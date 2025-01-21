It's Official: These 7 "Outdated" Trends Are Officially Making a Chic Comeback in 2025

They say what goes around, comes around, and when it comes to fashion trends, this couldn't be more true. It seems that every year, while a number of designers push the needle to create truly unique and new concepts, most are looking to the past for sartorial inspiration. And 2025 is no different, with high street and high-end favourites taking their cue from staples styles and aesthetics for decades past. Of course, as passionate devotees to the concept of the capsule wardrobe and investing in classic styles that will stand the test of time, we couldn't be happier to see gems from the past resurface with fresh vigour this season. But exactly which trends are set to make their comeback in 2025?

@_jeanettemadsen_ wearing a polka dot shirt and trousers

(Image credit: @_jeanettemadsen_)

The Nineties may have dominated the nostalgic trends of 2024, but this year we're making a pivot. Evening wear is taking its cue from the Seventies—think dramatic plunging necklines, floaty bohemian silhouettes and shimmering silks that wouldn't look out of place at Studio 54—while the Fifties influence can also be seen in the return of peep-toe heels and polka dot patterns. And of course, it wouldn't be a new year without a new denim trend, and I have to inform you that it looks like 2025 is the year that the skinny jean makes its comeback. Yes, really.

Whether you're after then minimalist look of sleek tailored suits or the classic look of a good ol' pair of Converse, these are the trends that look set to make their return this year—and that you can start embracing now.

1. Skinny Jeans

@_jessicaskye wearing skinny jeans and a jumper

(Image credit: @_jessicaskye)

Style Notes: Yes, it's official—our favourite tastemakers are backing the return of the skinny jean in 2025. Keep things contemporary by styling yours with oversized knitwear or shirts to balance the silhouette, and finish off with chunky boots or your favourite trainers.

SHOP THE TREND:

Ivy Skinny Jeans
M&S Collection
Ivy Skinny Jeans

M&S jeans give such a good shape.

Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans

I personally loved a washed black skinny jean—it's somewhere between denim and leggings.

Topshop High Rise Jamie Jeans in Mid Blue
Topshop
High Rise Jamie Jeans in Mid Blue

Was anyone else obsessed with the Topshop Jamie jeans in the 2000s? Good news—they're part of the ASOS collection.

Mile High Super Skinny Jeans
Levi
Mile High Super Skinny Jeans

When I was a skinny jeans devotee, this was the exact pair I swore by.

Le High Skinny Organic Jeans
FRAME
Le High Skinny Organic Jeans

I love the crop of this pair.

2. Converse

@anoukyve wearing Converse with jeans and jumper

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: There's always a new must-have trainer, but regardless of whether you're a sneakerhead or not, a classic pair is a true wardrobe essential. And there's arguably no trainer more classic (and versatile) than a pair of Converse. High-top or low-, these canvas, chunky-soled Americana trainers are the ultimate finishing touch for every casual daytime look.

SHOP THE TREND:

Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Platform
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Platform

For those who like a bit of a lift, opt for a platform sole style.

Chuck Taylor All Star 70 Canvas High-Top Sneakers
CONVERSE
Chuck Taylor All Star 70 Canvas High-Top Sneakers

I predict these will be a big hit this spring and summer.

Chuck Taylor All Star 70 Canvas Sneakers
CONVERSE
Chuck Taylor All Star 70 Canvas Sneakers

The low-top All Stars are such a classic.

Chuck Taylor All Star 70 Canvas High-Top Sneakers
CONVERSE
Chuck Taylor All Star 70 Canvas High-Top Sneakers

I'm really into this grey pair.

Chuck 70 Marquis Canvas-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
CONVERSE
Chuck 70 Marquis Canvas-Trimmed Suede Sneakers

Want something a little more luxe? This suede-panelled pair is for you.

3. Super Sleek Suiting

@daniellejinadu wearing a grey suit

(Image credit: @daniellejinadu)

Style Notes: Minimalists, rejoice: suiting is back big time in 2025. While 2024 was all about the oversized, Eighties-inspired silhouettes, this year looks set to be more focused on sleeker styles. Go for a full three-piece set (where each element can also be used with other pieces like jeans or t-shirts), or keep it a bit more casual by styling a matching blazer and trouser set with a crisp white tee.

SHOP THE TREND:

Chocolate Brown Double Breasted Relaxed Blazer
Nobody's Child
Chocolate Brown Double Breasted Relaxed Blazer

I'm a huge fan of chocolate brown as a softer alternative to black.

Chocolate Brown Double Pleated Trousers
Nobody's Child
Chocolate Brown Double Pleated Trousers

You could opt to nab the asymmetric vest, too.

Structured Suit Jacket - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Structured Suit Jacket

You could wear this jacket with absolutely everything.

Wideleg Suit Trousers - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Wide-leg Suit Trousers

These have such a cool minimalist Nineties vibe.

Gelso Grain De Poudre and Satin Vest
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Gelso Grain De Poudre and Satin Vest

The Frankie Shop is my go-to fo contemporary tailoring.

