The Ultra Stylish Heel Trend Devoted Fashion People Are Swapping Flats for

The chunky wedge shoe trend has been bubbling along for the past few seasons—this summer, it's finally taking off.

Influencer wears chunky wedges.
(Image credit: Getty Images, @monikh)
As I’ve been flicking through the latest wave of summer shoe trends, scouting for silhouettes that could earn a spot in my own wardrobe, I’ve come to a very clear realisation: there's really only one gap left to fill. My collection is already well-stocked with sleek heels and elegant sandals. But when it comes to shoes with a playful edge? That’s where things are falling short.

Thankfully, there's a blossoming shoe trend that's been catching my eye this season. Bold and undeniably fun, chunky wedges are the only shoes I'm seriously considering investing in right now.

Influencer wears Chloe chunky wedges

(Image credit: Getty Images)

These towering platforms have been steadily gathering momentum for a few seasons now. It all started when Chloé sent its sky-high iterations down the runway as part of their autumn/winter 2024 collection—a wearable nod to the spirit of the '70s. Since then, the trend has infiltrated high-end and high-street brands, and it isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Georgia May Jagger wears Chloe chunky wedges

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There’s something inherently more relaxed about a wedge, especially when designed with a wooden sole or natural raffia finish. They bring a bohemian charm that pairs beautifully with the staples of a warm-weather wardrobe. Think white cotton skirts, airy dresses or wide-leg denim—adding instant height and interest without sacrificing comfort. Indeed, they might look like they'd pinch, but the stacked sole provides more stability and support than you get with many other shoe styles, making them deceptively comfortable.

Influencer wears a chunky wedge.

(Image credit: @monikh)

If, like me, you’re a little bored with your rotation of flats and looking for a shoe that can inject a little fun into your summer rotation, scroll on to shop the best chunky wedge shoes available now.

SHOP CHUNKY WEDGES:

Wedge-Heeled Sandals
H&M
Wedge-Heeled Sandals

Be quick! I can guarantee these won't stay in stock for long.

Maxime Wedge Sandal
Chloé
Maxime Wedge Sandal

Fashion people are obsessed with Chloé's chunky, platform wedges.

Textured Platform Wedges
Zara
Textured Platform Wedges

Style these with a floaty dress or pair with wide-leg or flared jeans.

Chloé, Maxime Leather Slingback Platform Wedge Sandals
Chloé
Maxime Leather Slingback Platform Wedge Sandals

Another iteration of Chloé's iconic Maxime wedges.

Leather Platform Wedges
Zara
Leather Platform Wedges

The rich chocolate brown shade makes these so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.

Leather Platform Wedge Sandals
& Other Stories
Leather Platform Wedge Sandals

The wedge platform offers much more comfort than its heel counterpart ever could.

Leather Wedge Sandals With Studs
Zara
Leather Wedge Sandals With Studs

The stud detailing gives these a bohemian energy that sees them style well with flowing, voluminous silhouettes.

Tribute Woven Leather Espadrille Wedge Sandals
Saint Laurent
Tribute Woven Leather Espadrille Wedge Sandals

While I love these in the tan leather, they also come in black.

