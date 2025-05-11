I Just Wore Those Viral Jelly Shoes That Are Selling Out Everywhere For 9 Hours—This Is What Shocked Me
Ever since The Row made jelly shoes a thing again last summer with its colorful netted Mara flats (which they stopped making in a very The Row move), the buzz around the jelly shoe trend has reached a fever pitch, and more and more brands are releasing their takes on jellies. One of the most popular this season is Vince's Barcelona Jelly Sandals. This style initially caught my attention because I found the closed-toe flat mule shade to be elevated and unexpected. They come in a handful of excellent colors, and the PVC material is a bit cloudy and muted, which I also loved. They're a far cry from the jellies I wore as a kid in the '90s.
I was recently perusing Nordstrom and noticed that it was now stocking the Barcelona jellies in red. After a quick search, I found that they were the only retailer selling the red option, and since the other available colors have been selling out left and right everywhere, I immediately ordered them. The first time I wore them was for a busy, long day during a quick weekend trip yesterday, so they were on my feet from 8:00 in the morning to 5:00 in the evening. I paired them with an all-black outfit, and they looked quite chic, if I do say so myself. But what shocked me the most about Vince's Barcelona Jelly Sandals is that they were honestly more comfortable than sneakers. The inner sole has a nice cushion to it, and the PVC of the jellies is incredibly soft and flexible. Even though I walked a ton, there was nary a blister in sight.
At $198, they're on the higher end for jellies, but I can say with confidence that they're 100% worth it. Take my advice and order them before they're all gone. Keep scrolling to do so.
Shop Vince Barcelona Jelly Sandals
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
Not to Be Dramatic, But These Are the Only 35 Summer Sandals That Matter
To me, at least.
-
Stylish Women in L.A., London, and Lisbon Agree: This Is How to Wear Sandals With Trousers in 2025
Free your toes.
-
Trendy Flats This, Trendy Flats That—These New Ballet Loafers Will Sell Out First
Gigi Hadid approves.
-
2025's Favorite Flats? Say Boat Shoes, Loafers, or Slippers and You'll Be Wrong
Keep guessing.
-
I Style My Favorite Looks With Items From Nordstrom, J.Crew, BR, Shopbop, Madewell, and Vince—Love These New Finds
Wardrobe staples ahead.
-
Jennifer Lawrence Just Deemed This Flat-Shoe Trend Elegant Enough to Wear to a Fancy NYC Fashion Party
Trust her—she knows what she's doing.
-
So You Have an Eye on Everything Designer But Not the Budget—31 Luxe-Looking Finds That Scratch the Itch
Everything is under $150.
-
7 Gorgeous Sandal Trends Fashion People Will Be Wearing in 2025
You won't stop staring at your feet.