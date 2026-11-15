Staring into the abyss that is our winter shoe wardrobe can often lead to a bout of seasonal depression upon realising the only shades staring back are those of a muted nature. Black knee-high boots, chocolate brown loafers accented with gathered stitching, even latte-coloured suede trainers; this is not a palette that leads to much inspiration or creativity when getting dressed. However, as the dominant shoe colour trends for winter 2026 indicate, this is all about to change.
Coming on the heels of a rather notably punchy moment for colour, contrary to what Pantone claimed at the top of the year when they claimed the most defining shade would be a boring, vanilla colour called ‘Cloud Dancer’, the leading winter shoe colour trends are those that flirt with the most vibrant hues on the spectrum: excellent reds, stirring blues and brashy metallic golds.
Of course, these saturated tones are no stranger to those who have been following the shifts in the trend cycle. After a period of sad beige and austere minimalism, a daring vivid use of colour has been thrust back into the cultural zeitgeist, from the Yves Klein and Phoebe Philo-approved blue that took over the runways of Chanel and Loewe to the Marty Supreme orange that became a Hollywood sensation when Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner stepped out to promote the film in matching custom Chrome Hearts sets.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
Still, it’s a rarity to see colour seep into footwear, especially during a time of the year defined by perpetually grey skies and moody rainfall. (Truly, London looks like it’s been transported back to the Victorian era with the amount of fog covering the city.) So, call it serotonin dressing or call it combating the winter blues, but there are a plethora of winter shoe colour trends that are bound to give you the dopamine hit you’re surely lacking this season.
The 6 Key Shoe Colour Trends for Winter 2026
1. Midas Touch
Style Notes: There’s no prize for effort, but with the way gold has transcended its status as a chintzy colour formerly reserved for festive party dressing, it should be awarded nonetheless. Forever synonymous with Anthony Vaccarello's final collection as creative director of Saint Laurent, gold heels have since been rebranded as slick, sexy and Parisian, phrases that are always tied to his work at the French luxuriate.
Elsewhere, Jonathan Anderson put a softer touch on the silhouette, adorning them with saccharine rosettes, whilst Matthieu Blazy continued to be fashion’s favourite dreamer by rendering Chanel’s signature two-tone style in the gilded colourway. Also appearing in Conner Ives’s AW26 collection, which was staged in Claridge’s Art Deco ballroom, the colour is certainly coming in first place.
Shop the Trend:
Reformation
Pari Pump
The delicate, diaphanous strap offsets the razor-sharp pointed toe in such a sleek way.
Rixo
Mavi Leather Heels
From the slingback to the strappy front, these feel like something you'd find at any Parisian luxuriate, from Celine to Saint Laurent.
Anonymous Copenhagen
Jassi 50 Stiletto Crackled Metallic Goat Gold
Anonymous Copenhagen offers beautifully designed and trend-forward shoes that will certainly set you apart.
Aeyde
Ellie Metallic Crinkled-leather Ballet Flats
Make like Zoë Kravitz or Hailey Bieber and go for head-to-toe gold with these ballet flats from Berlin-based footwear and accessories house, Aeyde.
2. Cobalt Blue
Style Notes: Colour has a distinct way of impacting mood. It’s often the first thing you’ll notice when you walk into the room, consciously or not, which makes these winter shoe trends such a great vessel for utilising this evocative element. Cobalt blue possesses a richness and sophistication that other shades can only marvel at. It’s quite calming, despite being as saturated as other primary hues, but offers a depth and elegance that can be achieved through subtle additions. Copenhagen darling, Caro Editions, added it through a sweet bow on the end of black pumps, whilst Chloé decorated thigh-high shearling boots in a lower-contrast iteration.
Shop the Trend:
Topshop
Arizona Real Leather Ruched Kitten Heel Court
The scrunch front and elasticated gathering is a motif cropping up at so many brands, including The Row and Phoebe Philo.
Reformation
Blaine Flat
The high-vamp shoe continues to be relevant, but it feels even more contemporary with this rounded toe shape.
MANGO
Suede Leather Ballerinas
For something a little sleeker, opt for this directional, suede style from Mango.
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Hangisi Crystal-Embellished Satin Slippers
Of course, it wouldn't be an edit of the best cobalt shoes without an acknowledgement of the style that made the shoe colour trend chic in the first place, Manolo Blanhik's Hangisi.
