I've Worked It Out—These Are the 7 Best Shoes to Wear With Long Shorts

Natalie Munro
By
After so many months of paying our dues in thick, woolly layers, at last, the sun is rearing its head and it's time to celebrate in the only way we know how—through clothing.

Excitingly for us there are some fresh summer trends entering the rotation this year—including my new favourite trouser trend: long shorts. A pallet cleanser to the micro shorts that have dominated fashion crowds and runways for so long, this season, the laid-back long shorts trend is on the up and honestly, I don't think that shorts have every looked chicer.

Still new on the scene, I've rounded up seven of the chicest shoe pairings that always look good with long shorts, in order to give you a head start on styling the trend. Read on to discover the seven best shoes to wear with long shorts below.

DISCOVER THE CHICEST SHOES AND LONG SHORTS PAIRINGS HERE:

1. MARY JANES

Influencer wears long shorts and mary janes

(Image credit: @jeannine.roxas)

Style Notes: Adding a pretty and feminine edge to your daily styling, the mary jane shoe trend is a summer wardrobe staple. Giving the relaxed shorts a smarter edge, this clever combination makes for an elegant outfit that you can style throughout the working week and beyond.

SHOP LONG SHORTS AND MARY JANES:

COS, Metallic Hopsack Bermuda Shorts
COS
Metallic Hopsack Bermuda Shorts

Wear with the matching blazer or style with pretty white top.

shoes
Sezane
Paula Babies Mary Janes

Style with white socks or go without.

shorts
Massimo Dutti
Cotton Blend Bermuda Shorts

These also come in a light cream shade.

M&S Collection, Buckle Flat Square Toe Ballet Pumps
Marks & Spencer
Buckle Flat Square Toe Ballet Pumps

Mary janes are such an easy way to elevate your casual style.

2. BALLET FLATS

Influencer wears long shorts and ballet flats.

(Image credit: @ingridedvinsen)

Style Notes: I'll always come back to ballet flats when I want to inject a classy edge. Leaning in to the elegant nature of the longer hemline, ballet flats and long shorts work together to give your outfit an ultra-polished energy.

SHOP LONG SHORTS AND BALLET FLATS:

On Repeat Linen Shorts
Free-est
On Repeat Linen Shorts

The butter yellow colour trend is taking off this season.

Bow Leather Ballerina
Mango
Bow Leather Ballerina

These look more expensive than they are.

UNIQLO, Linen Blend Pleated Shorts
Uniqlo
Linen Blend Pleated Shorts

The linen composition makes these naturally breathable and ideal for hot summer days.

Ruched Leather Ballet Flats
& Other Stories
Ruched Leather Ballet Flats

These dark red shoes are an easy way to add a pop of colour into your summer wardrobe.

3. THONG SANDALS

Influencer wears long shorts and thong sandals.

(Image credit: @kimturkington_)

Style Notes: Lightweight, casual and perfect for hot summer days, thong sandals are the trending shoe silhouette that you can catch me in all summer long. Wear with long-line shorts for a breezy weekend look, and dress your style up with a boxy blazer or button down.

SHOP LONG SHORTS AND THONG SANDALS:

Selected Femme Selfina High-Waisted Chino Shorts
Selected Femme
Selfina High-Waisted Chino Shorts

Wear with a button up or style with a cotton tee.

Sculptural Eva Flip Flops
COS
Sculptural Eva Flip Flops

The most comfortable shoe trend on the market right now.

M&S Collection, Linen Blend High Waisted Bermuda Shorts
Marks & Spencer
Linen Blend High Waisted Bermuda Shorts

Wear with the matching waistcoat or style with a black top.

Jessie Thong Sandal
Reformation
Jessie Thong Sandal

These leather flip flops also come in three other colour ways.

4. SLINGBACKS

Influencer wears long shorts and slingbacks.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: Slingback shoes are one of my favourite footwear trends of the year. Classy, comfortable, and so very elegant, the sleek silhouette delivers a graceful look every time. To style an outfit that feels both trendy and timeless, pair your favourite slingbacks with longline denim shorts and style with a white tee or shirt.

SHOP LONG SHORTS AND SLINGBACKS:

Raye Mid Rise Denim Jorts
Reformation
Raye Mid Rise Denim Jorts

The non-stretch denim shorts will take a little while to break in.

& Other Stories, Slingback Leather Pumps
& Other Stories
Slingback Leather Pumps

Slingback kitten heels are such an easy way to dress up your favourite jeans.

Loose Denim Shorts
Mango
Loose Denim Shorts

These also comes in white.

Mango, Patent Leather-Effect Heeled Shoes
Mango
Patent Leather-Effect Heeled Shoes

The red colour trend continues to dominate this season.

5. CAGED SHOES

Influencer wears long shorts and caged shoes.

(Image credit: @francescasaffari)

Style Notes: If you're living out the summer months in a city, then the caged sandal trend is the one you need to know. More protective that a strappy sandal or mesh flat, these chunky shoes ensure a comfortable stride and a chic silhouette. Wear with long denim shorts for an easy ensemble you can feel comfortable in all day long.

SHOP LONG SHORTS AND CAGED SHOES:

Loose Denim Shorts - Light Blue - Arket Gb
Arket
Loose Denim Shorts

Long-line denim shorts are one of the season's key buys.

sandals
Sezane
Constance Low Sandals

This chocolate brown colour styles so well with blue and burgundy shades.

Low Loose Denim Shorts
Monki
Low Loose Denim Shorts

Low rise denim is a major trend this summer.

Fracap Ola Sandals | Black
Fracap
Ola Sandals

These ultra-comfortable shoes will become one of your most reached for pairs.

6. COWBOY BOOTS

Influencer wears long shorts and cowboy boots.

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Style Notes: Though we're well into the summer months now, the cowboy boots trend continues to thrive. Styling so well with long cotton and denim shorts, the easy combination will keep you comfortable and cosy on those cooler summer days.

SHOP LONG SHORTS AND COWBOY BOOTS:

Agolde, Risha Low-Rise Denim Bermuda Shorts
Agolde
Risha Low-Rise Denim Bermuda Shorts

I always come back to Agolde for the excellent denim items.

Dallas Leather Knee Boots
Khaite
Dallas Leather Knee Boots

These also come in a brown suede style.

shorts
Bershka
Denim Bermuda Shorts

These also come in three other washes.

MANGO, Cowboy Leather Boots
Mango
Cowboy Leather Boots

Shop these whilst they're 25% off.

7. TRAINERS

Influencer wears long shorts and trainers.

(Image credit: @kingharriett52)

Style Notes: Sporty shorts and chunky trainers are the unsung hero of my weekend wardrobe. Lean in to the comfortable energy and style with a roomy jumper, otherwise throw on a cotton shirt or boxy blazer to dress up your look.

SHOP LONG SHORTS AND TRAINERS:

shorts
Lululemon
Wunder Train High-Rise Short

Wear these from the park to the pub.

2002r Leather-Trimmed Mesh and Suede Sneakers
New Balance
2002r Leather-Trimmed Mesh and Suede Sneakers

These comfortable days are perfect for day-to-day use.

Goodmove, Go Move Shorts
Marks & Spencer
Go Move Shorts

These come in sizes 6—24.

Xt-6 Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
Salomon
Xt-6 Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers

The Salomon trainer trend is taking off this summer.

