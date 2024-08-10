I'm Done With Sandals—This Is the Autumn Boots Trend I'm Reaching for Instead

Autumn is still weeks away but the style set has officially embraced it. Swapping their strappy sandals for a weather-proof shoe, the fashion crowd appears to already be honing in on a growing boot trend set to thrive next season.

With a durable sole, thick leather exterior, and long lace-up detailing (this part really separates them from their buckled moto biker-boot counterparts that have also been trending this summer), the combat boots trend conveys a hardy and tough energy that many can't resist. Already wearing them with dresses and skirts, the trend looks all the more cool when worn with the thick layers and draping trousers that the autumn season allows.

Originally designed to be worn by soldiers during combat, the boots feature a tall design that extends to or above the ankle and sits close to the skin. Utilitarian by nature, the boots have long been favoured by fashion people looking to add an instantly grungey edge to any given outfit. Combat boots were a staple part of the 1990s fashion scene, being worn with everything from parachute pants to slip dresses. And, perhaps it comes as no surprise, that a similar aesthetic is growing yet again in 2024. Sure, are a practical shoe choice that can see you through a long jaunt or a wet-weather day in comfort, but these heavy boots also act as a forever kind of choice when it comes to looking effortlessly stylish.

Luckily for us, high street and designer brands are meeting the growing demand. I stopped in my tracks when I came across H&M's buckle-embellished pair and Prada's Re-Nylon style has been on my mind for months.

More alternative than the loafer and Mary Jane trends that dominated all summer, this resurgence for combats compliments a wider shift towards "undone" and relaxed styling. Whilst I wouldn't say that combat boots are ever "out" of style, it's clear that they're having a major moment right now. Read on to discover our edit of the best styles to shop this season.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST COMBAT BOOTS HERE:

H&M Lace-Up Leather Boots £100 SHOP NOW These are destined to sell out this autumn.

Theory Combat Boot in Leather £485 SHOP NOW These are complete with side zips for ease and comfort.

Vagabond Shoemakers Kenova £155 SHOP NOW These boots come up to mid-calf length.

Prada Brushed-Leather and Re-Nylon Boots £1100 SHOP NOW These area fashion persons favourites.

Miu Miu Leather Combat Boots £860 SHOP NOW These are on their way to selling out.

Dr. Martens Soft Leather Lace Up Boots £170 SHOP NOW Once you break these in, they'll become the most comfortable shoes you own.

New Look Biker Boots £40 SHOP NOW These are designed with a thick sole for a comfortable stride.