I'm Done With Sandals—This Is the Autumn Boots Trend I'm Reaching for Instead
Autumn is still weeks away but the style set has officially embraced it. Swapping their strappy sandals for a weather-proof shoe, the fashion crowd appears to already be honing in on a growing boot trend set to thrive next season.
With a durable sole, thick leather exterior, and long lace-up detailing (this part really separates them from their buckled moto biker-boot counterparts that have also been trending this summer), the combat boots trend conveys a hardy and tough energy that many can't resist. Already wearing them with dresses and skirts, the trend looks all the more cool when worn with the thick layers and draping trousers that the autumn season allows.
Originally designed to be worn by soldiers during combat, the boots feature a tall design that extends to or above the ankle and sits close to the skin. Utilitarian by nature, the boots have long been favoured by fashion people looking to add an instantly grungey edge to any given outfit. Combat boots were a staple part of the 1990s fashion scene, being worn with everything from parachute pants to slip dresses. And, perhaps it comes as no surprise, that a similar aesthetic is growing yet again in 2024. Sure, are a practical shoe choice that can see you through a long jaunt or a wet-weather day in comfort, but these heavy boots also act as a forever kind of choice when it comes to looking effortlessly stylish.
Luckily for us, high street and designer brands are meeting the growing demand. I stopped in my tracks when I came across H&M's buckle-embellished pair and Prada's Re-Nylon style has been on my mind for months.
More alternative than the loafer and Mary Jane trends that dominated all summer, this resurgence for combats compliments a wider shift towards "undone" and relaxed styling. Whilst I wouldn't say that combat boots are ever "out" of style, it's clear that they're having a major moment right now. Read on to discover our edit of the best styles to shop this season.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST COMBAT BOOTS HERE:
Once you break these in, they'll become the most comfortable shoes you own.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
