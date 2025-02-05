As March approaches, it's common to observe a transition in footwear choices, with many individuals moving away from heavy, dark-colored shoes to more breathable and lighter options. For instance, last year showcased a noticeable shift among in-the-know fashion people, who set aside black and brown flats and heels in favor of styles featuring softer colors like butter yellow and sage green. So, what can you expect this spring? Pink shoes will dominate the fashion scene.

Various designers have confirmed on the runways that pink footwear is the must-have accessory for spring. Heritage brands like Chloé, Carven, Ferragamo, Balmain, and The Attico showcased not only powder pink footwear but also a wide range of pink shades in their Spring 2025 collections. The options included everything from sophisticated rose pinks to vibrant bubblegum shades that add a playful pop of color and taffy-pink styles that evoke a fun, candy-coated aesthetic.

The silhouettes were equally diverse, featuring slingbacks from Balmain, ballet-inspired heels from Ferragamo, flip-flops from Chloé, open-toe mules from Carven, slides from Miu Miu, and strappy sandals from The Attico. This variety suggests that anyone can embrace the pink footwear trend regardless of personal style or footwear preference.

If you're still unsure about this colorful shoe trend, check out the runway looks and shopping picks below.

On the Runway

(Image credit: The Attico/ImaxTree)

(Image credit: Chloé/ImaxTree)

(Image credit: Balmain/ImaxTree)

(Image credit: Carven/ImaxTree)

(Image credit: Ferragamo/ImaxTree)

(Image credit: Miu Miu/ImaxTree)

Shop the pink shoe trend

Seychelles Georgette Satin Ballet Flats $59 SHOP NOW The satin material and pointed-toe design make these shoes look 10x their price tag.

Reformation Maya Flat Sandals $168 SHOP NOW These will look so pretty under white wide-leg jeans or a cotton maxi dress.

Dear Frances Balla Mesh Flat $445 SHOP NOW Mesh flats aren't going anywhere, so grab a pair in 2025's hottest color trend.

Repetto Pink Sophia Ballerina Flats $126 SHOP NOW For those who were moved by Ferragamo's spring 2025 ballet-inspired collection.

ALAÏA 90 Patent-Leather Pumps $1290 SHOP NOW This will be the first pair of pink shoes to sell out before March.

STAUD Brigitte Slide Sandals $295 SHOP NOW Staud makes the most comfortable yet stylish shoes at an affordable price point.

PUMA Speedcat Og Sneakers $100 SHOP NOW Last year, the red and black Puma Speedcats were a hit on Instagram and sold out within weeks. I expect the same to happen with this powder pink pair this year.

By Anthropologie Mesh Ballet Flats $140 SHOP NOW Ensure that you have a fresh pedicure before putting these on.

AQUAZZURA Bow Tie 105 Suede Pumps $850 SHOP NOW Blush heels are interchangeable with tan or beige styles but are even more elegant.

Sam Edelman Ollie Square Toe Bit Mule $90 SHOP NOW Gucci coded.

Mansur Gavriel Square Toe Ballerina Flats $237 SHOP NOW These ballet flats are consistently popular throughout the year. They are crafted from high-quality leather, offer all-day comfort, and feature a modern slight square-toe design.

Prada Brushed Leather Slingback Pumps $1200 SHOP NOW I'll never not want these.

Paris Texas Lorena Mules 75mm $745 SHOP NOW Your perfect heels for spring date nights have been discovered.

Tory Burch Roxanne Flip Flops $98 SHOP NOW Style these with a floral dress like seen at Chloé's spring 2025 show.

Marni Mary Jane Shoes $950 SHOP NOW Pink patent leather shoes ? Yes, please.

Roam Cloud Clogs $180 SHOP NOW Who What Wear editors and celebrities like J.Law and Kendall Jenner are obsessed with wearing slippers outside of the home or hotel.

Gucci Cub3d Ballet Flats $990 SHOP NOW If you took ballet classes when you were younger, these flats will heal your inner child.