirts), or keep it a bit more casual by styling a matching blazer and trouser set with a crisp white tee.
SHOP THE TREND:
I'm a huge fan of chocolate brown as a softer alternative to black.
You could opt to nab the asymmetric vest, too.
The Frankie Shop is my go-to fo contemporary tailoring.
I'm planning on recreating this whole look.
4. Polka Dots
Style Notes: Over the past month, I've noticed more and more tastemakers sporting this unexpected print. More Fifties-chic than Minnie Mouse, the best way to embrace the polka dot trend is by opting for a black and white combination in shirt or dress form.
SHOP THE TREND:
Supremely sophisticated—this is the kind of shirt you wear now and love forever.
5. Peep-Toe Heels
Style Notes: If you're planning on investing in a new pair of heels this year, make sure they're peep toe. Whether you opt for a kitten heel mule or a Seventies-inspired platform style, a flash of toes is the must-have silhouette this season.
SHOP THE TREND:
6. Cow Print
Style Notes: Leopard print may have dominated the past few months, but 2025 is going to be all about cow print. In bag, shoe or top form, this is the irreverent, cool girl-approved print to own this year.
SHOP THE TREND:
If you're looking to make a statement, this is the pair of shoes for you.
7. Seventies Bohemian Glamour
Style Notes: When it comes to evening wear in 2025, the bohemian glamour of the Seventies is the source of inspiration all the fashion insiders are turning to. Take your cue from Chloé's runway show and lean into the bohemian look of floaty layers of ethereal fabric, or go full Studio 54 with plunging necklines and slinky, silky silhouettes.
SHOP THE TREND:
The colour, the layers, the sheerness—I'm obsessed.
Jess Kelham-Hohler is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist. She has been a contributor for Who What Wear UK since 2023. Currently based in London following six years in Washington D.C. and New York, she was previously the Digital Editor for Soho House & Co, an international group of private members’ clubs for creatives. She has interviewed a range of artists, creators and more, including Alighieri founder Rosh Mahtani, photographer Misan Harriman and fashion editor Lindsay Peoples Wagner. Today, she writes primarily about fashion, travel and culture for various publications, and has worked as a copywriter and content strategist for brands such as Belstaff, Olivela and Equinox.