The Latest It Trainer Just Landed, And I Bet It Won't Be In Stock For Long

Tracking trends is a key part of my job, and every so often, a special release comes along that I can immediately tell is bound to sell out. Nike’s newly reissued Moon Shoe is exactly that.
Landing today, the brand has delved deep into its archives to bring back the very first trainer it ever designed. Originally created in 1972, co-founder Bill Bowerman crafted the original sole using his wife’s waffle iron, giving rise to the now-iconic traction that cushions the shoe.
This latest iteration, priced at £90, is crafted in a Soft Pearl shade, punctuated with the sleek leather Swoosh and set on the black waffle sole, nodding to its track-and-field roots.
After teasing the silhouette last year through a sell-out collaboration with Jacquemus, the Moon Shoe is finally returning to Nike’s core line. With its low-profile shape aligning perfectly with the current appetite for streamlined trainers, this revival feels especially well-timed.
Scroll on to discover and shop the trainer trend before it disappears.
Shop Nike's Moon Shoes:
Nike
Moon Shoe
Be quick! These won't stay in stock for long.
Shop Other Nike Trainers:
Nike
United Phantom 6 Low Elite Firm-Ground Football Boots
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Initiator Shoes
Every great wardrobe starts with a pair of white trainers.
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Air Max Moto 2k
Style these with leggings for an easy day-to-day look.
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Air Rift Women's Shoes
Fashion people are obsessed with Nike's Air Rift trainers.
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Shox Tl Women's Shoes
These also come in eight other shades.
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Romaleos 4 Weightlifting Shoes
The strap fastening gives these such a utilitarian feel.
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Cortez Textile Women's Shoes
Nike's Cortez trainers will never go out of style.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.