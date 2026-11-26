We Try Before You Buy: How Fashion Insiders Are Wearing Knee-High Boots Now
You've seen them on the runways and on your favourite stylish celebs, and now they're all over your social media feeds. We can all agree that knee-high boots are a certified classic, but if you're wondering how to wear them now, our editors have the answer.
Our We Try Before You Buy series aims to take the stress out of shopping and eliminate the number of Post Office visits you make each month to return failed online orders. We test new-season buys and styling ideas so you don’t have to, and this month, our editors experimented with this season's trending colour, purple, to see how to make it work for their wardrobes and yours.
Ask any seasoned fashion editor, and they'll tell you that one of the few things really worth investing your time (and money) in is building a capsule shoe-drobe. Microtrends may come and go, but a great selection of shoes will last you far longer than one season, and as we head into the coldest months, a practical but polished style is worth its weight in gold. Enter: the knee-high boot.
Tall boots are striding back into the spotlight for 2026, and they're worth getting excited about. Whilst the timeless silhouette remains an eternal winter-wardrobe staple, fresh interpretations like wedges, lace-ups, second-skin finishes and relaxed, slouchy shapes are giving the classic boot a modern feel. The round-toe, block heel shape has been a go-to for, well, forever, but the new way to approach one of fashion's most enduring footwear styles is all about drama. Equally versatile as they are elegant, knee-high boots are proving the perfect partner to everything from miniskirts to tucked-in denim, and whether you're looking to invest in a timeless pair or experiment with something a little more directional, the 2026 collections make a very convincing case for bringing this style back into your rotation.
There were plenty of memorable moments in Sarah Burton's autumn/winter 2026 Givenchy show (leather neckerchiefs and stiff collars, anyone?), but look a little lower, and you'll notice the return of the razor-sharp Shark Pinch boot: a glossy, sculptural knee-high with plenty of CEO energy. Then at Miu Miu, Tod's and Celine came the unexpected knee-high flat boot, pared-back, sleek and unassuming, but still a scene-stealer nonetheless. Elsewhere, Chloé's shearling-lined boots were rolled down to showcase the lining (and the leather trousers underneath), and the viral moment from Chanel's off-season show? What could only be described as pop-art, thigh-grazing waders, but how do such directional styles translate to street style?
Some of our favourite celebrity muses are long-term devotees to the power of the tall boot, and often incorporate the slim silhouettes into their very best off-duty looks. Kendall Jenner is just as known for her long boots and sunglasses combinations as she is for jeans and tanks, and take a cursory scroll through Victoria Beckham's best winter outfits and I guarantee it won't be long before you hit a leather knee-high (usually in an arresting pop of colour). In fact, in the past month alone we've spotted Lola Bute, Julia Garner, Elizabeth Debicki and Poppy Delevingne all sporting knee-high boots for work, rest and play with everything from trench coats and day dresses to silk and leather. The consensus? Why commit to an ankle boot when you can invest in a knee-high that does it all?
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So, as a team of fashion editors who are often ahead of the trends before they gain traction, we discussed the knee-high boots we'd buy for our own wardrobes and how we'd actually wear them now. Whether you’re ready to dust off the boots in the back of your wardrobe, or looking for something new, our editors have styled up the pairs they have their eye on to give you plenty of inspiration. Keep scrolling to see how to wear knee-high boots now. They might just be good enough to give up your loafers for.
How Who What Wear UK Editors Are Wearing Knee High-Boots Now
Knee-High Boots With Jeans
Style Notes: No matter how much the topic of skinny jeans keeps being revived, it's clear that a relaxed straight-leg is still the preferred silhouette. Instead of leaving them with low-top trainers and loafers, though, they work just as well tucked into boots, intentionally left looser at the knee for just the right amount of slouch.
"A Sloane Ranger I am not, but there’s something so undeniable about the great tradition of tucking the hem of your jeans into a pair of knee-high boots that this cohort does so well. So, in the spirit of Princess Diana strolling through the grounds of a Berkshire Polo club, I’ve decided to embrace this silhouette as an alternate way of wearing knee-high boots and jeans amid cooler months. The benefit of dressing like your local watering hole is Fulham’s The White Horse, and you exclusively shop on Chelsea’s King’s Road?
"Well, it’s a bit of a fantasy, isn’t it? Adding a shearling coat for good measure, this look does a lot of heavy lifting to convince you that I’ve just come from my country home in the Cotswolds, despite strolling through the depths of West London. (As Amanda Cronin said, 'Back to Paddington!') Plus, when you have boots as chic as these, why not show them off à la the Kensington Palace set?"— Ava Gilchrist, fashion writer
Dune London
Shasa Black
AEYDE
Medea 40 Leather Knee Boots
Givenchy
Shark Pinch Boots in Leather
Knee-High Boots With Skirts
Style Notes: Thanks to Miuccia Prada, the knee-length skirt is huge this year, but exactly how to wear it has become the biggest talking point. Leaning into the ladylike energy and teaming it with a slingback always works, but for something a little more subversive, take tips from the Miu Miu show and make pencil skirts feel cooler with an unexpected, edgy boot.