Gelso Pleated Tencel-Blend Straight-Leg Pants
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Gelso Pleated Tencel-Blend Straight-Leg Pants

I'm planning on recreating this whole look.

4. Polka Dots

@camillecharriere wearing a polka dot dress over a long-sleeved top

(Image credit: @camillecharriere)

Style Notes: Over the past month, I've noticed more and more tastemakers sporting this unexpected print. More Fifties-chic than Minnie Mouse, the best way to embrace the polka dot trend is by opting for a black and white combination in shirt or dress form.

SHOP THE TREND:

Roxana Top
Reformation
Roxana Top

This is such an elegant top that you could easily dress up or down.

Clarice - Navy Polka Dot
RIXO
Clarice Dress

RIXO always nails the vintage-inspired prints.

Elowena Polka-Dot Silk-Blend Midi Skirt
DÔEN
Elowena Polka-Dot Silk-Blend Midi Skirt

A skirt for all occasions.

Lucine Dress
Reformation
Lucine Dress

Pair with a cropped cardigan and you've got a really chic look.

Tie-Detailed Polka-Dot Silk Blouse
RÓHE
Tie-Detailed Polka-Dot Silk Blouse

Supremely sophisticated—this is the kind of shirt you wear now and love forever.

5. Peep-Toe Heels

@sylviemus_ wearing peep toe heels with a slip skirt and camisole top

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: If you're planning on investing in a new pair of heels this year, make sure they're peep toe. Whether you opt for a kitten heel mule or a Seventies-inspired platform style, a flash of toes is the must-have silhouette this season.

SHOP THE TREND:

Pointed Heel Sandals - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Pointed Heel Sandals

How gorgeous is this colour?

Skye 70
Jimmy Choo
Skye 70

I could picture Nineties supermodel in these.

Havoc Round Toe Platform Heeled Sandals
OFFICE
Havoc Round Toe Platform Heeled Sandals

This velvet pair exudes Seventies glamour.

Winnie Peep Toe Heeled Mule
Reformation
Winnie Peep Toe Heeled Mule

The perfect shoe for, well, anything really!

Lady Horsebit-Detailed Leather Sandals
GUCCI
Lady Horsebit-Detailed Leather Sandals

An investment pair that you'll use forever.

6. Cow Print

@_paulineleroy_ wearing a cow print bag with trousers and clogs

(Image credit: @_paulineleroy_)

Style Notes: Leopard print may have dominated the past few months, but 2025 is going to be all about cow print. In bag, shoe or top form, this is the irreverent, cool girl-approved print to own this year.

SHOP THE TREND:

Large Cow Print Leather Shopper Bag
BIMBA Y LOLA
Large Cow Print Leather Shopper Bag

I can't stop thinking about this tote...

Printed Ballet Flats With Buckle
Massimo Dutti
Printed Ballet Flats With Buckle

The metal hardware is such a cool touch.

Rasant Leather-Trimmed Cow-Print Calf Hair Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Rasant Leather-Trimmed Cow-Print Calf Hair Sneakers

If you're looking to make a statement, this is the pair of shoes for you.

Off White Cow Print Mini Skirt
New Look
Off White Cow Print Mini Skirt

Style with tights and knee-high boots for winter wear.

The Funnel-Neck Shearling Coat
COS
The Funnel-Neck Shearling Coat

Cosy deliciousness.

7. Seventies Bohemian Glamour

@_jeanettemadsen_ wearing a plunge neckline red dress

(Image credit: @_jeanettemadsen_)

Style Notes: When it comes to evening wear in 2025, the bohemian glamour of the Seventies is the source of inspiration all the fashion insiders are turning to. Take your cue from Chloé's runway show and lean into the bohemian look of floaty layers of ethereal fabric, or go full Studio 54 with plunging necklines and slinky, silky silhouettes.

SHOP THE TREND:

Yesenia Silk Dress
Reformation
Yesenia Silk Dress

Just the right amount of seductiveness.

Lou Lou Black Velvet Feather Top
KITRI
Lou Lou Black Velvet Feather Top

Feather trims are a great way to exude Seventies glamour.

Zw Collection Layered Print Dress
ZARA
Zw Collection Layered Print Dress

An ethereal dream.

Cape-Effect Open-Back Ruffled Silk-Crepon Gown
CHLOÉ
Cape-Effect Open-Back Ruffled Silk-Crepon Gown

The colour, the layers, the sheerness—I'm obsessed.

Statement Shearling Patchwork Coat
ME+EM
Statement Shearling Patchwork Coat

A Seventies evening look isn't complete without a faux fur coat.

Jess Kelham-Hohler
Freelance Fashion Editor

Jess Kelham-Hohler is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist. She has been a contributor for Who What Wear UK since 2023. Currently based in London following six years in Washington D.C. and New York, she was previously the Digital Editor for Soho House & Co, an international group of private members’ clubs for creatives. She has interviewed a range of artists, creators and more, including Alighieri founder Rosh Mahtani, photographer Misan Harriman and fashion editor Lindsay Peoples Wagner. Today, she writes primarily about fashion, travel and culture for various publications, and has worked as a copywriter and content strategist for brands such as Belstaff, Olivela and Equinox.

