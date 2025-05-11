Ever since The Row made jelly shoes a thing again last summer with its colorful netted Mara flats (which they stopped making in a very The Row move), the buzz around the jelly shoe trend has reached a fever pitch, and more and more brands are releasing their takes on jellies. One of the most popular this season is Vince's Barcelona Jelly Sandals. This style initially caught my attention because I found the closed-toe flat mule shade to be elevated and unexpected. They come in a handful of excellent colors, and the PVC material is a bit cloudy and muted, which I also loved. They're a far cry from the jellies I wore as a kid in the '90s.

I was recently perusing Nordstrom and noticed that it was now stocking the Barcelona jellies in red. After a quick search, I found that they were the only retailer selling the red option, and since the other available colors have been selling out left and right everywhere, I immediately ordered them. The first time I wore them was for a busy, long day during a quick weekend trip yesterday, so they were on my feet from 8:00 in the morning to 5:00 in the evening. I paired them with an all-black outfit, and they looked quite chic, if I do say so myself. But what shocked me the most about Vince's Barcelona Jelly Sandals is that they were honestly more comfortable than sneakers. The inner sole has a nice cushion to it, and the PVC of the jellies is incredibly soft and flexible. Even though I walked a ton, there was nary a blister in sight.

At $198, they're on the higher end for jellies, but I can say with confidence that they're 100% worth it. Take my advice and order them before they're all gone. Keep scrolling to do so.

