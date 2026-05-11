The rising temperatures and longer evenings that have arrived here in the UK can only mean one thing: sandal season will soon be upon us. But as much as I love to reach for flip-flops, fisherman flats and jelly sandals on my holidays, I have to admit, I’m not totally sold on wearing them in London. Not only am I constantly worrying about the risk of coffee dripping onto my bare feet on my commute to and from work, but the constant chance of rain and sudden temperature drops also has me worried about fully committing to getting my toes out.
Because of this, I made it my mission to find some fresh footwear options to bulk out my seasonal capsule. And after hours spent scrolling on Instagram, I’ve already found five shoe trends to wear this summer, and they’re all just as chic as any sandal trend on offer this season. Perfectly striking the balance between timeless and elevated, the summer shoe trends set to dominate 2026 are the perfect alternatives for those of us who prefer to keep our sandals packed away for holidays. And the best part? You most likely own at least one of them already.
From cool-girl mesh ballet flats to polished penny loafers, keep scrolling to discover the five summer shoe trends that I’ll be wearing instead of sandals this season.
1. Boat Shoes
Style Notes: Boat shoes are a shoe style that I’ve spotted everywhere recently, from my Instagram feed to the tube on my commute. They bring a sense of easy elegance to any summer outfit, not to mention that they look expensive at every price point.
Shop the Shoe:
Miu Miu
Bleached Leather Deck Shoes
I've spotted these on so many influencers recently.