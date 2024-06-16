I've Worked It Out—These Are the 7 Best Shoes to Wear With Long Shorts

After so many months of paying our dues in thick, woolly layers, at last, the sun is rearing its head and it's time to celebrate in the only way we know how—through clothing.

Excitingly for us there are some fresh summer trends entering the rotation this year—including my new favourite trouser trend: long shorts. A pallet cleanser to the micro shorts that have dominated fashion crowds and runways for so long, this season, the laid-back long shorts trend is on the up and honestly, I don't think that shorts have every looked chicer.

Still new on the scene, I've rounded up seven of the chicest shoe pairings that always look good with long shorts, in order to give you a head start on styling the trend. Read on to discover the seven best shoes to wear with long shorts below.

DISCOVER THE CHICEST SHOES AND LONG SHORTS PAIRINGS HERE:

1. MARY JANES

Style Notes: Adding a pretty and feminine edge to your daily styling, the mary jane shoe trend is a summer wardrobe staple. Giving the relaxed shorts a smarter edge, this clever combination makes for an elegant outfit that you can style throughout the working week and beyond.

SHOP LONG SHORTS AND MARY JANES:

COS Metallic Hopsack Bermuda Shorts £95 SHOP NOW Wear with the matching blazer or style with pretty white top.

Sezane Paula Babies Mary Janes £159 SHOP NOW Style with white socks or go without.

Massimo Dutti Cotton Blend Bermuda Shorts £60 SHOP NOW These also come in a light cream shade.

Marks & Spencer Buckle Flat Square Toe Ballet Pumps £35 SHOP NOW Mary janes are such an easy way to elevate your casual style.

2. BALLET FLATS

Style Notes: I'll always come back to ballet flats when I want to inject a classy edge. Leaning in to the elegant nature of the longer hemline, ballet flats and long shorts work together to give your outfit an ultra-polished energy.

SHOP LONG SHORTS AND BALLET FLATS:

Free-est On Repeat Linen Shorts £60 SHOP NOW The butter yellow colour trend is taking off this season.

Mango Bow Leather Ballerina £46 SHOP NOW These look more expensive than they are.

Uniqlo Linen Blend Pleated Shorts £25 SHOP NOW The linen composition makes these naturally breathable and ideal for hot summer days.

& Other Stories Ruched Leather Ballet Flats £115 SHOP NOW These dark red shoes are an easy way to add a pop of colour into your summer wardrobe.

3. THONG SANDALS

Style Notes: Lightweight, casual and perfect for hot summer days, thong sandals are the trending shoe silhouette that you can catch me in all summer long. Wear with long-line shorts for a breezy weekend look, and dress your style up with a boxy blazer or button down.

SHOP LONG SHORTS AND THONG SANDALS:

Selected Femme Selfina High-Waisted Chino Shorts £75 SHOP NOW Wear with a button up or style with a cotton tee.

COS Sculptural Eva Flip Flops £65 SHOP NOW The most comfortable shoe trend on the market right now.

Marks & Spencer Linen Blend High Waisted Bermuda Shorts £30 SHOP NOW Wear with the matching waistcoat or style with a black top.

Reformation Jessie Thong Sandal £128 SHOP NOW These leather flip flops also come in three other colour ways.

4. SLINGBACKS

Style Notes: Slingback shoes are one of my favourite footwear trends of the year. Classy, comfortable, and so very elegant, the sleek silhouette delivers a graceful look every time. To style an outfit that feels both trendy and timeless, pair your favourite slingbacks with longline denim shorts and style with a white tee or shirt.

SHOP LONG SHORTS AND SLINGBACKS:

Reformation Raye Mid Rise Denim Jorts £148 SHOP NOW The non-stretch denim shorts will take a little while to break in.

& Other Stories Slingback Leather Pumps £115 SHOP NOW Slingback kitten heels are such an easy way to dress up your favourite jeans.

Mango Loose Denim Shorts £36 SHOP NOW These also comes in white.

Mango Patent Leather-Effect Heeled Shoes £46 SHOP NOW The red colour trend continues to dominate this season.

5. CAGED SHOES

Style Notes: If you're living out the summer months in a city, then the caged sandal trend is the one you need to know. More protective that a strappy sandal or mesh flat, these chunky shoes ensure a comfortable stride and a chic silhouette. Wear with long denim shorts for an easy ensemble you can feel comfortable in all day long.

SHOP LONG SHORTS AND CAGED SHOES:

Arket Loose Denim Shorts £67 SHOP NOW Long-line denim shorts are one of the season's key buys.

Sezane Constance Low Sandals £175 SHOP NOW This chocolate brown colour styles so well with blue and burgundy shades.

Monki Low Loose Denim Shorts £40 SHOP NOW Low rise denim is a major trend this summer.

Fracap Ola Sandals £175 SHOP NOW These ultra-comfortable shoes will become one of your most reached for pairs.

6. COWBOY BOOTS

Style Notes: Though we're well into the summer months now, the cowboy boots trend continues to thrive. Styling so well with long cotton and denim shorts, the easy combination will keep you comfortable and cosy on those cooler summer days.

SHOP LONG SHORTS AND COWBOY BOOTS:

Agolde Risha Low-Rise Denim Bermuda Shorts £250 SHOP NOW I always come back to Agolde for the excellent denim items.

Khaite Dallas Leather Knee Boots £1260 SHOP NOW These also come in a brown suede style.

Bershka Denim Bermuda Shorts £23 SHOP NOW These also come in three other washes.

Mango Cowboy Leather Boots £120 £90 SHOP NOW Shop these whilst they're 25% off.

7. TRAINERS

Style Notes: Sporty shorts and chunky trainers are the unsung hero of my weekend wardrobe. Lean in to the comfortable energy and style with a roomy jumper, otherwise throw on a cotton shirt or boxy blazer to dress up your look.

SHOP LONG SHORTS AND TRAINERS:

Lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Short £58 SHOP NOW Wear these from the park to the pub.

New Balance 2002r Leather-Trimmed Mesh and Suede Sneakers £130 SHOP NOW These comfortable days are perfect for day-to-day use.

Marks & Spencer Go Move Shorts £18 SHOP NOW These come in sizes 6—24.