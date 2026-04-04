The Latest It Trainer Just Landed, And I Bet It Won't Be In Stock For Long

Nike's Moon Trainers have just been re-launched. Read on to discover the burgeoning trainer trend before they've sold out.

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Collage of Nike Moon trainers.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Nike, @claire_most)
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Tracking trends is a key part of my job, and every so often, a special release comes along that I can immediately tell is bound to sell out. Nike’s newly reissued Moon Shoe is exactly that.

Landing today, the brand has delved deep into its archives to bring back the very first trainer it ever designed. Originally created in 1972, co-founder Bill Bowerman crafted the original sole using his wife’s waffle iron, giving rise to the now-iconic traction that cushions the shoe.

Nike Moon shoes.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Nike)

This latest iteration, priced at £90, is crafted in a Soft Pearl shade, punctuated with the sleek leather Swoosh and set on the black waffle sole, nodding to its track-and-field roots.

After teasing the silhouette last year through a sell-out collaboration with Jacquemus, the Moon Shoe is finally returning to Nike’s core line. With its low-profile shape aligning perfectly with the current appetite for streamlined trainers, this revival feels especially well-timed.

Scroll on to discover and shop the trainer trend before it disappears.

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Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.