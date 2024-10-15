Of All the Flat Shoes You Can Style With Jeans, These 5 Look the Chicest (In My Humble Opinion)
My jeans preferences have changed drastically through the years—from the skinny pairs I wore religiously 10 or so years ago, to the straight-leg styles that dominated since, and more recently, my appreciation for wide-leg and horseshoe silhouettes. Regardless of what I've been embracing, one question I keep asking myself is, What are the best flat shoes to pair with jeans? It seems I’m not alone, as I’ve noticed an increase in searches around this very topic in the past few weeks since fall kicked into gear. Of course, jeans are the ultimate wardrobe staple whatever the time of year, but finding the right footwear to complement them can be tricky, especially if you’re aiming for comfort without sacrificing style.
Fortunately, my feed is brimming with fresh ideas for flat-shoe–and-jeans combinations that work for every occasion. Whether you're running errands, heading to brunch, or simply dressing for a casual day at the office, there are endless ways to keep your look polished while staying comfortable. Now, while I think just about any flat shoes work with jeans, there are five that I think match especially well with them.
So, scroll on to discover the best flat shoes to wear with jeans, whether you're styling straight-leg, cropped, or wide-leg denim.
The 5 Best Flat Shoes to Wear With Jeans
1. Ballet Pumps
Style Notes: Ballet flats work to add a pretty twist to casual denim, making them feel dressier in the process. While you could opt for Mary Janes complete with a vamp strap, this detail will be lost under many styles of jeans. Instead, I always wear classic ballet flats with my denim for a cleaner finish.
Shop Jeans
If you're looking for slouchy-fit jeans, this Arket pair is the style to invest in, according to our editors who wear them daily.
Shop the Shoes
2. Suede Clogs
Style Notes: Depending on the wash of my jeans, I can often find leather—especially black leather—can feel a bit harsh against my lighter pairs. When this occurs, try defaulting to soft suede shoes, such as Birkenstock clogs in a beige, tan, or even brown hue.
Shop Jeans
Shop the Shoes
3. Sleek Loafers
Style Notes: Loafers are a key staple in the footwear collections of fashion people thanks to their ability to make everything you pair them with look more polished. And the same goes for jeans. I can't think of a more iconic duo when it comes to a denim-and-shoes combination.
Shop Jeans
Deep indigo tones are a huge jeans trend this season.
Shop the Shoes
4. Classic Trainers
Style Notes: If a casual jeans ensemble is what you seek, then lean into their laidback feel with a pair of trainers. Again, just about any trainer works with jeans, but right now, it's more streamlined, neutral-toned trainers that the style set is wearing with their favorite blues this season.
Shop Jeans
Deliberate cuffs always look cool, but of course, you can do this yourself with any long jeans.
Shop the Shoes
5. Something Statement
Style Notes: Jeans often act as a blank or, at the very least, a neutral canvas for fancier or more statement pieces. You need only consider the wildly popular combination of jeans and a nice top to know this to be true. This is why jeans make for the ideal accompaniment to bolder flat-shoe trends. From leopard print to oversize studs, there are plenty of pairs that fall into that category this season.
Shop Jeans
Between the horseshoe shape and light wash, these jeans feel so fresh.
Shop the Shoes
This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over thirteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content specifically for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their SEO strategy and keyword planning, works closely with the beauty team on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media, including her own Who What Wear UK TikTok franchise, French Style Fridays. Previously, Maxine appeared on ITV's This Morning in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.
Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship at Look magazine, she was offered a position on the brand's fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. Her passion and natural talent for writing and styling meant she swiftly rose through the ranks to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion and beauty writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief, overseeing both print and digital, before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others.
Maxine is based remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh where she spends her downtime renovating her house, walking her dogs, hosting friends and trying to master the art of making Old Fashioned cocktails.
