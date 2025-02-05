Come Spring, People in London and Paris Will Be Swapping Their Black Shoes With This Pretty Alt
As March approaches, it's common to observe a transition in footwear choices, with many individuals moving away from heavy, dark-colored shoes to more breathable and lighter options. For instance, last year showcased a noticeable shift among in-the-know fashion people, who set aside black and brown flats and heels in favor of styles featuring softer colors like butter yellow and sage green. So, what can you expect this spring? Pink shoes will dominate the fashion scene.
Various designers have confirmed on the runways that pink footwear is the must-have accessory for spring. Heritage brands like Chloé, Carven, Ferragamo, Balmain, and The Attico showcased not only powder pink footwear but also a wide range of pink shades in their Spring 2025 collections. The options included everything from sophisticated rose pinks to vibrant bubblegum shades that add a playful pop of color and taffy-pink styles that evoke a fun, candy-coated aesthetic.
The silhouettes were equally diverse, featuring slingbacks from Balmain, ballet-inspired heels from Ferragamo, flip-flops from Chloé, open-toe mules from Carven, slides from Miu Miu, and strappy sandals from The Attico. This variety suggests that anyone can embrace the pink footwear trend regardless of personal style or footwear preference.
If you're still unsure about this colorful shoe trend, check out the runway looks and shopping picks below.
On the Runway
Shop the pink shoe trend
The satin material and pointed-toe design make these shoes look 10x their price tag.
These will look so pretty under white wide-leg jeans or a cotton maxi dress.
Mesh flats aren't going anywhere, so grab a pair in 2025's hottest color trend.
For those who were moved by Ferragamo's spring 2025 ballet-inspired collection.
Staud makes the most comfortable yet stylish shoes at an affordable price point.
Last year, the red and black Puma Speedcats were a hit on Instagram and sold out within weeks. I expect the same to happen with this powder pink pair this year.
Blush heels are interchangeable with tan or beige styles but are even more elegant.
These ballet flats are consistently popular throughout the year. They are crafted from high-quality leather, offer all-day comfort, and feature a modern slight square-toe design.
Style these with a floral dress like seen at Chloé's spring 2025 show.
Who What Wear editors and celebrities like J.Law and Kendall Jenner are obsessed with wearing slippers outside of the home or hotel.
If you took ballet classes when you were younger, these flats will heal your inner child.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