3. Melted Butterscotch
Style Notes: Whoever is doing the PR for the colour brown is in need of a raise. Often siphoned between black and grey, the warm neutral has come to the forefront, courtesy of endorsements from Hailey Bieber, a proponent of the latte makeup look, and Matthieu Blazy during his tenure at Bottega Veneta. This winter, brown continues to crop up, albeit in new ways. This season is introducing the rise of butterscotch, a melted caramel colour that sits at the intersection of cinnamon and tan. When rendered into a pair of leather boots, the shade transforms into something moreish and sumptuous, whilst offsetting the black trousers and blue denim jeans that dominate cooler days with a treacly touch.
Shop the Trend:
KHAITE
Nevada Suede Ankle Boots
Despite its New York pedigree, Khaite has looked west and taken inspiration from the outreaches of the Mojave Desert for this rodeo-inspired style.
CHLOÉ
Azelan Floral-Embroidered Ankle Boots
Like Kate Moss in the 2000s, folded boots are coming back this winter, and this floral-embroidered style from Chloé is an incredibly sweet version of the trend.
Beloved by the likes of Sienna Miller, Jude is the emerging footwear brand every tasteful dresser needs to have on their radar.
4. Sicilian Olive
Style Notes: Not quite a khaki, not yet a forest. The Sicilian Olive shade is a deeper and more complex form of green that teeters between light and dark tones. For this season, and many more we could wax on about, it serves as the perfect antithesis to heavy black and darker navies, especially for those still seeking a neutral colour, albeit one with more personality. Make like Jil Sander, who showcased during Milan Fashion Week, and pair olive coloured heels with white tights for the most abject form of decisive minimalism yet.
Shop the Trend:
M&S
Suede Pointed Toe Ballet Pump
Available in both cobalt and soft khaki, this pair is proof that M&S are always on the pulse when it comes to trending staples.
Reformation
Wyler Heeled Mule
The jacquard effect is something that so many brands are offering, from Alias Mae to Reformation.
H&M
Kitten-Heeled Slingbacks
These are already showing signs of selling out.
Loewe
Ballet Runner 2.0
Of course, a winter shoe edit wouldn't be complete without a pair of covetable trainers. Designed by Jonathan Anderson and endorsed by Jennifer Lawrence, this is a pair that will make any trousers look instantly more elev
5. Scarlet Red
Style Notes: Blood pumping, heart-stopping and traffic-stopping, it appears the reign of red will never cease to exist. As a colour that commands attention, it must be utilised wisely, especially around this time of year, save you walk into a room looking like you’ve just come from a Mrs Claus convention. A slight nod to the festive season: embrace the colour of the month through razor-sharp heels, as seen at Ferragamo, or even mesh pumps, as spotted at Alaïa.
Shop the Trend:
M&S
Suede Bow Block Heel Shoes
From the velvet effect to the block heel, this is a pair that ticks every winter dressing box.
Hoff
Bridge Velvet Burgundy
Hoff is the underrated trainer brand that fashion's most tasteful always rely on.
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Tokyo Leather-Trimmed Satin Sneakers
Satin trainers have never looked more sleek, or festive, then with this Adidas style.
Toteme
85 Patent-Leather Pumps
Crafted in Italy from glossy leather, this Toteme pair is the perfect plus-one for all your favourite LBDs.
6. Glossy Plum
Style Notes: After a summer overrun with primary hues, it’s time for the secondary colours to steal the spotlight. Of all the shades that could claim top spot, it appears that purple is vying for the title. Endorsed by the likes of Alexa Chung and Zoë Kravitz, purple tones have cropped up across the collections of LVMH prize winner Julie Kegels and London darlings Emilia Wickstead and Joseph. Our favourite of the bunch? Conner Ives’s collaboration with Jimmy Choo, which sees a pair of purple boots decorated with chinoiserie-inspired patches and a razor-sharp heel.
Shop the Trend:
Reformation
Calista Kitten Heel Pump
May the reign of royal purple continue.
PRADA
Suede Slingback Pumps - Violet
Where there's a trend, there's an option from Mrs Prada.
LE MONDE BERYL
Olympia Velvet Ballet Flats
This soft colour feels perfectly apt for the cosy season that awaits us.
H&M
Tasselled Loafers
For more practicality, reach for this plum-coloured pair of loafers.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's Fashion Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.