"As a '90's style fanatic, a knee-length leather skirt worn with leather knee-high boots feels so classic and cohesive (I also love the glossiness running seamlessly from hem to heel), but I decided to swap my usual minimalist pair for something a little chunkier. Styled with an easy black polo-neck, it's an outfit that can be thrown on in minutes whilst still looking refined, but these Miista boots are all about the buckle detail, which helps to toughen up the back-to-back black."— Kitty Bovaird, social media editor
Miista
Jarmila Boots
Gianvito Rossi
Hiro Leather Knee-High Boots
Charles & Keith
Aether Knee-High Boots
Knee-High Boots for Evening
Style Notes: You don't need us to tell you that it's cold out there, and whilst party season is usually synonymous with a sparkly sandal, this season we're hooked on the idea of "after-dark boots". Prints, patterns, colour—you name it, a striking style is all you need to take your outfit to the next level; just keep things relatively simple up top and let your party feet do the talking.
"Much lyrical has been waxed about the coat being the outfit this party season. However, I'm here to counter that by asserting a pair of knee-high boots as the outfit this year. An instant talking point at any soirée that's booked in the calendar, a pair of bold boots are a surefire way to ensure you're the most memorable person in any room. And whilst it's easy to let this power get to your head, take a more measured approach by wearing something captivating yet still approachable.
"Those crystal rhinestone Saint Laurent boots may be a way to turn heads, but they might not be the most practical thing for an evening of dancing. Instead, opt for a pair rendered in an animal print. They're bold enough to make an impact, yet neutral enough to be styled under a pair of jeans the following morning." — Ava
Kurt Geiger London
Westbury Pull On High Boots
TOTEME
Croco-Embossed Wide Shaft Boots
Reformation
Remy Flat Knee Boot
Knee-High Boots for the Office
Style Notes: Why not make the most of a longline boot by pairing it with a short hemline? (And yes, you can wear them to the office too.) Miniskirts might not be the right dress code for every workplace, but you can make longer, tailored shorts feel that much smarter by adding a knee-high boot to play with the proportions.
"Office dressing should be fun. There, I said it. If you have to do it every day, you should feel your chicest, and long black shorts sit neatly above these classic kitten heel boots, whilst a boxy suede jacket adds a softly tailored layer on top. The result feels polished for meetings, comfortable at your desk and very chic for a post-work pub visit." — Kitty
M&S
Leather Knee High Boots
Loeffler Randall
Indy Espresso Leather Tall Boot
Penelope Chilvers
Sinatra Patent Leather Boot
Knee-High Boots for the Weekend
Style Notes: If your idea of knee-high boots solely focuses on slimmer, glove-like styles, think again. Bigger, bolder heavy-duty boots are reaching new heights this season, and the sturdier style is perfectly suited to layered-up knits and cosy, off-duty outfits. Shearling boots might have the market on comfort, but they don't stand up to the inclement weather quite like a tough boot, so it's lucky for us that the biker boot has undergone a glow-up and now comes in more luxe, pared-back iterations in sumptuous suede and glossy leather. Now that's how to dress up a casual 'fit.
"Perhaps I'm dreaming of escaping London, but these soft suede boots from Dear Frances have me firmly in countryside mode, ideal for chilly weekends away. Worn with jeans (with one leg tucked into the boot for that touch of je ne sais quoi), they give the outfit a relaxed, lived-in feel. My go-to V-neck and tartan scarf add a little extra cosy warmth and texture—an unbeatable combination. Prepare to see me in this exact outfit most weekends until May." — Kitty
Dear Frances
Dante Knee Boot in Espresso
Miu Miu
Suede Boots
Jimmy Choo
Tamsin Knee Boot Flat
Statement Knee-High Boots
Style Notes: Is it a shoe? Is it a boot? If the lines are blurred, it's because you have a very special piece on your hands, and if the runways have taught us anything this season, it's that what you're wearing on your feet requires just as much attention as the rest of your outfit. If wedges, floating heels, and PVC weren't enough, we're banking heavily on the rise and rise of the lace-up boot this season, as kinky corsetry crosses over into footwear. But the key to pulling off such a directional style? Start with a pair that feels as good as it looks (wearability is key), and work your way up, building your outfit from the ground upwards, literally.
"Miuccia Prada famously said that her version of a white T-shirt was a knee-length skirt. This season, I'm embracing this philosophy by making a pair of knee-high boots the most fundamental thing in my wardrobe. Though it might sound oxymoronic to do this by opting for a pair of boots as wonderfully freaky as this Miista pair, after taking them for a test drive, I can assure you that they're less intimidating than they may seem.
"My first impression was that I looked like Maggie Gyllenhaal's character Lee in Secretary, which is exactly the point. The interwoven laces and razor-sharp point feel both witchy and kinky (Robert Eggers, eat your heart out!), making for a juxtaposition that you'll not find in any other pair of knee-high boots. And when a shoe is taking up that much real estate on your body, why not take advantage of it?" — Ava
Remy Farrell is a London-based fashion editor with 10 years of experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she ventured into beauty, compiling reviews and diverse beauty content.
In her role as fashion editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and loves uncovering hidden gems to make shopping accessible to everyone.