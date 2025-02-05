Come Spring, People in London and Paris Will Be Swapping Their Black Shoes With This Pretty Alt

A collage of models from the chloe and The Attcio spring/summer 2025 show wearing pink shoes.
(Image credit: ImaxTree)
By
published
in Features

As March approaches, it's common to observe a transition in footwear choices, with many individuals moving away from heavy, dark-colored shoes to more breathable and lighter options. For instance, last year showcased a noticeable shift among in-the-know fashion people, who set aside black and brown flats and heels in favor of styles featuring softer colors like butter yellow and sage green. So, what can you expect this spring? Pink shoes will dominate the fashion scene.

Various designers have confirmed on the runways that pink footwear is the must-have accessory for spring. Heritage brands like Chloé, Carven, Ferragamo, Balmain, and The Attico showcased not only powder pink footwear but also a wide range of pink shades in their Spring 2025 collections. The options included everything from sophisticated rose pinks to vibrant bubblegum shades that add a playful pop of color and taffy-pink styles that evoke a fun, candy-coated aesthetic.

The silhouettes were equally diverse, featuring slingbacks from Balmain, ballet-inspired heels from Ferragamo, flip-flops from Chloé, open-toe mules from Carven, slides from Miu Miu, and strappy sandals from The Attico. This variety suggests that anyone can embrace the pink footwear trend regardless of personal style or footwear preference.

If you're still unsure about this colorful shoe trend, check out the runway looks and shopping picks below.

On the Runway

A woman at The Attico spring/summer 2025 show wearing pink heels with a pink fringe dress.

(Image credit: The Attico/ImaxTree)

A woman at Chloe spring/summer 2025 show wearing a floral dress and pink sandals.

(Image credit: Chloé/ImaxTree)

A woman at the Balmain spring/summer 2025 show wearing a pink dress and pink heels.

(Image credit: Balmain/ImaxTree)

A woman wears a champagne silk set and pink flats.

(Image credit: Carven/ImaxTree)

Pink lace-up heels at Ferragamo's spring/summer 2025 show.

(Image credit: Ferragamo/ImaxTree)

A woman wears pink slide with a brown two-piece set at miu miu spring/summer 2025 show.

(Image credit: Miu Miu/ImaxTree)

Shop the pink shoe trend

Bc Footwear by Seychelles Georgette Satin Ballet Flats
Seychelles
Georgette Satin Ballet Flats

The satin material and pointed-toe design make these shoes look 10x their price tag.

Maya Flat Sandal
Reformation
Maya Flat Sandals

These will look so pretty under white wide-leg jeans or a cotton maxi dress.

Balla Mesh Flat
Dear Frances
Balla Mesh Flat

Mesh flats aren't going anywhere, so grab a pair in 2025's hottest color trend.

Pink Sophia Ballerina Flats
Repetto
Pink Sophia Ballerina Flats

For those who were moved by Ferragamo's spring 2025 ballet-inspired collection.

90 Patent-Leather Pumps
ALAÏA
90 Patent-Leather Pumps

This will be the first pair of pink shoes to sell out before March.

Brigitte Slide Sandal
STAUD
Brigitte Slide Sandals

Staud makes the most comfortable yet stylish shoes at an affordable price point.

Speedcat Og Sneaker
PUMA
Speedcat Og Sneakers

Last year, the red and black Puma Speedcats were a hit on Instagram and sold out within weeks. I expect the same to happen with this powder pink pair this year.

By Anthropologie Mesh Ballet Flats
By Anthropologie
Mesh Ballet Flats

Ensure that you have a fresh pedicure before putting these on.

Bow Tie 105 Suede Pumps
AQUAZZURA
Bow Tie 105 Suede Pumps

Blush heels are interchangeable with tan or beige styles but are even more elegant.

Ollie Square Toe Bit Mule
Sam Edelman
Ollie Square Toe Bit Mule

Gucci coded.

Square Toe Ballerina Flat
Mansur Gavriel
Square Toe Ballerina Flats

These ballet flats are consistently popular throughout the year. They are crafted from high-quality leather, offer all-day comfort, and feature a modern slight square-toe design.

Brushed Leather Slingback Pumps
Prada
Brushed Leather Slingback Pumps

I'll never not want these.

Paris Texas Lorena Mules 75mm
Paris Texas
Lorena Mules 75mm

Your perfect heels for spring date nights have been discovered.

Tory Burch Roxanne Flip Flops
Tory Burch
Roxanne Flip Flops

Style these with a floral dress like seen at Chloé's spring 2025 show.

Marni Mary Jane Shoes
Marni
Mary Jane Shoes

Pink patent leather shoes ? Yes, please.

Roam Cloud Clogs
Roam
Cloud Clogs

Who What Wear editors and celebrities like J.Law and Kendall Jenner are obsessed with wearing slippers outside of the home or hotel.

Gucci Cub3d Ballet Flat
Gucci
Cub3d Ballet Flats

If you took ballet classes when you were younger, these flats will heal your inner child.

Mansur Gavriel Square Toe Mary Jane Flats
Mansur Gavriel
Square Toe Mary Jane Flats

If I owned these, I'd wear them everyday to work.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