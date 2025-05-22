The Ultra Stylish Heel Trend Devoted Fashion People Are Swapping Flats for

As I’ve been flicking through the latest wave of summer shoe trends, scouting for silhouettes that could earn a spot in my own wardrobe, I’ve come to a very clear realisation: there's really only one gap left to fill. My collection is already well-stocked with sleek heels and elegant sandals. But when it comes to shoes with a playful edge? That’s where things are falling short.

Thankfully, there's a blossoming shoe trend that's been catching my eye this season. Bold and undeniably fun, chunky wedges are the only shoes I'm seriously considering investing in right now.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

These towering platforms have been steadily gathering momentum for a few seasons now. It all started when Chloé sent its sky-high iterations down the runway as part of their autumn/winter 2024 collection—a wearable nod to the spirit of the '70s. Since then, the trend has infiltrated high-end and high-street brands, and it isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There’s something inherently more relaxed about a wedge, especially when designed with a wooden sole or natural raffia finish. They bring a bohemian charm that pairs beautifully with the staples of a warm-weather wardrobe. Think white cotton skirts, airy dresses or wide-leg denim—adding instant height and interest without sacrificing comfort. Indeed, they might look like they'd pinch, but the stacked sole provides more stability and support than you get with many other shoe styles, making them deceptively comfortable.

If, like me, you’re a little bored with your rotation of flats and looking for a shoe that can inject a little fun into your summer rotation, scroll on to shop the best chunky wedge shoes available now.

SHOP CHUNKY WEDGES: